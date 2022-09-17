Ja'Ceon Terry died on July 17 at a center for children with emotional or mental health needs Investigators in Kentucky declared the death of a 7-year-old boy who died of "positional asphyxia" while in foster care a homicide. According to a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police, the investigation continues into Ja'Ceon Terry's July 17 death. No one has been charged with a crime stemming from Ja'Ceon's death. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office released the boy's cause of death last week. At the time he died, Ja'Ceon was under the...

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO