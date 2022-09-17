Port St. Lucie, FL Will be Among the Fastest Growing Cities by 2060

Read full article on original website
1983 Murder of 11-Year-Old Lora Ann Huizar SolvedTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Fort Pierce, FL
Jupiter restaurant offers homework happy hour for back to schoolBest of South FloridaJupiter, FL
3 Overlooked but Beautiful Beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Seaside Florida Town is Mentioned in Southern Living's List of the South's Best Small Towns of 2022L. CaneStuart, FL
Dollar Tree, Dollar General, Family Dollar, 99 Cents stores: What do they sell? How do prices compare?
Is there anything as thrilling as finding just the item you need and learning it only costs a dollar? This pleasure seems harder to come by now, as prices at South Florida’s dollar stores are usually more than a buck these days. Still, there are lots of items that are cheap and useful, especially if you’re willing to forego brand names and fancy packaging. Americans are flocking to these ...
4 restaurants shut: State finds flies, roaches, Raid next to dry goods, plus WD-40 & a pair of sneakers on a cooler
Flies landed on clean teacups and plates, cockroaches crawled on a container of cooked goat, and employees left a can of WD-40 — and a pair of sneakers — on a kitchen cooler. These were among the violations that led to four South Florida restaurants being ordered shut by state inspectors last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm ...
spacecoastdaily.com
Melbourne Orlando International Airport Announces New Service from Sunwing Airlines Starting in December
The announcement comes as MLB prepares to open its renovated and expanded terminal adding an additional 86,000 square feet of new facilities. BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Orlando International Airport announced the arrival of Sunwing Airlines, offering new nonstop flights connecting three Canadian destinations with Central Florida. Sunwing Airlines will begin flights on December 10, 2022.
Why This Florida Town is Sometimes Known as the "Hamptons of the South."
The Hamptons in the northeastern United States is said to be a playground for celebrities and the wealthy. Many New Yorkers take a reprieve from city life in the Hamptons. According to Travelila, this destination is highly sought after because of its rural environment and luxurious amenities. Some popular attractions in the Hamptons are Cooper’s Beach, Shinnecock Golf Club, and the Hampton Classic horse show, to name just a few. But the Hamptons are also known for fine dining and shopping.
Florida man wins $3.5M from lottery ticket bought at Publix
A 70-year-old Florida man claimed a $3.5 million jackpot-winning lottery ticket months after playing, according to the Florida Lottery.
