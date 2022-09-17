Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Abraham Lincoln 20, Alameda 14
Broomfield 35, Erie 14
Brush 10, Yuma 7
Burlington 21, Lamar 0
Cedaredge 42, Olathe 0
Cherokee Trail 27, Fort Collins 13
Cherry Creek 62, Arvada West 21
Columbine 28, Arapahoe 6
Dayspring Christian Academy 56, Front Range Christian School 14
Deer Trail 70, Manzanola 0
Denver West 14, Flatirons Academy 10
Douglas County 24, Castle View 21
Durango 49, Grand Junction Central 14
Eaton 35, Severance 0
Evergreen High School 48, Discovery Canyon 0
Fort Lupton 26, Valley 0
Fort Morgan 42, Pueblo County 35
Fossil Ridge 33, Windsor 0
Golden 43, Denver South 42
Greeley Central 48, Palmer 6
Harrison 56, Mitchell 0
J.K. Mullen 44, Lakewood 28
Lewis-Palmer 52, Canon City 2
Liberty, Ariz. 50, Valor Christian 7
Littleton 44, Englewood 33
Loveland 53, Thompson Valley 7
Lyons 36, Merino 16
Moffat County 34, Rawlins, Wyo. 22
Monarch 44, Boulder 0
Montrose High School 40, Palisade 14
Northridge 49, Greeley West 0
Pine Creek 66, Denver East 14
Ponderosa 21, Legend 14
Poudre 21, Brighton 0
Prairie 76, Bethune 6
Pueblo Central 63, Coronado 30
Rangely 52, Dolores 16
Rye 48, Center 16
Sanford 56, Fowler 22
Sargent 42, Custer County 20
Simla 42, Sedgwick County 23
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
