Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fans Call KTLA A Low Class operation. After Local L.A. TV Newsman Suspended Amid Controversy Over Co-Anchor’s Departure.Monster Beats Publishing and Distribution PressLos Angeles, CA
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attempt to Be Mother Teresa but It BackfiresAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
Homeless Man Caught on Camera Throwing His Own Feces on Business Owner's CarBriana B.Los Angeles, CA
A Spicy Mexican Brunch That Will Brighten Your WeekendLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Yue Yu: Woman accused of poisoning husband faces him in court over custody battleLavinia ThompsonOrange, CA
Related
La Puente Shooting Victim Dies at Hospital
La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: Paramedics tried to save the life of a man who was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night, Sept. 20, in the city of La Puente. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Industry Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim lying in the middle of the street around 9:22 p.m. on the 500 block of North Abery Avenue and Rorimer Street.
NBC Los Angeles
Armed Robber Opens Fire in 7-Eleven Heist Near Downtown LA
An armed robber who fired two shots inside a 7-Eleven near downtown Los Angeles during a heist earlier this month is sought by police. In security camera video from the Westlake area store, a man in a blue and gray Dodgers hooded sweatshirt can be seen struggling with a plastic shield in front of the store counter as he waved the handgun around during the Sept. 13 robbery.
Two People Shot in South Los Angeles
Two people are in the hospital Wednesday after being shot in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood in South Los Angeles.
longbeachlocalnews.com
Detectives Arrest Five Suspects involved with April 2021 Murder Investigation
LONG BEACH, CA – On Aug. 31, 2022, the Long Beach Police Department began a multi-day operation leading to the arrests of three individuals in connection to Apr. 26, 2021, murder investigation of Christopher Cordova, a 27-year-old resident of the City of South Gate. Over the past several months,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Complex
PnB Rock Murder Investigators Reportedly Looking Into Possibility of ‘Known Enemies’ Being Responsible
The ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of PnB Rock earlier this month is now moving in multiple directions at once, local police sources have claimed. Early Wednesday, TMZ shared a report citing LAPD sources in which it was claimed that one potential direction centers on learning more about potential “known enemies.” Specifically, investigators in the case are alleged to be looking deeply into Atlanta and Philadelphia. The latter, of course, was Rock’s hometown.
Man convicted of stabbing Pomona woman to death, killing her dog, then setting her apartment on fire
An Inglewood man was convicted Monday of murdering a woman he briefly dated, killing her dog, then setting fire to her Pomona apartment.Chaumon Wayan Tyner, 53, was convicted using scissors to murder Ronnie Sue Wall on March 16, 2019. He was also convicted of cruelty of an animal for killing her Yorkshire terrier, Bentley, and arson of an inhabited structure."The defendant's actions in this case were brutal and depraved," Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said.Tyner and Wall had met through an internet dating site, and they dated for just 28 days, Deputy District Attorney Phil Stirling said. Wall was stabbed 11 times with the scissors, and Tyner ransacked her home after killing her, then started a fire before taking off with her car. The apartment's sprinkler system put out the flames.Authorities believe the couple argued, and telephone records indicated he stayed in the apartment after the killing, Stirling said. He was arrested nine days later by Pomona police and has been in jail since.Tyner, who had a prior strike from 2003 for robbery, faces a potential state prison sentence of nearly 70 years to life when he is sentenced on Oct. 27.
foxla.com
LA Homeless Crisis: Man throws feces at Sherman Oaks business owner
LOS ANGELES - On Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks, a homeless man angrily yells, "You want to have a fight?" An unhoused woman walks back and forth saying, "Isis, Isis, Isis." Yet another man, presumably under the influence of drugs, screams, "You gotta die, you gotta die, you gotta die!"
5 in custody on suspicion of killing man found decomposing in Long Beach harbor, police say
Almost a year and a half after a man's body was found floating in the Long Beach harbor, police say they've connected five people to the slaying. The post 5 in custody on suspicion of killing man found decomposing in Long Beach harbor, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LAPD to release footage, calls from fatal shooting of 19-year-old
The Los Angeles Police Department plans to release body-worn camera footage and radio calls from a fatal police shooting of a 19-year-old man who was holding what turned out to be an Airsoft rifle on Saturday, Police Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday. The victim was later identified as Luis Herrera...
Four Suspects Arrested in Downtown LA Shooting
A gang-related shooting in downtown Los Angeles Monday left one person hospitalized and four suspects in custody following a police chase, authorities said.
LA Man Sentenced for Fatally Striking Spectator During Otay Mesa Street Race
A Los Angeles County man who fatally struck a spectator during an illegal street race in Otay Mesa last year was sentenced Tuesday to one year in county jail and two years of probation. Jason Clifford Dennell, 29, of Littlerock, pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter for fatally striking 32-year-old Quarann...
sgvcitywatch.com
Video of July 30 Deadly Police Shooting is Released
PASADENA – Stunning video was recently released in the investigation into a deadly police shooting of a carjacking suspect. Adam Youines, a 35-year-old transient from the Montebello area was shot and killed by Pasadena Police as he inched the stolen minivan at officers. Youines allegedly took a white 2002...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumnews1.com
48-year-old mom pursues dream of becoming a sheriff's deputy
LA HABRA, Calif. — Before Rosaisela Rodriguez’s beloved father lost his battle with cancer in 2019, he left her with one dying wish. “If there’s something you want to do in life, do it,” she said. “We never know what could happen tomorrow. Fulfill your dream.”
2urbangirls.com
Man shot during South LA street takeover
LOS ANGELES – A man was wounded in a shooting during a street takeover in the Vermont Square area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred at 10:49 p.m. Sunday at Western Avenue and 48th Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
2urbangirls.com
Four suspects arrested in DTLA gang-related shooting
LOS ANGELES – A gang-related shooting in downtown Los Angeles Monday left one person hospitalized and four suspects in custody following a police chase, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 2:45 a.m. near Olympic Boulevard and Broadway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The wounded person, described...
Police: Man held down by customers after pulling girl into grocery store bathroom in Whittier
A man faces charges of sexually assaulting a girl in a Whittier grocery store, and investigators believe he may have more victims.The attack took place Sunday at about 2 p.m. at Stater Bros. on Mulberry Drive. Witness accounts on social media say the man followed a girl to the store's public bathrooms, pulled her inside and locked the door.The girl screamed for help. Store employees rushed to open the door, while other customers at the store rushed in to pull her away and hold him down until Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies arrived."There was two guys on top of him,...
Man arrested in fire that destroyed historic church in Los Angeles
Authorities have arrested a homeless man in connection with a fire that destroyed a century-old church in South Central Los Angeles earlier this month. Carlos Diaz, 23, was taken into custody Sunday, the Los Angeles Fire Department announced. He faces an arson charge for allegedly setting fire to the Victory Baptist Church, located at 4802 […]
Stolen Vehicle Suspect Shoots at Police During Pursuit
West Carson, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles Police Department Harbor Division officers were in pursuit Monday night of a possible stolen vehicle when the suspect drove off the 110 Freeway northbound and fired shots at officers. The pursuit started at approximately 10:07 p.m. Sept. 19, and terminated when the...
foxla.com
Homeless man charged with arson in fire that destroyed historic South LA church
LOS ANGELES - A homeless man accused of arson in connection with a fire that destroyed a historic South Los Angeles church and injured three firefighters has been arrested, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Security footage led to the arrest of 23-year-old Carlos Diaz, who is charged with...
LAFD Responding to Fire Encounter Aggressive Dogs, Combative Homeowner
Chatsworth, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Fire Department encountered aggressive dogs and a combative homeowner upon arrival at a reported structure fire around 10:57 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, on the 9400 block of Megan Avenue in the Chatsworth neighborhood of Los Angeles. LAFD Battalion Chief Brian Dameron said at...
Comments / 0