North Dakota Starts Conference Play at Omaha and Denver. North Dakota soccer starts the conference season on the road. The Fighting Hawks head to Omaha to face the Mavericks on Friday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. (CT). From Omaha, UND then makes a venture to Denver to take on the Pioneers at 1 p.m. (CT) on Sunday, Sept. 25. Video streams and live stats will be available for both games at the website for both institutions. Fans can also follow the action live via Twitter (@UNDsoccer).

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 15 HOURS AGO