Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of HollywoodFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
White Plains Farmers Market: Court Street Between Martine & Main St., White Plains, NY 10601. Wednesdays 8.30 am-3.30 pmBassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Try These Delicious Burger Joints in Westchester County, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Popular discount store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
27east.com
San Gennaro Feast of the Hamptons Rolls into Town This Weekend
Abbondanza. That means abundance in Italian. And this weekend, Hampton Bays will offer an abundance of food, music, games, wares, fireworks and more food, as the San Gennaro Feast of... more. The John Jermain Memorial Library in Sag Harbor will hold its annual budget hearing and ... 21 Sep 2022...
greaterlongisland.com
20 Photos: The Annual Fair at Argyle Park draws in thousands
Greater Long Island newsletters. It was a spectacular day for the Annual Fair at Argyle Park. Thousands of people gathered in at 244 West Main Street in Babylon Village Sunday for one of the largest arts and crafts fairs on Long Island. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., attendees shopped...
Group that runs indoor farmers market in Riverhead unveils plans for multimillion dollar ‘food hub’ at the site
The East End Food Institute, which runs the indoor farmers market in Riverhead, has unveiled an ambitious multimillion dollar plan to develop a centralized food processing and distribution facility at its Main Road site. The project, dubbed the East End Food Hub, has an estimated price tag of $15-$20 million....
Fairfield Mirror
Students Experience Housing Scramble Upon Arrival of Largest First-Year Class
Last year, Fairfield University welcomed the Class of 2025, the largest class in Fairfield history at the time. Last year’s incoming class was notified in a June 8, 2021 email from the Office of Residence Life that “at most in 10% of the class, or 150 students will be housed in 50 converted triples,” as reported by a June 29, 2021 Mirror article.
The Jazz Loft’s annual Harbor Jazz Fest returns to Stony Brook Village
The Jazz Loft, located along the charming Stony Brook waterfront and nearby historic village, presents the 7th annual Harbor Jazz Festival, four celebratory days of jazz featuring internationally-known acts, including the Harry Allen Quartet, Rubens De La Corte Brazilian Ensemble, Ray Anderson Pocket Brass Band, Nicole Zuraitis and her All Star Band and more, from Sept. 21 to 24.
greaterlongisland.com
Alexandros Kitchen & Bar becomes the Smithtown Pasta House
Greater Long Island newsletters. Nestled in the heart of downtown Smithtown, the owners of Alexandros Kitchen & Bar (AKB) have reopened the establishment at 65 East Main St. as Smithtown Pasta House. Although the former restaurant’s Meditteranean food was well-received, manager Christina Costello said the owners wanted to accommodate all...
newyorkupstate.com
Upstate NY city named one of the best places to see fall foliage in the U.S.
Just as this year’s official fall foliage reports have begun, an Upstate New York city has been named one of the best places in the U.S. to view the spectacular seasonal colors. According to a study done by Rocket Homes, three cities from each region of the United States...
Photo of the Week
Elisa Hendrey of Sound Beach spied this busy bee on Sept. 8. She writes, “I saw this sunflower at the Carol Baldwin Breast Center in Stony Brook, and because of its unusual color I went for a closer look. That is when I saw the bee. I scrambled to get my phone out and take a photo before it might fly away!”
longisland.com
The Hydrant Hotel Gets New Owners in Revitalization of Existing Riverhead Pet Boarding Business
The Hydrant Hotel, a pet boarding and grooming business, has been purchased by Eva LaMere and Rick Chiorando, President and CEO (respectively) of Austin Williams, a full-service marketing, advertising, digital and public relations agency located in Hauppauge, NY. Financial details of the purchase were not disclosed. The Hydrant Hotel, a...
Your Turn: A tale of two trophies
One always wonders if it a good idea to open an email from a name you do not recognize. In early April of this year one came in from Caroline Carless. I almost thought it was an email version of the robocalls I receive about extended auto service coverage — you know something like “Don’t be left carless…extend your car warranty.” In a weak moment I decided to open it.
2 fishermen rescued from Long Island Sound after going overboard
Suffolk County police marine officers responded to a call of two brothers from Brooklyn who were on a six-foot inflatable raft that had not returned Monday night.
Kids Korner: September 15 to September 22, 2022
Drop by the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor through the month of September to enjoy seasonal, self-serve crafts in their workshop. Free with admission of $6 adults, $5 kids. Owl Prowl Friday. Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown hosts an Owl Prowl Friday event on Friday,...
NewsTimes
Ridgefield teacher, selfless volunteer dies from COVID-19: 'She always put people ahead of her'
RIDGEFIELD — Whatever task she was involved in, Jennifer Hawkins Mason, a longtime teacher at Ridgefield Public Schools, gave 110 percent, said her colleagues, friends, family and those for whom she volunteered. "She's not one that ever had something falling through the cracks. You step back and say, 'How...
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of Hollywood
Ron Howard and his wife of 47 years CherylMichael Caufield Archive / Getty Images. Two-time Academy Award-winning director Ron Howard once lived on a 32-acre estate in the Conyers Farm Community between Greenwich, Connecticut, and Westchester, New York for 20 years.
newyorkupstate.com
Marijuana retail opportunities few and far between in Long Island
NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our Syracuse half-day conference in September and our November full-day conference in Tarrytown. Beryl Solomon sees Long Beach in Nassau County as a perfect place to open a marijuana dispensary – in addition...
longisland.com
2 Brothers Go Overboard in LI Sound, Spotted by Helicopter and Rescued
LongIsland.com has learned two fishermen had to be saved after going overboard in the Long Island Sound. Suffolk County Marine Police say two brothers from Brooklyn had launched their boat off of Shoreham Beach and were hit with a strong wave, knocking them overboard. The men, ages 30 and 35,...
People who live in New York develop distinctive habits.
These are the kinds of things that New Yorkers used to laugh at but now do on a regular basis. Everyone has an idea of what a New Yorker is like, what they do, and how they spend their days before they ever set foot in the city. Everyone knows that once they move to New York, they'll be exemp to the stereotypes about New Yorkers, such as shouting "I'm walkin' here" at rude drivers, dressing in all black (which is accurate), and jaywalking in front of moving traffic. However, as a person becomes familiar with the norms of the city, they alter their behavior. They internalize the culture's norms and values, even if they first found them annoying or bizarre, and become a reflection of the environment around them.
greenwichfreepress.com
Tod’s Point Ticket Booth Employee Removed While Town Conducts Review of Gate Access Practices
A post Tuesday on the app Nextdoor.com titled Scam at Greenwich Point described an alleged incident at the Tod’s Point ticket entry booth. The post had garnered 90 comments by Wednesday morning. The post was from David Mickelson, a North Stamford man, who said he had given his niece...
News 12
Loved ones honor Mets legend Buddy Harrelson at Walk to End Alzheimer's
One team honored a Long Island legend Sunday at the ninth annual Walk to End Alzheimer's in North Babylon. The event at Belmont Lake State Park was part of the world's largest fundraiser for Alzheimer's care, support and research. About 1,500 Long Islanders made strides to raise money and help...
Try These Delicious Burger Joints in Westchester County, NY
Everyone should know where the best and local burger spots are in their neighborhood and I came bearing gifts with all the above when it comes to finding the most delicious burgers in Westchester County, NY.
