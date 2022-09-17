Cheyenne Central has endured 2 very close losses this season but they rebounded in a big way after a narrow defeat to Natrona last week with a solid win on Friday over Thunder Basin 41-28. Central started out the game with a bang as the speedy Richard Prescott returned the opening kick-off for a touchdown to give the Indians a 7-0 lead. Thunder basin answered right back in the 1st quarter as Alonso Aguilar tossed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Darius Felton to even the game at 7. That opening quarter was eventful, to say the least. Aguilar and Felton hooked up again for another touchdown that covered 10 yards again to make it 14-7. Central evened things up thanks to Keagan Bartlett who had a big game, He found the end zone from 1 yard out to it was 14 all.

