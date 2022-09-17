Read full article on original website
Related
Laramie County K-9s Sniff Out 872 Pounds of Drugs in 2021
Last year was a busy one for the Laramie County Sheriff's Office, including its four-legged crime fighters -- K-9 Arie, K-9 Hilde, K-9 Tecca, and K-9 Tyr. According to a recently released 2021 Annual Report, the dogs sniffed out more than 838 pounds of marijuana, nearly 29 pounds of methamphetamine, just over five pounds of cocaine, 77 grams of heroin, and 115 grams of oxycodone/fentanyl.
Suspect in Weld County Deputy’s Death Arrested With Her Handcuffs
The suspect in Sunday's hit-and-run crash north of Greeley that killed off-duty Weld County Sheriff's Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz is now behind bars. According to a department Facebook post, 35-year-old Norberto Garcia-Gonzales was arrested in Fort Collins around 10:15 p.m. Monday after a tip from a Weld County resident led investigators to the area.
Dense Fog Could Impact Thursday Morning Commute in Laramie County
Dense fog could be a big issue for those traveling in and around Cheyenne Thursday morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect from midnight tonight to 9 a.m. Thursday which includes the 47-mile stretch of Interstate 25 through Laramie County and most of Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie.
This Wyoming Road Named Windiest In America!
Well, it's no surprise to anyone reading this that a road or anywhere in Wyoming was named as the windiest in America. I mean, we're weeks from the awkward moment every year where we're carrying something to our cars, open the car door and it immediately slams shut, due to a 75 MPH wind gust.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cheyenne Man Now Charged With Vehicular Homicide in Suspected DUI Crash
A new charge of aggravated vehicular homicide has been filed against a 45-year-old Cheyenne man in connection with a suspected DUI crash that left a pedestrian dead. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Aug. 22 near the intersection of E. Lincolnway and Pinion Drive. Police say Bryan Ciccone was...
Cheyenne NWS Predicts Wet, Windy Weather For SE Wyoming
Just in time for the official arrival of fall on Thursday, southeast Wyoming can expect a significant change from the warm summer-like weather we have been seeing of late. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on itS website:. ''A cold...
Spooky Season Hits Cheyenne Stores Hard, Items Are Already Picked Over
As an advocate for spooky season, I'm here to tell you that Cheyenne residents are ready for it. How do I know? We waited too long to buy the decorations that we wanted from stores in Cheyenne. THEY'RE GONE. Well, not all of them. There are still plenty of items that you can get, BUT, all the really cool items that my wife and I had our eyes on, have vanished from Cheyenne shelves.
Fall Book Sale at the Albany County Public Library
The Friends of the Albany County Public Library will hold a Fall book sale from Friday, September 23 - Monday, September 26. The Friends of the Library sale is well organized with items arranged on shelves as in a regular bookstore with maps available to help navigate by genre. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
$1.1B Meatpacking Plant Could Be Coming to Cheyenne
A $1.1 billion meatpacking plant could be coming to Cheyenne, Mayor Patrick Collins says. Collins said Friday in his Mayor's Minute column that a business would like to build one of the largest meatpacking plants in North America in the Swan Ranch Business Park. "It is early in the process,"...
First Human Case of West Nile Reported in Laramie County
Cheyenne Laramie County Public Health on Friday announced the first human case of West Nile virus in the county this year. West Nile virus is spread when mosquitoes feed on infected birds and then bite people and animals. "A bite from an infected mosquito can cause severe illness and, in...
THIS WEEKEND In Laramie
It's getting chillier and chillier. Do you feel Fall coming? Why do I already miss Summer? But the weather is still pretty great, so go out and have some fun!. Science Initiative Building Grand Opening & STEM Carnival. Celebrate the Grand Opening of our new Science Initiative Building and join...
Look! Coffee, Crepes And More At New Cheyenne Café
The eatery in Cheyenne's Frontier Mall has a new neighbor. On Friday, a new cafe called Forge Cafe opened in the mall. The best part about Forge is that they're not just another coffee shop in town, which, let's be honest, we all read the Facebook Community posts in Cheyenne, saying new coffee shop is almost as bad as new bank or attorney's office. Luckily, Forge Cafe differentiated itself from the rest of the pack.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Take a Peek at the 2022 Cheyenne Greek Festival (Menu, Prices, & More)
Growing up reading and watching Percy Jackson, I have always loved Greek Mythology and culture. To the point where I wanted to take up Greek Mythology as a major in college when I was 15. When I found out there was a Greek Festival in Cheyenne, I got on I-80 immediately. I got to try so many fun foods, and as a foodie myself, I was over the moon.
THIS FRIDAY: Movie Night at Washington Park
Who's excited that it's already the middle of the week? I know I am! If you don't have anything planned yet for this Friday night, I got a fun idea for you. What about watching Disney's Inside Out, at Washington Park?. Join WyoTech and the City of Laramie this Friday,...
First-Time Students Increasing at the University of Wyoming
For the second year in a row, the University of Wyoming's incoming class has topped the previous year’s enrollment with a 10.2% increase this fall, according to a release by the university. 1,627 first-time students have enrolled in the state’s university, up from 1,477 in fall 2021 and 1,424...
$1 Million Gift Creates UWYO International Wildlife Conservation
The University of Wyoming’s Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources received a $1 million planned gift from an anonymous donor that will establish the International Wildlife Conservation Chair, according to a UW release. The chair supports John Koprowski, dean of the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources.
Cheyenne Central Surprises Thunder Basin 41-28
Cheyenne Central has endured 2 very close losses this season but they rebounded in a big way after a narrow defeat to Natrona last week with a solid win on Friday over Thunder Basin 41-28. Central started out the game with a bang as the speedy Richard Prescott returned the opening kick-off for a touchdown to give the Indians a 7-0 lead. Thunder basin answered right back in the 1st quarter as Alonso Aguilar tossed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Darius Felton to even the game at 7. That opening quarter was eventful, to say the least. Aguilar and Felton hooked up again for another touchdown that covered 10 yards again to make it 14-7. Central evened things up thanks to Keagan Bartlett who had a big game, He found the end zone from 1 yard out to it was 14 all.
Renewed Rivalry: Wyoming, BYU Meet for 79th Time
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys and Brigham Young Cougars will renew an old rivalry this coming Saturday when the two teams meet for the 79th time. Wyoming will bring a 3-1 overall record and a 1-0 record in the Mountain West Conference into the game. BYU is 2-1 on the season and is ranked No. 19 in this week’s Associated Press media poll and No. 23 in the USA Today Sports AFCA coaches poll.
TOMORROW: Have Some Chocolate, Chats, & Chai
If you are a practitioner, teacher, facilitator - whatever you call yourself, join the Healing Arts community and share your offerings, services, and information with the Laramie Community. And maybe even collaborate with some other providers!. The Event. Day: Tuesday, September 20. Time: 5:30 p.m, to 7:30 p.m. Venue: 100...
Y95 Country
Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
14K+
Post
815K+
Views
ABOUT
Y95 Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne & Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://y95country.com/
Comments / 0