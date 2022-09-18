ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago police to use spike strips in attempt to stop street racing, dangerous stunts

 3 days ago

Chicago Police are pumping the brakes on drag racing in city streets.

The department is launching a pilot program for "tire deflation devices" to help officers crack down on stunt drivers downtown.

The use of these spike strips will require police to post signs announcing the devices that puncture tires.

WATCH | CPD discuss new tool in effort to stop drag racers

Chicago police have recently put people on notice that if they engage in the dangerous activity of drifting, officers will be coming after their cars.

RELATED: New bill cracking down on street racing targets spectators as well as drivers

The new program is just the latest approach in attempting to control the dangerous street stunts.

Ned Osani
4d ago

Wait, they will use spike strips for doing donuts, but won’t use them when there is an armed offender, or a dangerous felon fleeing from the police, driving like a maniac putting pedestrians and other drivers in danger…okey dokey, the priorities and decisions made from this department are so perplexing.

