3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida
There is a reason why Florida is one of the most loved states in the country and that's because everybody can find something exciting to do here, no matter what their preferences are. If you are looking for new places to explore, here are three amazing ideas for a weekend getaway in Florida.
WINKNEWS.com
Hundreds of River Hall residents upset that mail is no longer delivered to their homes
Hundreds of neighbors in the River Hall community in Lee County say they are not getting mail delivered to their homes. Instead, they say they have to drive miles to pick it up. When people moved into the neighborhood, they got mail delivered to the mailboxes in front of their...
northfortmyersneighbor.com
Crist comes to Fort Myers, hits DeSantis hard
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist made an appearance in Fort Myers on Tuesday and went on the offensive in describing his opponent, Gov. Ron DeSantis, as a political opportunist who is more interested in social issues and running for president in 2024 than for governor. Crist spoke at Cafeteria La...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Detailers of Naples doubling down on its presence in SWFL
Building on its shining success, attention to detail and “Protect Your Investment” tagline, Detailers of Naples is revolutionizing its locally owned auto detailing business with a game-changing move. The latest expansion began in August with the purchase of a nearly 14,000-square-foot warehouse at 3550 Westview Drive in Naples....
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples Super 8 hotel to become workforce housing units
Residential units for essential workers will replace the former Super 8 hotel in Naples adjacent to the Collier Boulevard and I-75 interchange. The 104-room hotel will be converted into more than 100 workforce dignified units in this first-of-its-kind project in Collier County. The developer behind the project, K2 Developers, has...
speedonthewater.com
Avalon Returning As Official Pontoon Of Roar Offshore Fort Myers Beach
Though it raised a few grey eyebrows among chronically grumpy old offshore powerboat racing fans, a 27-foot Avalon Excalibur tri-toon powered by twin Mercury Racing 450R outboard engines also turned happier heads as the paceboat for the inaugural Roar Offshore Fort Myers Beach races in 2019. That event—the final contest of the eight-race American Power Boat Association Offshore National Championship Series—returns to the Southwest Florida venue October 6-8 and two new Mercury Racing 450R-powered 27-footers from the Alma, Mich., company will be there—one to pace races, another as a turn boat.
Florida Weekly
Local farmer expands from hundreds of fruit trees to thousands of hemp plants
Mr. Hagerstrom has a passion for fruit, especially mangos, so he started Naples Fruit Farm five years ago. “I saw a niche for it locally,” he says. On about two acres, he grows 70 varieties of mangos, three types of pineapple (Kona sugarloaf, white jade, smooth cayenne), plus lychee, longan, guava, mulberry, canistel, jackfruit, avocado, banana, sapodilla, sugar cane, sugar apple, atemoya, fig, passionfruit, Barbados cherry and dragonfruit.
multifamilybiz.com
Experience Senior Living to Break Ground on 158-Unit Assisted Living and Memory Care Community in Fast-Growing Naples, Florida
NAPLES, FL - Experience Senior Living (ESL) is creating communities with purpose across the U.S. and will break ground on a new luxury community in Naples, Fla. located at 8480 Rattlesnake Hammock Road. The Gallery at Naples is 169,327 square feet consisting of 158 homes with 125 assisted living apartments and 33 memory care suites for seniors. ESL plans to break ground in Q4 2022.
New storage facility coming to Bal Harbor Plaza in Punta Gorda
A new storage facility will be added to the Bal Harbor Plaza in Punta Gorda, near the Punta Gorda Airport.
techaiapp.com
Daily Dream Home: Naples Meets West Indies With This Luxe $31M Estate – Pursuitist
Located in Naples’ coveted Port Royal neighborhood, 3675 Gordon Drive, a Sotheby’s exclusive, is poised to delight potential homeowners. Positioned on Champney Bay, the 6 bedroom, 7 bath home, currently listed at $31 million, is a luxury showpiece that has been freshly renovated to offer a resort ambiance with residential comforts.
mustdo.com
Where to Go Saltwater Fishing in Fort Myers and Sanibel
Saltwater fly-fishing in Southwest Florida is an unparalleled experience filled with jumping tarpon flying into the air. You can make the most of your next fishing trip in Fort Myers and Sanibel, where miles of white, sandy beaches welcome tropical and exotic wildlife. The area teems with canals, estuaries, and lakes within close proximity to the Gulf.
santivachronicle.com
SARAH ASHTON: Homesteading Benefits At Tax Time
If you own a property in Florida, you likely just received your notice of proposed 2022 Taxes – Trim Notice. You also likely noticed that the property valuation increased by roughly 40 – 50% of last year’s value. This in turn resulted in an increase in your proposed tax obligation to be paid in November.
austinnews.net
Florida man, 35, charged with $2.6 million COVID-19 theft
FT. MEYERS, Florida: A Florida man, Daniel Joseph Tisone from Naples, has pleaded guilty to stealing COVID-19 relief funds worth more than $2.6 million. Court documents showed that Tisone, 35, pleaded guilty in the Fort Myers federal court to wire fraud, bank fraud, illegal monetary transactions and possession of ammunition by a convicted.
Food truck owner weighs in on potential food truck park in Cape Coral
On Wednesday, food truck owners say a food truck park in Cape Coral could be good and bad for some businesses
Marconews.com
Marco Island City Council debates advancing rental ordinance
Two hours of heated debate by Marco Island City Council Monday night ended in a vote to accept the first reading of the Marco Island vacation rental ordinance with amended changes. But there are so many possible changes that there will be another first reading in October. Residents of Marco...
cityftmyers.com
Hazardous Waste & Bulk Event on September 21
The City of Fort Myers and Lee County are once again hosting the quarterly hazardous and bulk waste drop-off event. Where: Skatium South Parking Lot @ 2250 Broadway Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33901. Appointments are not necessary; walk-ins welcomed!
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County woman spied on by drone while changing
You’ve heard of a peeping Tom, but what about a peeping drone? That’s what one woman says was spying on her while she changed inside her home in Collier County. A woman says she and her mother both noticed a strange noise outside, and when they looked out the window, they saw a drone staring back at them.
golfcoastmagazine.com
7 Must-Play Public Courses in Paradise
Florida’s Paradise Coast offers top public golf courses and tempting stay-&-play options. Plan your ultimate getaway in Naples this fall and winter seasons. As the destination with the most golf courses per capita in the country, Florida’s Paradise Coast offers a variety of places to play a round or two or three. Everyone from beginners to scratch golfers can make golf part of their visit here, and many come purely on playcations, golfing as many rounds and courses as possible.
Charlotte County approves 600-unit multifamily development
The Charlotte County Commission approved an agreement with Palladium Investment Company, LLC to build a 600-unit multifamily apartment complex that aims to be both affordable and attainable.
About 600 remain under boil water alert in Lee County
Lee County Utilities says neighborhoods off Winkler Road and south of Summerlin Road are under the boil water notice. The County said it's because of a water main break.
