Grafton, VA

nkccnews.com

Hampton man indicted for allegedly stealing classic car in New Kent

A Hampton man who allegedly stole an antique car has been indicted by a grand jury during Monday morning proceedings in New Kent Circuit Court. Brandon Wayne Milligan, 29, of 5 Quinn Street, was indicted on one count each of grand theft auto, obtaining money by false pretenses, forging an automobile certificate, and transferring a stolen vehicle. Milligan originally stole a Ford Model A belonging to Gerald Sprouse that was intended to be a gift for one of the victim’s family members on June 25.
WAVY News 10

Man found shot to death on Victory Blvd in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was found shot to death overnight on Victory Blvd. in Portsmouth. Police say they responded to the 2500 block of Victory Boulevard, near Deep Creek Boulevard, around 12:15 a.m. and found the man. The victim was later identified as 31-year-old Clifton Privott. No...
foxrichmond.com

3 people shot in Hopewell over the weekend

Sep. 19, 2022 — HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Three people are expected to survive after they were all shot over the weekend in Hopewell. Around 10 p.m. last night, police say a man was shot in the leg on Davisville Court. Less than three hours earlier, another man was...
Axios Richmond

10 must-do fall activities in and around Richmond

Pumpkin spice lattes are back, which means it's time to work on your fall bucket list. Here are some ideas to get you started.1. Go apple picking at Carter Mountain Orchard.The family-run orchard has been around for more than 100 years, with U-pick peaches and apples. After your apple-picking adventure, grab some apple cider doughnuts from the country store and get a slushie from the Bold Rock taproom.Apples are available mid-August through November. You can find the varieties currently available here.Details: The orchard is open 9am-6pm daily, and tickets are required on peak fall weekends. You can buy them here....
Virginia Union University Kicks Off Homecoming 2022 with Pop-Up Concert

[RICHMOND, VA – September 19, 2022] -- Virginia Union University (VUU) will kick off Homecoming 2022 with a Pre-Homecoming Pop-up Concert. The event will take place on Friday, September 30, at 7 PM at Liberation Church in Richmond’s Southside. The event, hosted by the Hezekiah Walker Center for...
WAVY News 10

Pharrell hosting 'Mighty Dream' 3-day event in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Pharrell Williams is bringing back his forum event focused on diversity in business this November to Norfolk, this time over three days and with a new name. “Mighty Dream” will bring together business leaders with the goal of “advancing diversity, equity and inclusion within their...
