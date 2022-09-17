ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photo Highlights From the Downtown Grand Junction Colorado Car Show 2022

There were so many cool cars in this year's downtown Grand Junction car show, but only one can be the 'KOOLest" of them all. The downtown Grand Junction car show is one of the best car shows of the year in large part because of the venue. The downtown setting is just fantastic with all of the classic automobiles lining the street and there is always such a great variety of cars. You can see some photo highlights from the car show in the gallery below - including the 1st place winner for Best in Show.
95 Rock KKNN

Several New Restaurants Are Opening In Grand Junction Colorado

Are you ready for Five Guys, Culver's, and other restaurants opening in Grand Junction?. Hamburger lovers in the Grand Valley should be thrilled about the addition of two new classic hamburger joints that are likely to become favorite burger destinations for years to come. Five Guys and Culver's are both well-known commodities in the hamburger business.
Grand Junction, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Grand Junction, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Win Tickets To See Comedian Brian Regan In Grand Junction

Comedian Brian Regan is coming to Grand Junction and we're giving you a chance to win tickets to the show. Whether you have seen him on Netflix, Comedy Central, at Red Rocks, on The Tonight Show, or on David Letterman, Brian Regan has been making audiences laugh with glee for decades with his clean brand of humor. He's traveling across the country with his live show and he's bringing it to downtown Grand Junction.
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado Selects the 20 Best Places to go for Mac and Cheese

Colorado is a Mac & Cheese loving state, and the best part is we are not shy about proclaiming our love for this all-American comfort food. One version of history proclaims macaroni and cheese was first introduced by Virginian Mary Randolph in 1824. She wrote down a recipe described as "macaroni and cheese", with the ingredients macaroni, cheese, and butter, all baked together in a hot oven.
95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction Colorado Knows How to Make Relationships Last

Couples in Grand Junction, Colorado really know how to make a relationship last. It's amazing how many marriages have lasted 20, 30, and in some cases, 60 years and more. I posted on Facebook, "Today would have been my parents' 59th wedding anniversary. How long have you been in your current relationship?" Check out the awesome replies.
95 Rock KKNN

Best RV Parks and Resorts In Grand Junction Colorado

Grand Junction, Colorado is a fantastic destination for outdoor enthusiasts and there are a lot of great places to park your RV while you're out exploring and enjoying Colorado's west side. Grand Junction is A Fabulous Destination In Summer or Winter. Obviously, the summer and fall months are an excellent...
95 Rock KKNN

Go Full 1980s With These Soap Opera Shout Outs to Grand Junction

These videos are packed with enough 80's flashback culture shock to catapult Grand Junction, Colorado across the state line. Don't say we didn't warn you. These soap opera affiliate promos for Grand Junction television station KREX, as well as the other channels in the XYZ Television Network, pack more 80s hair and Aquanet than a New York disco. Viewer discretion is advised.
