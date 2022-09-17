Read full article on original website
Wet fart
4d ago
Every foster home in Kentucky needs surprise inspection at least once a month, I could tell you horror story's as a retired cop and crap that's covered up
Reply
11
Lisa
3d ago
Maybe moma needs to blame the real person the drug addict that chose her dope over her children..I'm very sorry the child died..but I do not think she deserves a big payout but you can bet she will get one...
Reply
3
Steph T. Rogers
3d ago
Foster Care -Child Protective Services all need to be looked into this is sad especially the way that little baby was killed 7yrs old? smh
Reply
2
Related
wdrb.com
After losing second son to fentanyl overdose, Louisville family speaks out
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 911 call came on a Sunday afternoon in June. Louisville residents Brian and Sally Lawrence found their 18-year-old son Jacob in bed covered with his vomit. They woke him up, and he showered. They made him come down the living room couch to keep an eye on him. The Lawrence's weren't sure what he had done, and it turned out, Jacob didn't know either.
wdrb.com
Man found guilty in 2020 murder of Louisville 3-year-old, father
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jury has found Kevon Lawless guilty of killing a young father and his 3-year-old daughter in August 2020. After two different deliberations — totaling eight hours — Lawless was found guilty of double murder and burglary just before 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Lawless...
wvih.com
Foster Care Child’s Death Ruled Homicide
A Lexington family is demanding answers after a boy’s death in foster care. Seven-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry died earlier this year in the care of a Louisville foster facility, and the coroner ruled his death a homicide by asphyxiation. The family has hired an attorney. For three years, Ja’Ceon...
spectrumnews1.com
'It's just opening up more wounds': Louisville mother calls for peace after deadly shootings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — De Shanta Edwards wears a photo of her son Donte around her neck. She has his heartbeat on a CD. "He was the life of the family," she said. "You would see him, you would just smile. He was that goofy child. He gave back to the community. His football team loves him."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
LMPD: Several people shot, grazed by 'gel ball type pellet' in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several people were shot by a "gel ball type pellet" Wednesday afternoon in downtown Louisville. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers were called around noon to the 600 block of Cedar Street, near 6th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard, on the report of a shooting.
AOL Corp
7-year-old died at Kentucky youth treatment center due to suffocation, autopsy finds; 2 workers fired
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The death of a 7-year-old boy at a Kentucky children's residential center has been ruled a homicide by a medical examiner, and two workers at the center have been fired. The Jefferson County's Coroner's Office determined Ja'Ceon Terry died July 17 of "positional asphyxia," meaning his...
WKYT 27
Lexington boy’s death in state-contracted treatment facility sparks lawsuit
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A seven-year-old’s death while in state care is now the target of a lawsuit. A coroner ruled the boy’s death a homicide. At the time, he was under the care of a state-contracted facility. Now, the couple raising the boy after his biological mother lost custody has filed suit.
wdrb.com
New program helps get Louisville-area 911 callers in touch with mental health professionals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Metro Council members want to change how dispatchers handle certain 911 calls. It is a proposal that would replace armed police officers with mental health professionals from Seven Counties, but only on certain 911 calls. "There are a number of folks that do reach out...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
1 injured in shooting at Camp Taylor Park, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after a shooting at Camp Taylor Park on Tuesday evening. According to LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff, officers responded on a report of a shooting at Camp Taylor Park in the area of Poplar Level Road and Lincoln Avenue. Officers then located a...
Wave 3
Kentucky State Police investigating death of young child
HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating the death of a 14-month-old child. KSP says emergency crews were called to a home on Horseshoe Drive in Cynthiana a little after midnight Tuesday morning for a child needing medical attention. A little after 1 a.m., the child was...
wdrb.com
Louisville man found not guilty of 2020 homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man accused of killing a man in May 2020 was found not guilty. Zerric Allen was charged with shooting Carl Johnson Jr. near River Park Drive and 38th Street. Johnson later died at the hospital. After a week-long trial, Allen was found not guilty...
wdrb.com
Man charged with murder in fatal shooting in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood. The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 6 in the 1600 block of Mellwood Avenue, according to Louisville Metro Police. That's where officers responding to reports of a shooting found a man with at least one gunshot wound.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
7-Year-Old's Asphyxiation Death Is Ruled Homicide, 2 Children's Center Employees Fired
Ja'Ceon Terry died on July 17 at a center for children with emotional or mental health needs Investigators in Kentucky declared the death of a 7-year-old boy who died of "positional asphyxia" while in foster care a homicide. According to a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police, the investigation continues into Ja'Ceon Terry's July 17 death. No one has been charged with a crime stemming from Ja'Ceon's death. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office released the boy's cause of death last week. At the time he died, Ja'Ceon was under the...
wdrb.com
Louisville carjacking with child in vehicle ends in crash and critical injuries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a woman from Texas is in custody after she carjacked a Louisville man's car — with his child inside — before crashing it into a business and critically injuring the person inside. According to court documents, 18-year-old Anneyska Garcia was taken into...
wdrb.com
1 'ejected' from crash involving LMPD cruiser in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer was involved in a crash where one person was ejected while responding to a 911 call on Tuesday afternoon. LMPD officer Beth Ruoff said the two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of 9th Street and West Broadway around 4:30 p.m. A...
wdrb.com
2 students found with guns Wednesday inside Ballard High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two students were found with guns inside Ballard High School, Principal Jason Neuss told parents in a letter Wednesday. Neuss said administrators were told two students had weapons, and the building was "frozen" for 10 minutes during the investigation. All students and staff stayed in their classrooms, and a "pellet gun and regular gun" were found.
WLKY.com
Man shot in Algonquin dies at hospital, identified by coroner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man who was shot in Algonquin on Sunday has been identified by the Jefferson County Corner's Office. They said the man was 26-year-old Antwuan Dejuan Hill. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Second Division officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Dixie...
wdrb.com
Man dies after shooting in Algonquin neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has died after a shooting Sunday morning in the Algonquin neighborhood. LMPD Second Division officers responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of Dixie Highway just after 9:20 a.m. Sunday morning. That's near West Gaulbert Avenue and West Hall Street. When officers arrived...
wdrb.com
2 south Louisville schools put on heightened security after student reported gun on campus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two schools in south Louisville were on heightened security on Wednesday after a report of a gun on campus. Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson Carolyn Callahan confirmed that Stuart Academy on Valley Station Road increased security after a student told school officials about a classmate with a gun. Both the JCPS Police and Louisville Metro Police were called, but no weapon was found.
wdrb.com
5 UK football players sue Lexington police claiming false charges from fight at fraternity house
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Five University of Kentucky football players filed federal lawsuits against Lexington police officers and the city, claiming they were falsely charged and framed after a university fraternity claimed the players forced their way into a party and assaulted multiple people. Reuben Adams, JuTahn McClain, Andru Phillips,...
Comments / 9