ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Lease

Tarrant County Sheriff Details Avoided Mass Casualty Situation

Tarrant County law enforcement apprehended two suspects who intended to cause mass harm at a homecoming football game.Aj Colores/Unsplash. Law enforcement identified the two suspects arrested for making threats against a high school football game in Everman. Fox 4 reports that the Sheriff's Office have charged 18-year-old Isaac Cooper and 18-year-old Brandon Gipson with unlawfully carrying a firearm in a prohibited place and a terroristic threat in a public place.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
WFAA

City of Dallas renting fire trucks to fill out fleet

DALLAS — Dallas Fire Rescue's (DFR) fleet is shorthanded with more than a third of their vehicles out for repairs. To make up for this, the city is renting two extra fire engines to pick up the slack. A memo to the Dallas City Council states that DFR maintains...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mansfield, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Mansfield, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
dpdbeat.com

Help Needed in Identifying Aggravated Robbery Suspect

The Dallas Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying an aggravated robbery suspect. Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect or this offense is asked to please contact Detective Michael Christian #10508 at michael.christian@dallaspolice.gov or 214-671-3687. Please reference case #169611-2022. CRIME STOPPER REWARD INFORMATION. Crime...
DALLAS, TX
Reform Austin

Teenagers Seized With An AR-15 At Texas High School

On Friday, two teenagers were arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm in prohibited places. After authorities seized them on their way to a high school football game in Everman, Texas, with 3,000 people in attendance. 3,000 people. The crowded Everman High School Homecoming game was nearly the...
EVERMAN, TX
dmagazine.com

Watch: Surveillance Footage of Richardson Anesthesiologist Accused of Poisoning IV Bags

Dr. Raymond Ortiz was arrested last week after allegedly putting nerve-blocking agents into IV bags at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, resulting in at least 12 cardiac complications and one death. Surveillance footage was entered into evidence at a hearing in a federal court in Dallas this week, which shows Ortiz allegedly placing an IV bag into a warmer in the hallway outside an operating room.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Pedestrian fatally hit by car in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A pedestrian was fatally hit by a vehicle while crossing New York Avenue in Arlington. On Sept. 17 at about 11:58 p.m., Arlington police responded to the call in the 2200 block of New York Avenue. Investigators believe that the pedestrian, a 42-year-old woman, was attempting to cross New York Avenue when she was struck by a Ford Expedition traveling southbound. Police said the pedestrian was not using a designated crosswalk at the time. She was transported to an area hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead on Sept. 18. The driver of the Expedition stayed on the scene and was cooperative with investigators, police said. The driver will not face any criminal charges in connection with the incident. 
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isd#Catalytic Converters#Thefts#Mansfield Isd#Aaa
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Elsie Faye Higgins

On September19,2022 Suspects Kristal Elijah Female 37 years old and Treunte Jefferson Male 28 years old were arrested for murder. On September 11, 2022, at approximately 12:58 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Elsie Faye Higgins. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene, and the man died at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Bank robbery in Fort Worth, police searching for suspect

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a bank robbery on North Tarrant Parkway. The robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Unity One Credit Union, according to police. Photos sent out by the Fort...
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox4news.com

Man who drove flaming trailer through Kaufman County arrested

KAUFMAN, Texas - The driver known as "Rocket Man" on social media for pulling a flaming trailer has been arrested, according to the Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office. Video showed the man driving through Kaufman County on July 31, causing at least three grassfires. The driver involved unhitched the burning...
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth detectives searching for Honda CRV linked to fatal hit-and-run

FORT WORTH ( CBSDFW.COM) - Detectives are searching for a black 2017-18 Honda CRV they say is linked to a deadly hit-and-run on Sept. 16. A motorcyclist traveling south in the 2500 block of East Loop 820 near Craig Street was struck from behind and killed.It happened between 2:15 and 2:30 a.m.Police said the car left the scene and has not been identified.Anyone who can identify the car and its driver is asked to call 817.392.4889.
FORT WORTH, TX
B93

Shocking Video Of 18 Wheeler That Flew Off An Overpass In Dallas And Burst Into Flames

Imagine sitting at a red light near an overpass waiting patiently for it to turn green to proceed through the intersection and go on about your day. This was the case for some innocent bystanders in their vehicles waiting for their light to turn green at an intersection in Allen, TX on Tuesday. Then the unthinkable happens, something that looked like it was out of a movie rather than real life happening right before your very eyes.
ALLEN, TX
dallasexpress.com

‘Sting Operation’ Leads to Arrest

Dallas Police arrested a man on a felony robbery warrant Thursday afternoon, halting traffic along the westbound 5200 block of Spring Valley Road. With guns drawn, police surrounded a silver Kia Sorento on September 15 at around 2 p.m. Officers on the scene described the incident to The Dallas Express as an “investigation” and a “sting operation,” but were unable to share more details.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth ISD apologizes after bus driver drops students off in wrong neighborhood

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Transportation staff at Fort Worth ISD sent apologies to parents after a school bus driver dropped off elementary school kids in the wrong neighborhood.Rather than getting off the bus a few blocks from their homes, kids from Daggett Elementary School were left nearly a half mile away Friday, on the other side of busy Hemphill St. on the city's south side.Video shared by parents showed students loudly protesting to the driver "This is the wrong stop!"An adult outside the bus also tried to explain to the driver he was in the wrong place, but he didn't...
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy