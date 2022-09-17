Read full article on original website
depaulbluedemons.com
DePaul Drops BIG EAST Opener to No. 19 Marquette 3-0
MILWAUKEE, Wis.— DePaul opened BIG EAST play with a 3-0 setback at No. 19 Marquette on Wednesday evening at the Al McGuire Center. The Blue Demons never found their groove against the potent Golden Eagles attack, hitting .155 compared to Marquette's .402 mark. Set scores of the match were:...
depaulbluedemons.com
Blue Demons Kick Off Conference Play Against Marquette
CHICAGO – On Thursday at 4 p.m. DePaul women's soccer will begin their BIG EAST conference play against Marquette at Wish Field. The game will be streamed on the BIG EAST Digital Network presented by SoFi on FloSports. The Blue Demons (2-5) face off against the Golden Eagles after...
depaulbluedemons.com
Conor Glennon, Blue Demons Finish Third at Valpo Fall Invite
CHESTERTON, Ind. – DePaul senior Conor Glennon fired a six-under in Tuesday's final round at the Valpo Fall Invitational to finish the season-opening tournament third while the DePaul golf team went 10-over on the day to finish third amongst the 17-team field. After finishing Monday's first two rounds tied...
depaulbluedemons.com
DePaul Ends Roadtrip with Visit to UIC
CHICAGO - The Blue Demons final game of their road trip takes the team to Flames Field on Tuesday for a matchup with UIC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT, and the match will be streamed on ESPN+. DePaul (2-1-3) is coming off a draw against No. 20 Butler...
