Musicians Behind Grand Junction Colorado’s Theme Park Jingle
This Grand Junction, Colorado television commercial featured one of the most memorable jingles ever. It just so happens the jingle was written, arranged, and recorded in Grand Junction. This little ditty sticks in your head just like the theme to Gilligan's Island or the opening credits to All In The...
Feeling Witchy? A Spooky Paddle Boarding Event is Happening In Grand Junction Soon!
If you are searching for fall fun then look no further because there is an event that's sure to please coming to Grand Junction, Colorado soon!. On Saturday, October 22, 2022, Grand Junction Adventures is hosting a stand-up paddleboard (SUP) event that is just a tad different than usual. Grab...
Overlook Grand Junction from this Redlands Ledge House Oasis
We're headed to the Redlands in Grand Junction to look at a beautiful home for sale overlooking the Grand Valley. Nestled in the back of the neighborhood near the Colorado River is a 4-bedroom home on 1.76-acres. This home is presented by Michelle Renstrom and brokered by STUDT REALTY, LLC/MB,...
Several New Restaurants Are Opening In Grand Junction Colorado
Are you ready for Five Guys, Culver's, and other restaurants opening in Grand Junction?. Hamburger lovers in the Grand Valley should be thrilled about the addition of two new classic hamburger joints that are likely to become favorite burger destinations for years to come. Five Guys and Culver's are both well-known commodities in the hamburger business.
Photos: Enjoy the Fall Weather on Grand Mesa’s Mesa Top Trail
Colorado's beloved fall hiking season is here, and a break from the summer heat means more chances to get out and explore. Trails like the Grand Mesa's Mesa Top Trail is great to explore under these cooler conditions. The entire hike down the Mesa Top trail to Flowing Park Reservoir...
11 Fun Facts About Western Colorado’s Orchard City
If you've driven Colorado's Highway 65 from Delta to Cedaredge, you've been through the beautiful town of Orchard City. There's quite a bit more to this community than meets the eye. A number of facts about the community may surprise you. Here's a look at 11 fun little facts about...
Win Tickets To See Comedian Brian Regan In Grand Junction
Comedian Brian Regan is coming to Grand Junction and we're giving you a chance to win tickets to the show. Whether you have seen him on Netflix, Comedy Central, at Red Rocks, on The Tonight Show, or on David Letterman, Brian Regan has been making audiences laugh with glee for decades with his clean brand of humor. He's traveling across the country with his live show and he's bringing it to downtown Grand Junction.
Grand Junction Shows Love for the High Schools We Graduated From
Fall is in the air and that means Colorado high school football and fans in the stands at our Grand Junction area high schools. Do you still go down to your old high school to watch them play sports?. We asked you to show some love for the high school...
Help This Grand Junction Colorado Item Find Its Way Home
Someone in Grand Junction, Colorado is searching for their missing Apple iPad. Can you help it to find its way home?. Smart money says this item was stolen and dumped. Somewhere out there is a person who would appreciate its return. Perhaps it's yours. Found In The Dirt. I found...
Grand Junction Colorado Knows How to Make Relationships Last
Couples in Grand Junction, Colorado really know how to make a relationship last. It's amazing how many marriages have lasted 20, 30, and in some cases, 60 years and more. I posted on Facebook, "Today would have been my parents' 59th wedding anniversary. How long have you been in your current relationship?" Check out the awesome replies.
Palisade Dream Home with a Pool for Sale Near the Colorado River
Do you daydream of swimming pools, peach orchards, and living in Colorado wine country? Two acres are calling in Palisade along with a three-bedroom home that boasts some impressive views. Enjoy the view from one of the greenest areas in the Grand Valley. This location is close to the James...
Colorado Selects the 20 Best Places to go for Mac and Cheese
Colorado is a Mac & Cheese loving state, and the best part is we are not shy about proclaiming our love for this all-American comfort food. One version of history proclaims macaroni and cheese was first introduced by Virginian Mary Randolph in 1824. She wrote down a recipe described as "macaroni and cheese", with the ingredients macaroni, cheese, and butter, all baked together in a hot oven.
Haunted Places to Explore Around Grand Junction Colorado and the State
Fall is in the air and it's time to get ready for hayrides, pumpkin patches, and a few fun haunted houses. Colorado is home to all manner of hauntings with haunted roads, ghost towns, haunted old buildings, and a legend or two for each corner of the state. Scroll on...
Vintage Local Newscast Takes Grand Junction Back In Time To 1983
If you are like me, you probably don't remember all that much specifically about 1983. All I know about the fall of 1983 is that I was in my second year of college, I was driving a 1979 Oldsmobile Starfire, and I was still a virgin. Beyond that, I don't really recall what was happening in the world, let alone my local community.
Tour The 10 Least Expensive Apartments in Grand Junction Colorado
Are you searching for an apartment in Grand Junction, Colorado? Check out the least expensive rentals on the market as of September 14, 2022. The word on the street is the housing market is starting to take a turn. With that in mind, I would like to present the ten least expensive rentals on the market in Grand Junction.
Plan Unveiled But Will Grand Junction Ever Get A Community Rec Center?
Is a community recreation center in Grand Junction's near future?. What is it that Montrose, Delta, Fruita, Durango, and Gunnison have that Grand Junction doesn't have? The answer, of course, is a community recreation center. Montrose was the latest western Colorado town to get a rec center when voters approved a measure in 2014 and the facility was completed in 2017.
Go Full 1980s With These Soap Opera Shout Outs to Grand Junction
These videos are packed with enough 80's flashback culture shock to catapult Grand Junction, Colorado across the state line. Don't say we didn't warn you. These soap opera affiliate promos for Grand Junction television station KREX, as well as the other channels in the XYZ Television Network, pack more 80s hair and Aquanet than a New York disco. Viewer discretion is advised.
Grand Junction Colorado’s Canyon View Park Celebrates 25 Years
Grand Junction's Canyon View Park is one of my favorite places to visit to get outdoors and enjoy the fresh air. No matter what season, Canyon View Park is easy to access and offers over three miles of sidewalk and walking trails. Did you know that the park is about...
Afterglow of Cedaredge Colorado’s Unbelievable 9-11 Honor Run
Dedicated volunteers, some wearing full firefighter gear, completed an amazing ten-mile uphill run yesterday in Cedaredge, Colorado. In the end, people had a memorable time raising funds for the annual 9-11 Honor Run. September 11 Memorial Run in Cedaredge, Colorado. If you drove Highway 65 between the Gunnison River bridge...
Best RV Parks and Resorts In Grand Junction Colorado
Grand Junction, Colorado is a fantastic destination for outdoor enthusiasts and there are a lot of great places to park your RV while you're out exploring and enjoying Colorado's west side. Grand Junction is A Fabulous Destination In Summer or Winter. Obviously, the summer and fall months are an excellent...
