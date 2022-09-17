ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Key News Network

La Puente Shooting Victim Dies at Hospital

La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: Paramedics tried to save the life of a man who was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night, Sept. 20, in the city of La Puente. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Industry Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim lying in the middle of the street around 9:22 p.m. on the 500 block of North Abery Avenue and Rorimer Street.
LA PUENTE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Armed Robber Opens Fire in 7-Eleven Heist Near Downtown LA

An armed robber who fired two shots inside a 7-Eleven near downtown Los Angeles during a heist earlier this month is sought by police. In security camera video from the Westlake area store, a man in a blue and gray Dodgers hooded sweatshirt can be seen struggling with a plastic shield in front of the store counter as he waved the handgun around during the Sept. 13 robbery.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Pasadena, CA
Pasadena, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Complex

PnB Rock Murder Investigators Reportedly Looking Into Possibility of ‘Known Enemies’ Being Responsible

The ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of PnB Rock earlier this month is now moving in multiple directions at once, local police sources have claimed. Early Wednesday, TMZ shared a report citing LAPD sources in which it was claimed that one potential direction centers on learning more about potential “known enemies.” Specifically, investigators in the case are alleged to be looking deeply into Atlanta and Philadelphia. The latter, of course, was Rock’s hometown.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man convicted of stabbing Pomona woman to death, killing her dog, then setting her apartment on fire

An Inglewood man was convicted Monday of murdering a woman he briefly dated, killing her dog, then setting fire to her Pomona apartment.Chaumon Wayan Tyner, 53, was convicted using scissors to murder Ronnie Sue Wall on March 16, 2019. He was also convicted of cruelty of an animal for killing her Yorkshire terrier, Bentley, and arson of an inhabited structure."The defendant's actions in this case were brutal and depraved," Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said.Tyner and Wall had met through an internet dating site, and they dated for just 28 days, Deputy District Attorney Phil Stirling said. Wall was stabbed 11 times with the scissors, and Tyner ransacked her home after killing her, then started a fire before taking off with her car. The apartment's sprinkler system put out the flames.Authorities believe the couple argued, and telephone records indicated he stayed in the apartment after the killing, Stirling said. He was arrested nine days later by Pomona police and has been in jail since.Tyner, who had a prior strike from 2003 for robbery, faces a potential state prison sentence of nearly 70 years to life when he is sentenced on Oct. 27.
POMONA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Crime Stoppers#Ablaze#Violent Crime#Salvadoran
sgvcitywatch.com

Video of July 30 Deadly Police Shooting is Released

PASADENA – Stunning video was recently released in the investigation into a deadly police shooting of a carjacking suspect. Adam Youines, a 35-year-old transient from the Montebello area was shot and killed by Pasadena Police as he inched the stolen minivan at officers. Youines allegedly took a white 2002...
PASADENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
2urbangirls.com

Man shot during South LA street takeover

LOS ANGELES – A man was wounded in a shooting during a street takeover in the Vermont Square area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred at 10:49 p.m. Sunday at Western Avenue and 48th Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Four suspects arrested in DTLA gang-related shooting

LOS ANGELES – A gang-related shooting in downtown Los Angeles Monday left one person hospitalized and four suspects in custody following a police chase, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 2:45 a.m. near Olympic Boulevard and Broadway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The wounded person, described...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police: Man held down by customers after pulling girl into grocery store bathroom in Whittier

A man faces charges of sexually assaulting a girl in a Whittier grocery store, and investigators believe he may have more victims.The attack took place Sunday at about 2 p.m. at Stater Bros. on Mulberry Drive. Witness accounts on social media say the man followed a girl to the store's public bathrooms, pulled her inside and locked the door.The girl screamed for help. Store employees rushed to open the door, while other customers at the store rushed in to pull her away and hold him down until Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies arrived."There was two guys on top of him,...
WHITTIER, CA
KTLA

Man arrested in fire that destroyed historic church in Los Angeles

Authorities have arrested a homeless man in connection with a fire that destroyed a century-old church in South Central Los Angeles earlier this month. Carlos Diaz, 23, was taken into custody Sunday, the Los Angeles Fire Department announced. He faces an arson charge for allegedly setting fire to the Victory Baptist Church, located at 4802 […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy