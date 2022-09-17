SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. — One person was killed and another injured when an ultralight glider crashed into the ocean off the Outer Banks on Wednesday, officials said. The town of Southern Shores said two people were on board the glider around 10 a.m. when it malfunctioned and hit the water near the town about 210 miles (338 kilometers) northeast of Raleigh, news outlets reported.

SOUTHERN SHORES, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO