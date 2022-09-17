The Texas A&M men’s tennis team will open its fall campaign Sept. 23-25 at the Harvard Chowderfest Invite in Cambridge, Mass. A&M will be competing in Chowderfest for the first time since 2016 where it took home the singles and doubles titles. The Aggies will be matched up with the host, Harvard, as well as Memphis and Arizona. The maroon and white are coming off a second round appearance in the 2021 season’s NCAA Tournament.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO