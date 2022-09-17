These are the kinds of things that New Yorkers used to laugh at but now do on a regular basis. Everyone has an idea of what a New Yorker is like, what they do, and how they spend their days before they ever set foot in the city. Everyone knows that once they move to New York, they'll be exemp to the stereotypes about New Yorkers, such as shouting "I'm walkin' here" at rude drivers, dressing in all black (which is accurate), and jaywalking in front of moving traffic. However, as a person becomes familiar with the norms of the city, they alter their behavior. They internalize the culture's norms and values, even if they first found them annoying or bizarre, and become a reflection of the environment around them.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO