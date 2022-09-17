ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Vigil held in Brooklyn to honor construction worker shot on lunch break

By Naveen Dhaliwal via
ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

A candlelight vigil was held in Brooklyn to honor the memory of a construction worker who was killed.

Ronnie Ortiz was killed in East New York on Wednesday as he took a lunch break. Friday would have been his 31st birthday. Now, his family wants justice.

Lanterns lit the sky, as friends and family remembered Ortiz.

"He was always ready to give a hug - he had an infectious smile," said friend John Condon.

They gathered, laughed and cried.

"He was a gentleman on and off the field," said high school coach Melvin Martinez.

It was the same softball field in McCarren Park where Ortiz once played, and where their number 21 made others laugh.

On Friday, what was supposed to be Ortiz's birthday, his family was focused on celebrating him.

"This should never have happened to someone so young, so good," said aunt Sarah Crandall.

In a community that loved him so much, they are all asking the same question - why did this happen?

"It doesn't make any sense. The kid went to work every day. The kid never got mad at anybody, and we can't figure it out," said teammate Allen Boseman.

While police do their work to find Ortiz's killer, those close to him are focusing on his lasting legacy and his impact on the world.

Comments / 21

Cheryl Tyler
3d ago

So Sad May he RIP Praying 🙏🏿 for the Family that they get Justice ⚖️♎ . Caugh him ASAP

Reply
6
 

NBC New York

13-Year-Old Boy Found Riding Rails After Leaving Manhattan HS

Police have found a 13-year-old boy from the Bronx who left his Manhattan high school Monday afternoon and was later spotted riding the subway all over the city. Nazir Iqbal of East 231st Street in the Bronx left Chelsea Vocational High School just before noon on Monday. He was spotted Tuesday on a northbound 1 train at 72nd and Broadway.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Funeral held for 4-year-old girl allegedly drowned by her mother on Coney Island

NEW YORK - A funeral was held Monday for one of three children police say were drowned at a Coney Island beach by their mother. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to 4-year-old Liliana Merdy's grieving father. Pink and silver balloons were released into the sky for Liliana outside of Caribe Funeral Home on Utica Avenue in Brooklyn. She was remembered by her father as a spirited young girl. "Lily mainly just wanted to dance. She did ballet, rhythm, gymnastics," her father Shamir Small said. "She was loved by all of her family members. Contrary to what happened, she was loved by her mother. What she...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Questions swirl after altercation caught on video at Brooklyn bishop's sermon

NEW YORK -- A confrontation during a Sunday sermon in Brooklyn landed two people behind bars, including a bishop who argues he was protecting his family. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to both people involved and has the video from Canarsie. During a live-streamed Sunday service at Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries, Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead appeared to get disrupted. The bishop says it all started when two women came into the church mid-sermon. "One of my ministers told them you cannot record, and they began to make a scene, so I told them 'let them record, let them record.' They began recording and she began...
BROOKLYN, NY
