Virginia Peninsula Community College opening new trades center in ToanoWatchful EyeToano, VA
Updated Regulations for Short-Term Rentals in Norfolk, VAScott Westfall CGP Real EstateNorfolk, VA
Free Admission to Chrysler Museum Art GalleryTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Norfolk Virginia Zoo Free Admission For Seniors In SeptemberTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Scholarship announced in honor of journalist killed in Norfolk, VAKnowGoodWriterNorfolk, VA
Deputies identify remains found near Emporia as missing Mechanicsville woman
SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — Human remains found outside of Emporia in June were identified as a missing Mechanicsville woman, the Southampton County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday. Karen Louise Ryan, 65, was reported missing from Hanover County earlier this year. The investigation into Ryan's death started on June 21...
nkccnews.com
Hampton man indicted for allegedly stealing classic car in New Kent
A Hampton man who allegedly stole an antique car has been indicted by a grand jury during Monday morning proceedings in New Kent Circuit Court. Brandon Wayne Milligan, 29, of 5 Quinn Street, was indicted on one count each of grand theft auto, obtaining money by false pretenses, forging an automobile certificate, and transferring a stolen vehicle. Milligan originally stole a Ford Model A belonging to Gerald Sprouse that was intended to be a gift for one of the victim’s family members on June 25.
Person killed on Temple Avenue in Colonial Heights
Police have not yet released the name of the person who was killed, but said the deceased is an adult and not a student who goes to school in that area.
WAVY News 10
Man found shot to death on Victory Blvd in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was found shot to death overnight on Victory Blvd. in Portsmouth. Police say they responded to the 2500 block of Victory Boulevard, near Deep Creek Boulevard, around 12:15 a.m. and found the man. The victim was later identified as 31-year-old Clifton Privott. No...
Longtime Carytown businesses plan to close Richmond stores
Used video game shop Bits + Pixels at 2930 W. Cary St. and soda and candy chain Rocket Fizz at 3031 W. Cary St. have both decided to call it quits.
Man with machete spotted trying to get into Chesterfield homes
A man with a machete was reportedly on the loose in Chesterfield over the weekend leaving several neighbors on high alert.
13newsnow.com
Man killed in Portsmouth shooting
Police said they were called to the 2500 block of Victory Boulevard 15 minutes after midnight. That's next to The Luck 757 Portsmouth.
Body recovered in Sandbridge Beach identified as missing kayaker
Virginia Beach police say the body recovered in Sandbridge on Friday has been identified as the kayaker who was previously reported missing.
foxrichmond.com
3 people shot in Hopewell over the weekend
Sep. 19, 2022 — HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Three people are expected to survive after they were all shot over the weekend in Hopewell. Around 10 p.m. last night, police say a man was shot in the leg on Davisville Court. Less than three hours earlier, another man was...
WRIC TV
Family of Highland Springs woman fatally shot in car seeks answers as homicide investigation continues
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After more than a month of investigating, Henrico police and the family of 22-year-old Zhykierra Zhane Guy, a woman who was found shot dead in a car in early August, are still looking for answers. Police in Henrico said officers responded to a shooting...
Temple Avenue closed as police investigate deadly early morning crash in Colonial Heights
Police said the early investigation has revealed a driver of a car headed east on Temple Avenue hit a person walking in the road near the intersection of Conduit Road. The victim died at the scene.
10 must-do fall activities in and around Richmond
Pumpkin spice lattes are back, which means it's time to work on your fall bucket list. Here are some ideas to get you started.1. Go apple picking at Carter Mountain Orchard.The family-run orchard has been around for more than 100 years, with U-pick peaches and apples. After your apple-picking adventure, grab some apple cider doughnuts from the country store and get a slushie from the Bold Rock taproom.Apples are available mid-August through November. You can find the varieties currently available here.Details: The orchard is open 9am-6pm daily, and tickets are required on peak fall weekends. You can buy them here....
Driver killed in crash on 288 North in Chesterfield
All northbound lanes of Route 288 near Courthouse Road in Chesterfield County are closed due to a crash.
Crash on I-95 southbound causes 2-mile backup in Chesterfield
A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 southbound is causing delays in Chesterfield County.
vuu.edu
Virginia Union University Kicks Off Homecoming 2022 with Pop-Up Concert
[RICHMOND, VA – September 19, 2022] -- Virginia Union University (VUU) will kick off Homecoming 2022 with a Pre-Homecoming Pop-up Concert. The event will take place on Friday, September 30, at 7 PM at Liberation Church in Richmond’s Southside. The event, hosted by the Hezekiah Walker Center for...
Midlothian 19-year-old confirmed to be victim of deadly crash on 288 in Chesterfield
It was determined that the driver of a Nissan SUV, 19-year-old Alissa Jayne Sharifi, was heading north on Route 288 when she ran off the left side of the road and hit an embankment, which caused her car to flip.
WAVY News 10
Pharrell hosting ‘Mighty Dream’ 3-day event in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Pharrell Williams is bringing back his forum event focused on diversity in business this November to Norfolk, this time over three days and with a new name. “Mighty Dream” will bring together business leaders with the goal of “advancing diversity, equity and inclusion within their...
Bond denied for man accused of fleeing from fatal Chesterfield hit-and-run
Elvin McCray is facing three charges related to a crash that happened on September 14 that killed 21-year-old Wade Bibey in the 9700 block of Iron Bridge Road.
2 killed after boats collide at 'dangerous spot' on Lake Chesdin
Two people were killed after two boats crashed on Lake Chesdin Saturday afternoon, according to officials with Virginia's Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.
Virginia woman gets 10 years for using New Jersey resident’s identity to get apartment, Mercedes Benz
A Norfolk woman has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for misuse of a Social Security number, loan fraud, and identity theft.
