Louisville, KY

Wet fart
4d ago

Every foster home in Kentucky needs surprise inspection at least once a month, I could tell you horror story's as a retired cop and crap that's covered up

Lisa
3d ago

Maybe moma needs to blame the real person the drug addict that chose her dope over her children..I'm very sorry the child died..but I do not think she deserves a big payout but you can bet she will get one...

Steph T. Rogers
3d ago

Foster Care -Child Protective Services all need to be looked into this is sad especially the way that little baby was killed 7yrs old? smh

wdrb.com

After losing second son to fentanyl overdose, Louisville family speaks out

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 911 call came on a Sunday afternoon in June. Louisville residents Brian and Sally Lawrence found their 18-year-old son Jacob in bed covered with his vomit. They woke him up, and he showered. They made him come down the living room couch to keep an eye on him. The Lawrence's weren't sure what he had done, and it turned out, Jacob didn't know either.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man found guilty in 2020 murder of Louisville 3-year-old, father

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jury has found Kevon Lawless guilty of killing a young father and his 3-year-old daughter in August 2020. After two different deliberations — totaling eight hours — Lawless was found guilty of double murder and burglary just before 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Lawless...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Foster Care Child’s Death Ruled Homicide

A Lexington family is demanding answers after a boy’s death in foster care. Seven-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry died earlier this year in the care of a Louisville foster facility, and the coroner ruled his death a homicide by asphyxiation. The family has hired an attorney. For three years, Ja’Ceon...
LOUISVILLE, KY
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Louisville, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Society
wdrb.com

1 injured in shooting at Camp Taylor Park, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after a shooting at Camp Taylor Park on Tuesday evening. According to LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff, officers responded on a report of a shooting at Camp Taylor Park in the area of Poplar Level Road and Lincoln Avenue. Officers then located a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Kentucky State Police investigating death of young child

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating the death of a 14-month-old child. KSP says emergency crews were called to a home on Horseshoe Drive in Cynthiana a little after midnight Tuesday morning for a child needing medical attention. A little after 1 a.m., the child was...
CYNTHIANA, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville man found not guilty of 2020 homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man accused of killing a man in May 2020 was found not guilty. Zerric Allen was charged with shooting Carl Johnson Jr. near River Park Drive and 38th Street. Johnson later died at the hospital. After a week-long trial, Allen was found not guilty...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man charged with murder in fatal shooting in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood. The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 6 in the 1600 block of Mellwood Avenue, according to Louisville Metro Police. That's where officers responding to reports of a shooting found a man with at least one gunshot wound.
LOUISVILLE, KY
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
People

7-Year-Old's Asphyxiation Death Is Ruled Homicide, 2 Children's Center Employees Fired

Ja'Ceon Terry died on July 17 at a center for children with emotional or mental health needs Investigators in Kentucky declared the death of a 7-year-old boy who died of "positional asphyxia" while in foster care a homicide. According to a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police, the investigation continues into Ja'Ceon Terry's July 17 death. No one has been charged with a crime stemming from Ja'Ceon's death. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office released the boy's cause of death last week. At the time he died, Ja'Ceon was under the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 students found with guns Wednesday inside Ballard High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two students were found with guns inside Ballard High School, Principal Jason Neuss told parents in a letter Wednesday. Neuss said administrators were told two students had weapons, and the building was "frozen" for 10 minutes during the investigation. All students and staff stayed in their classrooms, and a "pellet gun and regular gun" were found.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man shot in Algonquin dies at hospital, identified by coroner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man who was shot in Algonquin on Sunday has been identified by the Jefferson County Corner's Office. They said the man was 26-year-old Antwuan Dejuan Hill. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Second Division officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Dixie...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man dies after shooting in Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has died after a shooting Sunday morning in the Algonquin neighborhood. LMPD Second Division officers responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of Dixie Highway just after 9:20 a.m. Sunday morning. That's near West Gaulbert Avenue and West Hall Street. When officers arrived...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 south Louisville schools put on heightened security after student reported gun on campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two schools in south Louisville were on heightened security on Wednesday after a report of a gun on campus. Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson Carolyn Callahan confirmed that Stuart Academy on Valley Station Road increased security after a student told school officials about a classmate with a gun. Both the JCPS Police and Louisville Metro Police were called, but no weapon was found.
LOUISVILLE, KY

