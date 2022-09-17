Read full article on original website
EXPLAINER: How alleged plot exploited pandemic to net $250M
MINNEAPOLIS — The Department of Justice has charged 48 people in Minnesota in what prosecutors have called a $250 million scheme to defraud a federal meals program. Prosecutors said just a fraction of the money went toward feeding kids, with the rest laundered through shell companies and spent on property, luxury cars and travel.
Southern Baptists cut ties with LGBTQ-friendly church
The Southern Baptist Convention's top administrative body voted to cut ties with two congregations on Tuesday — an LGBTQ-friendly church in North Carolina that had itself quit the denomination decades ago and a New Jersey congregation it cited for “alleged discriminatory behavior.”. The votes of the Executive Committee...
The Muscogee get their say in national park plan for Georgia
MACON, GA. — When Tracie Revis climbs the Great Temple Mound, rising nine stories above the Ocmulgee River in the center of present-day Georgia, she walks in the steps of her Muscogean ancestors who were forcibly removed to Oklahoma 200 years ago. “This is lush, gorgeous land. The rivers...
Woman injured in shootout with state trooper in western NC
A North Carolina state trooper shot and injured a kidnapping suspect Wednesday morning on Interstate 40 in Burke County. The State Highway Patrol was called around 6:45 a.m. to reports of multiple hit-and-run collisions occurring between McDowell and Burke counties along I-40. Troopers found a truck pulled over near mile marker 114 with a woman in the bed.
Several NC teens hospitalized after ingesting THC gummies at their middle school
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Several students at a North Carolina middle school were treated Friday at a local hospital after showing signs of being impaired. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says at about 9:30 a.m. Friday, several Hope Middle School students were acting abnormally and showing signs of impairment.
Record spending over California's legal gambling initiative
LOS ANGELES — The campaign that could bring legalized sports betting to California is the most expensive ballot-initiative fight in U.S. history at about $400 million and counting, pitting wealthy Native American tribes against online gambling companies and less-affluent tribes over what's expected to be a multibillion-dollar marketplace. A...
Climate-fueled wildfires worsen danger for struggling fish
AMALIA, N.M. — Biologist Bryan Bakevich unscrewed the top of a plastic bucket and removed a Rio Grande cutthroat trout that squirmed from his grasp and plopped onto the grassy bank of Middle Ponil Creek. “He wants to go home,” Bakevich said, easing the fish into the chilly, narrow...
Local organizations work to help those in Puerto Rico affected by Fiona
RALEIGH, N.C. — Hurricane Fiona has battered parts of Puerto Rico leaving hundreds of thousands without power or drinking water. Life-threatening flash flooding sparked rescues and the governor warned that it could take days to get the lights back on. Our very own producer Kathy Del Hoyo captured video...
N. Carolina makes pitch to host 2027 World University Games
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina has made one more pitch to host the 2027 World University Games, as the committee evaluating the state’s bid visited the region. A panel of the International University Sports Federation visited on Tuesday the Executive Mansion, where Gov. Roy Cooper presented its members with an official bid book. The other finalist is Chungcheong province, South Korea. A final announcement is expected in November.
1 killed, 1 hurt when glider crashes off Outer Banks
SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. — One person was killed and another injured when an ultralight glider crashed into the ocean off the Outer Banks on Wednesday, officials said. The town of Southern Shores said two people were on board the glider around 10 a.m. when it malfunctioned and hit the water near the town about 210 miles (338 kilometers) northeast of Raleigh, news outlets reported.
Outrage over Chemours' plans to expand production after widespread chemical pollution in NC drinking water
Chemours is planning to expand production at their Fayetteville Works chemical plant, despite continued contamination issues in North Carolina drinking water from the facility's chemical pollution. Public meetings about the expansion are taking place Tuesday in Bladen County and Wednesday in Brunswick County. Many community and environmental groups say they...
Solar power failure: NC energy company's feud with manufacturer causes customers to suffer
CLAYTON, N.C. — A North Carolina-based solar energy company promised that its customers would save big on their electric bill, then sold them pricey solar panels that didn't work, customers told WRAL's 5 On Your Side. Phillip Harris, from Clayton, installed Pink Energy solar panels a year ago. He...
Alaskans pocket over $3,000 in annual oil-wealth payments
ANCHORAGE, ALASKA — Nearly every single Alaskan got a financial windfall amounting to more than $3,000 Tuesday, the day the state began distributing payments from Alaska’s investment fund that has been seeded with money from the state’s oil riches. The payments, officially called the Permanent Fund Dividend...
