Cheyenne, WY

Laramie Man Charged For Unlawful Use of Credit Card

A Laramie man is facing felony charges stemming from an arrest on Sunday. On September 12, 2022, at approximately 9:15 a.m., Laramie Police Officers were notified of a possible credit card fraud occurring at two separate Laramie businesses. Further investigation resulted in 43-year-old Dustin S. Swinford being arrested for Unlawful...
LARAMIE, WY
Weld County Authorities Looking For Stolen Show Goats

The Weld County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in tracking down whoever stole three Boer show goats from a rural property near Severance earlier this week. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. According to the post, deputies were called to the 8700 block...
WELD COUNTY, CO
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
This Wyoming Road Named Windiest In America!

Well, it's no surprise to anyone reading this that a road or anywhere in Wyoming was named as the windiest in America. I mean, we're weeks from the awkward moment every year where we're carrying something to our cars, open the car door and it immediately slams shut, due to a 75 MPH wind gust.
WYOMING STATE
Cheyenne NWS Predicts Wet, Windy Weather For SE Wyoming

Just in time for the official arrival of fall on Thursday, southeast Wyoming can expect a significant change from the warm summer-like weather we have been seeing of late. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on itS website:. ''A cold...
WYOMING STATE
Man Arrested for Felony DWUI Charges in Laramie

A Laramie man is facing felony DWUI charges from an arrest on Sunday. On September 11, 2022, at approximately 6:22 p.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Sunrise Court for a report of a domestic disturbance. Further investigation resulted in 33-year-old Sean W. Costin being charged...
LARAMIE, WY
Wyoming’s Past & Present Museum Names New Executive Director

The Laramie Plains Museum, located at the historic Ivinson Mansion in Laramie welcomes Wyoming native, Matthew Blakeman, as its new Executive Director. Blakeman grew up in Dubois where he attended both primary and secondary school. After attending the University of Wyoming, Blakeman and his wife, Laramie native Tracy Ratliff Blakeman, lived in Casper and Jackson Hole before making a home for many years along Oregon’s rugged central coast. In late 2021, he and Tracy moved from Lincoln City, Oregon, back to Wyoming where they can be near family.
LARAMIE, WY
Cheyenne NWS: 60 MPH Winds, Heavy Rain, Small Hail Possible

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says strong to severe storms are possible in some areas of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon. ''Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected Friday afternoon and evening. Some storms may have the potential to become severe, with damaging winds over 60 MPH the main threat. Small hail and moderate to heavy rain can also be expected with these storms.''
CHEYENNE, WY
Take a Peek at the 2022 Cheyenne Greek Festival (Menu, Prices, & More)

Growing up reading and watching Percy Jackson, I have always loved Greek Mythology and culture. To the point where I wanted to take up Greek Mythology as a major in college when I was 15. When I found out there was a Greek Festival in Cheyenne, I got on I-80 immediately. I got to try so many fun foods, and as a foodie myself, I was over the moon.
CHEYENNE, WY
Red Flag Warning Issued for Parts of Southeast Wyoming

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for portions of southeast Wyoming from 11 a.m. this morning to 7 p.m. this evening. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says wind gusts up to 25 to 30 mph and low relative humidity values around 10% to 15% will be felt today, creating hazardous fire weather conditions.
WYOMING STATE
THIS FRIDAY: Movie Night at Washington Park

Who's excited that it's already the middle of the week? I know I am! If you don't have anything planned yet for this Friday night, I got a fun idea for you. What about watching Disney's Inside Out, at Washington Park?. Join WyoTech and the City of Laramie this Friday,...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie High School Sports Roundup Sept. 21, 2022

Cross country, girls swimming & diving, and volleyball had big wins last week for Laramie High School athletics. Golf finished its fall season, while tennis was at regionals in Rock Springs. LHS Golf. Five golfers played in the Class 4A state championships at the White Mountain Golf Course in Rock...
LARAMIE, WY
First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming

The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie, WY
KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

