Gainesville, GA

High school scoreboard: Sixth-ranked Gainesville dominates Apalachee to open Region 8-6A play

By Bill Murphy
The Times
 3 days ago
Gainesville's Naim Cheeks (7) runs against Monroe Area on Sept. 2, 2022 in Monroe. Photo by Paul Sasso MV Photo Concepts

Gainesville left little to doubt with a big first quarter to open Region 8-6A play Friday.

Naim Cheeks scored first on a 13-yard run in the first quarter, his first of two scores, in a 55-6 win against Apalachee on Friday.

Baxter Wright added an early 2-yard scoring run for sixth-ranked Gainesville (5-0, 1-0).

Wright threw three touchdown passes.

Darius Cannon led all Red Elephants receivers with four catches for 72 yards.

Up next, Gainesville visits Lanier on Sept. 30 in Sugar Hill.

LAMBERT 43, FLOWERY BRANCH 20: Falcons quarterback Brody Jordan threw for 157 yards and two touchdowns, including a 94-yard scoring strike to Jeremiah Ware in the fourth quarter Friday at Falcon Field.

Myles Ivey carried the ball 11 times for 71 yards for Flowery Branch (2-2).

Up next, Flowery Branch faces Eastside on Sept. 22.

UNION COUNTY 47, WEST HALL 7: Brett Sturm had a 19-yard touchdown pass for the Spartans (1-3) on Friday in Blairsville.

Up next, West Hall visits Dawson County on Sept. 23 in Dawsonville.

Friday’s scores

Gainesville 55, Apalachee 6

Cherokee Bluff 42, Chestatee 21

North Hall 69, East Hall 0

Union County 47, West Hall 7

Lambert 43, Flowery Branch 20

East Forsyth 42, Johnson 0

Georgia Military 54, Riverside Military 12

BYE: Lakeview Academy

Comments / 0

 

The Times

Gainesville, GA
