Laurel Highlands (2-2, 0-1) at Latrobe (2-2, 0-1) Both teams are coming off conference opening losses. Laurel Highlands was blanked by McKeesport, 33-0, and Latrobe was beaten by Thomas Jefferson, 31-21. The Wildcats have dropped their past two games. The teams haven’t met since 1999. Latrobe leads the series 10-7, but Laurel Highlands has won the last five meetings. The first meeting was 1980 and the Wildcats won, 22-16. … The Mustangs’ offense couldn’t get untracked against the Tigers’ swarming defense. Quarterback Rodney Gallagher, a West Virginia commit, was held to 21 yards rushing and completed 4 of 13 passes for 86 yards and two interceptions. Gallagher has rushed for seven touchdowns and thrown for five. Antwan Black and Keondre DeShields each have three touchdowns. Latrobe’s Robby Fulton rushed for 196 yards and two touchdowns against Thomas Jefferson. He has rushed for 695 yards and 11 touchdowns. H-back Corey Boerio has five catches for 72 yards and two touchdowns.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 9 MINUTES AGO