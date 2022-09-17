ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Sheriff calls Florida man ‘truly despicable’ for intentionally starving his dogs

WOKV
WOKV
 5 days ago

Sheriff: Florida man allegedly starves his dogs to the point of paralysis A sealed bag of dog food was found in the room with the dogs. The bag had been there for a month and in direct view of the dogs. (NCD)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Joseph Farkas was arrested in Brevard County after deputies found two dogs paralyzed by starvation.

In a press conference posted to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page Thursday, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said that Farkas was arrested on multiple animal cruelty charges.

Ivey said that the investigation began in early September when a citizen contacted authorities, concerned that Farkas might be starving his dogs to death. Animal enforcement officers and an animal cruelty unit initiated an investigation and found two dogs, Katie and Darcie, emaciated and paralyzed.

Katie had been paralyzed for days and was lying in a puddle of her urine, according to BCSO. A vet team later determined that Katie suffered from urine scalding from laying in the puddle.

Ivey said that Darcie suffered from an untreated skin disease, and her organs had started shutting down due to paralysis.

Both dogs had to be carried from the home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I08tm_0hyzppLX00

After they were removed from the home, Katie weighed just over 38 pounds, and Darcie just over 30 pounds, 25% less than a healthy dog.

Ivey said that a sealed bag of dog food was found in the room with the dogs. He said it was in direct view of the dogs and had been there for at least a month.

When confronted, Farkas told investigators that he thought the dogs didn’t need help.

When the sheriff’s office later served a warrant at his home, Farkas reportedly drank liquid detergent to avoid having to go to jail, Ivey said.

Both dogs are recovering and are now walking again.

Darcie has already been adopted, and Katie is still under the care of a veterinarian team.

Farkas faces two counts of felony animal cruelty and two counts of unlawful confinement and abandonment of an animal.

Bond has been set at $11,000 for the 68-year-old, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Habitat for Humanity of St. Augustine/St. Johns County builds home for a Purple Heart Veteran

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Today, Kristopher Barajas, a retired Naval Corpsman wounded in Iraq, is getting help from Habitat St. Augustine and Wells Fargo volunteers to place siding on his two-bedroom home in St. Augustine. Barajas served as a Fleet Marine Force corpsman stationed with a U.S. Marines division out of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. He was stationed in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom II. During a battle in Fallujah, he was struck by shrapnel.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
WOKV

Buresh Blog: Active Tropics... Maria 5 Years Ago... Autumnal Equinox... Estuaries Week

Jacksonville, FL — Updated everyday during the hurricane season - “Talking the Tropics With Mike”. The Atlantic Basin looks busy into Oct. The list of names for 2022 is a rather infamous history since the turn of this century. A reminder that names repeat every 6 years except for those that have been retired. The last year the current list of names was used - in 2016 - “Hermine” hit the Fl. Panhandle on Sept. 2nd , 2016 - summary from the Tallahassee N.W.S. * here *.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brevard County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
County
Brevard County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WOKV

Jacksonville groups to host water drive for Mississippi

WASHINGTON D.C. — Each day, we rely on our water supply for everything from household needs to agricultural ones, like farming. Now members of Congress are looking into potential threats to our water systems, including risks from climate events, aging infrastructure and cyber-attacks. “Access to clean water is critical...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WOKV

GOP hits Kansas governor hard on trans athletes, her new ad

TOPEKA, Kan. — (AP) — Kansas' Democratic governor launched a new television ad on Wednesday in which she says men don't belong in women's sports. It's a move seeking to blunt Republican attacks on her for vetoing two proposals to ban transgender athletes from girls' and women's school and college sports.
KANSAS STATE
WOKV

Jan. 6 committee: Virginia Thomas agrees to appear in Wednesday hearing

Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has agreed to a voluntary interview with a House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Attorney Mark Paoletta said Virginia Thomas is “eager to answer the committee’s questions to clear up any misconceptions about her work relating to the 2020 election,” according to The Associated Press.
ARIZONA STATE
WOKV

Lawyers seek data in Georgia election equipment breach

ATLANTA — (AP) — A former Republican Party official in Georgia who was a fake elector in 2020 misrepresented her role in an alleged breach of voting equipment at a rural elections office two months after the last presidential election, according to a court filing. The filing late...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Paralysis#Confinement#Bcso
WOKV

Southern Baptists cut ties with LGBTQ-friendly church

The Southern Baptist Conventions' top administrative body voted to cut ties with two congregations on Tuesday — an LGBTQ-friendly church in North Carolina that had itself quit the denomination decades ago and a New Jersey congregation it cited for “alleged discriminatory behavior.”. The votes of the Executive Committee...
GREENSBORO, NC
WOKV

White House hosts local officials, touts impact of policies

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The White House has a new effort to show local governments what it can do for their communities, hosting North Carolina officials to highlight funding opportunities and hear firsthand how coronavirus relief, infrastructure dollars and other policies are faring locally. The event Thursday reflects...
POTUS
WOKV

Trump's legal bills are being footed by his donors

As he faces a from the New York attorney general that could shut down his business, former President Donald Trump will have one advantage that is unavailable to most well-healed defendants: He won't have to pay for much, if any, of his legal defense. The reason: His political donors are...
POTUS
WOKV

New York AG seeks sanctions that could hurt Trump's business

NEW YORK — (AP) — Donald Trump and his company could face a range of stiff penalties if a court sides with New York's attorney general in a sprawling fraud lawsuit filed against the former president Wednesday. For now, the Republican isn't at risk of going to jail....
POTUS
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
9K+
Followers
89K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy