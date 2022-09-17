A Hampton man who allegedly stole an antique car has been indicted by a grand jury during Monday morning proceedings in New Kent Circuit Court. Brandon Wayne Milligan, 29, of 5 Quinn Street, was indicted on one count each of grand theft auto, obtaining money by false pretenses, forging an automobile certificate, and transferring a stolen vehicle. Milligan originally stole a Ford Model A belonging to Gerald Sprouse that was intended to be a gift for one of the victim’s family members on June 25.

HAMPTON, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO