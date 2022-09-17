Read full article on original website
Related
Suspect in Weld County Deputy’s Death Arrested With Her Handcuffs
The suspect in Sunday's hit-and-run crash north of Greeley that killed off-duty Weld County Sheriff's Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz is now behind bars. According to a department Facebook post, 35-year-old Norberto Garcia-Gonzales was arrested in Fort Collins around 10:15 p.m. Monday after a tip from a Weld County resident led investigators to the area.
Laramie Man Charged For Unlawful Use of Credit Card
A Laramie man is facing felony charges stemming from an arrest on Sunday. On September 12, 2022, at approximately 9:15 a.m., Laramie Police Officers were notified of a possible credit card fraud occurring at two separate Laramie businesses. Further investigation resulted in 43-year-old Dustin S. Swinford being arrested for Unlawful...
Weld County Deputy Killed in Hit-&-Run Crash, Suspect at Large
The Weld County Sheriff's Office says Octavio Gonzalez-Garcia is now in custody. The Weld County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its deputies and is asking for the public's help in finding the man they say killed her. Sheriff Steve Reams says 24-year-old Alexis Hein-Nutz, a detention...
Weld County Authorities Looking For Stolen Show Goats
The Weld County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in tracking down whoever stole three Boer show goats from a rural property near Severance earlier this week. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. According to the post, deputies were called to the 8700 block...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dense Fog Could Impact Thursday Morning Commute in Laramie County
Dense fog could be a big issue for those traveling in and around Cheyenne Thursday morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect from midnight tonight to 9 a.m. Thursday which includes the 47-mile stretch of Interstate 25 through Laramie County and most of Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie.
This Wyoming Road Named Windiest In America!
Well, it's no surprise to anyone reading this that a road or anywhere in Wyoming was named as the windiest in America. I mean, we're weeks from the awkward moment every year where we're carrying something to our cars, open the car door and it immediately slams shut, due to a 75 MPH wind gust.
Cheyenne NWS Predicts Wet, Windy Weather For SE Wyoming
Just in time for the official arrival of fall on Thursday, southeast Wyoming can expect a significant change from the warm summer-like weather we have been seeing of late. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on itS website:. ''A cold...
Cheyenne Man Now Charged With Vehicular Homicide in Suspected DUI Crash
A new charge of aggravated vehicular homicide has been filed against a 45-year-old Cheyenne man in connection with a suspected DUI crash that left a pedestrian dead. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Aug. 22 near the intersection of E. Lincolnway and Pinion Drive. Police say Bryan Ciccone was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man Arrested for Felony DWUI Charges in Laramie
A Laramie man is facing felony DWUI charges from an arrest on Sunday. On September 11, 2022, at approximately 6:22 p.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Sunrise Court for a report of a domestic disturbance. Further investigation resulted in 33-year-old Sean W. Costin being charged...
Wyoming’s Past & Present Museum Names New Executive Director
The Laramie Plains Museum, located at the historic Ivinson Mansion in Laramie welcomes Wyoming native, Matthew Blakeman, as its new Executive Director. Blakeman grew up in Dubois where he attended both primary and secondary school. After attending the University of Wyoming, Blakeman and his wife, Laramie native Tracy Ratliff Blakeman, lived in Casper and Jackson Hole before making a home for many years along Oregon’s rugged central coast. In late 2021, he and Tracy moved from Lincoln City, Oregon, back to Wyoming where they can be near family.
Cheyenne NWS: 60 MPH Winds, Heavy Rain, Small Hail Possible
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says strong to severe storms are possible in some areas of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon. ''Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected Friday afternoon and evening. Some storms may have the potential to become severe, with damaging winds over 60 MPH the main threat. Small hail and moderate to heavy rain can also be expected with these storms.''
First Human Case of West Nile Reported in Laramie County
Cheyenne Laramie County Public Health on Friday announced the first human case of West Nile virus in the county this year. West Nile virus is spread when mosquitoes feed on infected birds and then bite people and animals. "A bite from an infected mosquito can cause severe illness and, in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Take a Peek at the 2022 Cheyenne Greek Festival (Menu, Prices, & More)
Growing up reading and watching Percy Jackson, I have always loved Greek Mythology and culture. To the point where I wanted to take up Greek Mythology as a major in college when I was 15. When I found out there was a Greek Festival in Cheyenne, I got on I-80 immediately. I got to try so many fun foods, and as a foodie myself, I was over the moon.
Nearly $65K Worth of Equipment Stolen From Laramie County Cell Tower Sites
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in tracking down whoever stole $64,800 worth of equipment from two cell tower sites in the county. Agency spokesman Brandon Warner says the thefts occurred on Aug. 10 in the area of Chalk Bluffs and U.S. 85. "Twenty-two microwave...
Red Flag Warning Issued for Parts of Southeast Wyoming
A Red Flag Warning has been issued for portions of southeast Wyoming from 11 a.m. this morning to 7 p.m. this evening. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says wind gusts up to 25 to 30 mph and low relative humidity values around 10% to 15% will be felt today, creating hazardous fire weather conditions.
Need Plans? Check Out What’s Happening In Cheyenne This Weekend
Ah, Friday, the day we look forward to the most each and every week. It's the kick-off of, presumably a good time. This weekend is going to be a lot of fun with a festival making things interesting and kicking things off later this afternoon. There's also plenty of live music and more. Let's dig into this weekend's activities.
THIS FRIDAY: Movie Night at Washington Park
Who's excited that it's already the middle of the week? I know I am! If you don't have anything planned yet for this Friday night, I got a fun idea for you. What about watching Disney's Inside Out, at Washington Park?. Join WyoTech and the City of Laramie this Friday,...
Laramie High School Sports Roundup Sept. 21, 2022
Cross country, girls swimming & diving, and volleyball had big wins last week for Laramie High School athletics. Golf finished its fall season, while tennis was at regionals in Rock Springs. LHS Golf. Five golfers played in the Class 4A state championships at the White Mountain Golf Course in Rock...
First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming
The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
Stretch of I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Under Dense Fog Advisory
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the South Laramie Range and adjacent foothills, including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne, until 10 a.m. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says visibility may be reduced to a quarter mile at times. Dense Fog Advisory through 10AM MDT for the...
