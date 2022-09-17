ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Big Sandy 56, Power-Dutton-Brady 0

Big Timber 32, Columbus 12

Bigfork 54, Cut Bank 8

Billings Central 35, Havre 0

Billings West 14, Great Falls 0

Bozeman 49, Belgrade 6

Butte 40, Kalispell Flathead 0

Carter County 36, Mon-Dak, N.D. 34, OT

Centerville 64, Harlowton 28

Choteau 40, Deer Lodge 0

Clark Fork 68, Valley Christian 20

Columbia Falls 49, Libby 7

Culbertson 44, Scobey-Opheim 14

Custer-Hysham 61, Reed Point-Rapelje 0

Darby 40, Victor 12

East Helena 47, Browning 13

Eureka 47, Conrad 6

Fairfield/ Augusta 12, Thompson Falls 0

Flint Creek 60, Charlo 24

Forsyth 22, Park City 12

Frenchtown 38, Corvallis 0

Gallatin 14, Billings Senior 10

Glasgow def. Roundup, forfeit

Great Falls Russell 63, Billings Skyview 0

Hamilton 42, Butte Central 0

Helena Capital 56, Missoula Big Sky 7

Huntley Project 42, Anaconda 15

Jefferson (Boulder) 34, Florence 27

Jordan 24, Gardiner 0

Lewistown (Fergus) 24, Laurel 3

Lockwood 49, Sidney 19

Lodge Grass 26, Lame Deer 20

Lone Peak 47, Cascade 42

Malta-Whitewater-Saco 24, Shepherd 19

Miles City 32, Glendive 0

Missoula Loyola 41, Red Lodge/Roberts 0

Missoula Sentinel 38, Kalispell Glacier 31

Polson 47, Ronan 12

Shelby 2, Hays-Lodgepole 0

Sheridan 33, Seeley-Swan 32

St. Ignatius 72, Arlee 22

Townsend 39, Manhattan/Manhattan Christian 0

Troy 52, Plains 46

Twin Bridges 30, Lima 18

Whitefish 33, Stevensville 6

Whitehall/Harrison 42, Three Forks/Willow Creek 14

Wolf Point 38, Colstrip 14

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

