Well, she at least deserves credit for showing up. While the stars of her new film Don’t Worry Darling have been canceling public appearances left and right—including Chris Pine, who bailed on Jimmy Kimmel at the last minute this week—Olivia Wilde boldly sat down next to Stephen Colbert on Wednesday for an interview and was immediately hit with some uncomfortable questions about the movie’s disastrous rollout.The host began with some major flattery about how much he adored the new film, calling it “absolutely intriguing” and telling Wilde, “My first reaction watching the movie was it’s no mistake what you did...

MOVIES ・ 27 MINUTES AGO