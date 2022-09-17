ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Battalion Texas AM

Aggies look to start SEC play on positive note versus Razorbacks

Aggies. Arkansas. Arlington. The No. 23 Texas A&M football team opens SEC play at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, against the No. 10 Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. This season’s Southwest Classic marks the 79th meeting between the old Southwest Conference foes, a rivalry that the Hogs lead, 42-33-3.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Battalion Texas AM

Men's tennis readies to make a racket in Cambridge

The Texas A&M men’s tennis team will open its fall campaign Sept. 23-25 at the Harvard Chowderfest Invite in Cambridge, Mass. A&M will be competing in Chowderfest for the first time since 2016 where it took home the singles and doubles titles. The Aggies will be matched up with the host, Harvard, as well as Memphis and Arizona. The maroon and white are coming off a second round appearance in the 2021 season’s NCAA Tournament.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Battalion Texas AM

'Clear focus on Excellence'

According to U.S. News 2022-2023 rankings, Texas A&M was ranked 13th in the Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs. Overall, A&M was ranked 67th in the nation and 26th for public universities. The A&M Engineering Program is well known for its academic excellence and has transformed over the years to have an...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Battalion Texas AM

Opinion: Let's talk about housing

Which of the following sounds like the perfect home for your college experience: an apartment with paper-thin walls inhabited by five other roommates, or a house far from campus that shares a fence with a four-person family?. Enticing options, I know. Unfortunately, the quest for convenient, affordable and safe housing...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Battalion Texas AM

Rental laws under review

With tensions high surrounding housing security between students and some full-time College Station residents, the city has proposed a series of solutions. After the College Station City Council requested a presentation on rental inspections in June, Director of Community Services Debbie Eller put together a presentation on information about proactive rental inspections, or PRIs, and their challenges and benefits for the Thursday, Sept. 8 city council meeting.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

