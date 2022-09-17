Read full article on original website
Aggies look to start SEC play on positive note versus Razorbacks
Aggies. Arkansas. Arlington. The No. 23 Texas A&M football team opens SEC play at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, against the No. 10 Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. This season’s Southwest Classic marks the 79th meeting between the old Southwest Conference foes, a rivalry that the Hogs lead, 42-33-3.
Men’s tennis readies to make a racket in Cambridge
The Texas A&M men’s tennis team will open its fall campaign Sept. 23-25 at the Harvard Chowderfest Invite in Cambridge, Mass. A&M will be competing in Chowderfest for the first time since 2016 where it took home the singles and doubles titles. The Aggies will be matched up with the host, Harvard, as well as Memphis and Arizona. The maroon and white are coming off a second round appearance in the 2021 season’s NCAA Tournament.
Women’s golf to host “Mo” Morial Invitational beginning Tuesday
After a runner-up finish at the Carmel Cup at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California, the No. 11 A&M women’s golf team will host the “Mo” Morial Invitational for the first time since 2014 beginning Tuesday, Sept. 20. At Monday’s press conference, head coach Gerrod Chadwell said...
‘Clear focus on Excellence’
According to U.S. News 2022-2023 rankings, Texas A&M was ranked 13th in the Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs. Overall, A&M was ranked 67th in the nation and 26th for public universities. The A&M Engineering Program is well known for its academic excellence and has transformed over the years to have an...
Opinion: Let’s talk about housing
Which of the following sounds like the perfect home for your college experience: an apartment with paper-thin walls inhabited by five other roommates, or a house far from campus that shares a fence with a four-person family?. Enticing options, I know. Unfortunately, the quest for convenient, affordable and safe housing...
Rental laws under review
With tensions high surrounding housing security between students and some full-time College Station residents, the city has proposed a series of solutions. After the College Station City Council requested a presentation on rental inspections in June, Director of Community Services Debbie Eller put together a presentation on information about proactive rental inspections, or PRIs, and their challenges and benefits for the Thursday, Sept. 8 city council meeting.
