Read full article on original website
Related
fightinghawks.com
NOTES: North Dakota Starts Conference Play at Omaha and Denver
North Dakota Starts Conference Play at Omaha and Denver. North Dakota soccer starts the conference season on the road. The Fighting Hawks head to Omaha to face the Mavericks on Friday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. (CT). From Omaha, UND then makes a venture to Denver to take on the Pioneers at 1 p.m. (CT) on Sunday, Sept. 25. Video streams and live stats will be available for both games at the website for both institutions. Fans can also follow the action live via Twitter (@UNDsoccer).
fightinghawks.com
Three-time defending Penrose Cup champions picked second in preseason poll
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The University of North Dakota hockey program is selected to finish second, as the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) unveiled its 2022-23 Preseason Poll Wednesday, with Denver being picked by the media to win the Penrose Cup for a second straight year. The Pioneers collected...
fightinghawks.com
NOTES: No. 19 UND Prepares to Face No. 24 SIU in Top 25 Affair
Carbondale, Ill. (Saluki Stadium) Radio: Home of Economy Radio Network (Pregame Show @ 1 p.m., CT) Grand Forks, N.D. - After coming back in the final moments to win 27-24 at Northern Arizona last weekend, North Dakota will resume Missouri Valley Football Conference action this weekend at Southern Illinois. The Fighting Hawks and Salukis will square off at Saluki Stadium at 2 p.m. (CT) on Saturday.
fightinghawks.com
North Dakota enters season ranked No. 4 in preseason polls
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The University of North Dakota hockey program will open the 2022-23 season ranked No. 4 in the national polls, as the DCU/USCHO and USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine polls were released on Monday. It marks the third straight season that North Dakota has been inside the...
Comments / 0