Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Big Sandy 56, Power-Dutton-Brady 0
Big Timber 32, Columbus 12
Bigfork 54, Cut Bank 8
Billings Central 35, Havre 0
Billings West 14, Great Falls 0
Bozeman 49, Belgrade 6
Butte 40, Kalispell Flathead 0
Carter County 36, Mon-Dak, N.D. 34, OT
Centerville 64, Harlowton 28
Choteau 40, Deer Lodge 0
Clark Fork 68, Valley Christian 20
Columbia Falls 49, Libby 7
Culbertson 44, Scobey-Opheim 14
Custer-Hysham 61, Reed Point-Rapelje 0
Darby 40, Victor 12
East Helena 47, Browning 13
Eureka 47, Conrad 6
Fairfield/ Augusta 12, Thompson Falls 0
Flint Creek 60, Charlo 24
Forsyth 22, Park City 12
Frenchtown 38, Corvallis 0
Gallatin 14, Billings Senior 10
Glasgow def. Roundup, forfeit
Great Falls Russell 63, Billings Skyview 0
Hamilton 42, Butte Central 0
Helena Capital 56, Missoula Big Sky 7
Huntley Project 42, Anaconda 15
Jefferson (Boulder) 34, Florence 27
Jordan 24, Gardiner 0
Lewistown (Fergus) 24, Laurel 3
Lockwood 49, Sidney 19
Lodge Grass 26, Lame Deer 20
Lone Peak 47, Cascade 42
Malta-Whitewater-Saco 24, Shepherd 19
Miles City 32, Glendive 0
Missoula Loyola 41, Red Lodge/Roberts 0
Missoula Sentinel 38, Kalispell Glacier 31
Polson 47, Ronan 12
Shelby 2, Hays-Lodgepole 0
Sheridan 33, Seeley-Swan 32
St. Ignatius 72, Arlee 22
Townsend 39, Manhattan/Manhattan Christian 0
Troy 52, Plains 46
Twin Bridges 30, Lima 18
Whitefish 33, Stevensville 6
Whitehall/Harrison 42, Three Forks/Willow Creek 14
Wolf Point 38, Colstrip 14
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
