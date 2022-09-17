ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=

Abraham Lincoln 20, Alameda 14

Broomfield 35, Erie 14

Brush 10, Yuma 7

Burlington 21, Lamar 0

Cedaredge 42, Olathe 0

Cherokee Trail 27, Fort Collins 13

Cherry Creek 62, Arvada West 21

Columbine 28, Arapahoe 6

Dayspring Christian Academy 56, Front Range Christian School 14

Deer Trail 70, Manzanola 0

Denver West 14, Flatirons Academy 10

Douglas County 24, Castle View 21

Durango 49, Grand Junction Central 14

Eaton 35, Severance 0

Evergreen High School 48, Discovery Canyon 0

Fort Lupton 26, Valley 0

Fort Morgan 42, Pueblo County 35

Fossil Ridge 33, Windsor 0

Golden 43, Denver South 42

Greeley Central 48, Palmer 6

Harrison 56, Mitchell 0

J.K. Mullen 44, Lakewood 28

Lewis-Palmer 52, Canon City 2

Liberty, Ariz. 50, Valor Christian 7

Littleton 44, Englewood 33

Loveland 53, Thompson Valley 7

Lyons 36, Merino 16

Moffat County 34, Rawlins, Wyo. 22

Monarch 44, Boulder 0

Montrose High School 40, Palisade 14

Northridge 49, Greeley West 0

Pine Creek 66, Denver East 14

Ponderosa 21, Legend 14

Poudre 21, Brighton 0

Prairie 76, Bethune 6

Pueblo Central 63, Coronado 30

Rangely 52, Dolores 16

Rye 48, Center 16

Sanford 56, Fowler 22

Sargent 42, Custer County 20

Simla 42, Sedgwick County 23

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

