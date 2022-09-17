ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centerport, NY

27east.com

San Gennaro Feast of the Hamptons Rolls into Town This Weekend

Abbondanza. That means abundance in Italian. And this weekend, Hampton Bays will offer an abundance of food, music, games, wares, fireworks and more food, as the San Gennaro Feast of... more. The John Jermain Memorial Library in Sag Harbor will hold its annual budget hearing and ... 21 Sep 2022...
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
greaterlongisland.com

20 Photos: The Annual Fair at Argyle Park draws in thousands

Greater Long Island newsletters. It was a spectacular day for the Annual Fair at Argyle Park. Thousands of people gathered in at 244 West Main Street in Babylon Village Sunday for one of the largest arts and crafts fairs on Long Island. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., attendees shopped...
BABYLON, NY
Fairfield Mirror

Students Experience Housing Scramble Upon Arrival of Largest First-Year Class

Last year, Fairfield University welcomed the Class of 2025, the largest class in Fairfield history at the time. Last year’s incoming class was notified in a June 8, 2021 email from the Office of Residence Life that “at most in 10% of the class, or 150 students will be housed in 50 converted triples,” as reported by a June 29, 2021 Mirror article.
FAIRFIELD, CT
City
Centerport, NY
TBR News Media

The Jazz Loft’s annual Harbor Jazz Fest returns to Stony Brook Village

The Jazz Loft, located along the charming Stony Brook waterfront and nearby historic village, presents the 7th annual Harbor Jazz Festival, four celebratory days of jazz featuring internationally-known acts, including the Harry Allen Quartet, Rubens De La Corte Brazilian Ensemble, Ray Anderson Pocket Brass Band, Nicole Zuraitis and her All Star Band and more, from Sept. 21 to 24.
STONY BROOK, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Alexandros Kitchen & Bar becomes the Smithtown Pasta House

Greater Long Island newsletters. Nestled in the heart of downtown Smithtown, the owners of Alexandros Kitchen & Bar (AKB) have reopened the establishment at 65 East Main St. as Smithtown Pasta House. Although the former restaurant’s Meditteranean food was well-received, manager Christina Costello said the owners wanted to accommodate all...
SMITHTOWN, NY
TBR News Media

Photo of the Week

Elisa Hendrey of Sound Beach spied this busy bee on Sept. 8. She writes, “I saw this sunflower at the Carol Baldwin Breast Center in Stony Brook, and because of its unusual color I went for a closer look. That is when I saw the bee. I scrambled to get my phone out and take a photo before it might fly away!”
SOUND BEACH, NY
#Eagle#Historic House Museum#Twentieth Century#Preserving Eagle#The Aesthetics Of Stasis#The Lancaster Gallery#The Vanderbilt Museum
TBR News Media

Your Turn: A tale of two trophies

One always wonders if it a good idea to open an email from a name you do not recognize. In early April of this year one came in from Caroline Carless. I almost thought it was an email version of the robocalls I receive about extended auto service coverage — you know something like “Don’t be left carless…extend your car warranty.” In a weak moment I decided to open it.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
TBR News Media

Kids Korner: September 15 to September 22, 2022

Drop by the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor through the month of September to enjoy seasonal, self-serve crafts in their workshop. Free with admission of $6 adults, $5 kids. Owl Prowl Friday. Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown hosts an Owl Prowl Friday event on Friday,...
COLD SPRING HARBOR, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Marijuana retail opportunities few and far between in Long Island

NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our Syracuse half-day conference in September and our November full-day conference in Tarrytown. Beryl Solomon sees Long Beach in Nassau County as a perfect place to open a marijuana dispensary – in addition...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

2 Brothers Go Overboard in LI Sound, Spotted by Helicopter and Rescued

LongIsland.com has learned two fishermen had to be saved after going overboard in the Long Island Sound. Suffolk County Marine Police say two brothers from Brooklyn had launched their boat off of Shoreham Beach and were hit with a strong wave, knocking them overboard. The men, ages 30 and 35,...
BROOKLYN, NY
Kath Lee

People who live in New York develop distinctive habits.

These are the kinds of things that New Yorkers used to laugh at but now do on a regular basis. Everyone has an idea of what a New Yorker is like, what they do, and how they spend their days before they ever set foot in the city. Everyone knows that once they move to New York, they'll be exemp to the stereotypes about New Yorkers, such as shouting "I'm walkin' here" at rude drivers, dressing in all black (which is accurate), and jaywalking in front of moving traffic. However, as a person becomes familiar with the norms of the city, they alter their behavior. They internalize the culture's norms and values, even if they first found them annoying or bizarre, and become a reflection of the environment around them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
