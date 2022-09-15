Read full article on original website
Regina “Gina” Latrease Huber
Regina “Gina” Latrease Huber, 58, of Brighton, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. On July 11, 1992, Gina married Ted Huber, Sr., in Brighton. He survives. Gina worked as a lab tester for Granite City Steel. She enjoyed music and...
Susan "Sue" Stilts
Susan "Sue" Stilts, 58, of Jerseyville, died at 12:16 p.m., Friday, September 16, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Mother: Gail Miller Carr of Chesterfield, Illinois. Brother: David Miller of Jerseyville. Sisters: Carla Lindley of Bethalto. Stacey Wock of Jerseyville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m....
Edward Cornell
Dr. Edward Hugh Cornell, 89, died at 8:10 p.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was born January 8, 1933 in Chicago, IL the son of the late Hugh Monet and Helen Amanda (Kopelke) Cornell. He was raised in Park Ridge and attended Northwestern University’s Fienberg School of Medicine, where he earned a Doctor of Medicine in General Surgery (1958), achieving first in his class. He completed his internship at Cook County Hospital (1959) and residency at the Edward Hines Jr. Veterans Hospital (1963). On September 17, 1960 in Glenview, IL he married Antoinette Claire Baer. He served in the U.S. Air Force, stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Montana. He relocated in 1965 with his family to Alton, Illinois, where he was the onsite Medical Doctor for Shell Oil Company and partnered in practice with Dr. Robert Anschuetz. Dr. Cornell played many roles over the years, including acting as the Chief of Staff and Chief of Surgery for Alton Memorial Hospital as well as practicing general surgery at both St. Anthony’s Hospital and St. Joseph’s Hospital in Alton. He practiced medicine for 42 years, retiring in June of 2003. He was widely respected for his work, beloved by the numerous patients and families he cared for, and was recognized with Alton Memorial’s prestigious Chairman’s Award, among other honors. He had very high standards and was generous with his knowledge, educating those around him, always. He was devoted to his work and took pride in providing the best care possible. He used to say ‘God was the great physician. I’m just trying to help.’
Howard Landon
Howard Austin Leslie Landon, 87, passed away on September 15, 2022 in Jerseyville. He was born on July 17, 1935 to Leslie Austin & Kathleen (Barnes) Landon at the Landon family farm on the south side of Jerseyville. He married Carolyn “Sue” McClary on November 26, 1960 in Jerseyville and together they shared over 60 years of marriage. Howard was the Director of the Tax Department at Abbott Laboratories in Chicago. Sue and Howard returned to Jerseyville in 1992 and established the Homeridge Bed & Breakfast. Howard was a member of the First Presbyterian Church where he was an elder, he was the County Board Chairman, member of the Republican Party, member of Westlake Country Club, member of ATO Fraternal Organization, and the Tri-County Antique Club. Howard is survived by his children: Craig Landon and Lynn (Rocky) Poglajen, both of Jerseyville; his grandchildren: Grant Currie (fiancé: Veronica Coyte-Webster) of California, Neal Currie of Colorado, and Caleb Currie of St. Louis; his sister: Jean Wallace; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Vivian Landon, Charles (Cindy) McClary, Larry (Donna) McClary, Katherine McClary-Smith, and Liz (Tom) Stanfill; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, brothers: Herb Landon and William (Georgina) Landon, and his brothers-in-law and sister-in-law: Harold Wallace and JoAnn (Leonard) Martin. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022 from 11:00 am – 12:00 (noon) at Alexander Funeral Home. Funeral will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 12:00 (noon) at Alexander Funeral Home. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery and Pastor Jeff Ott will be officiating the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jerseyville First Presbyterian Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Carla Reno
JERSEYVILLE – Carla Reno, 80, died at 5:34 a.m., Saturday, August 13, 2022 at her residence. Timothy Reno and his companion, Shannon Jones, of Jerseyville. 7 grandchildren: Tyler, Tiffany, Tanner, Jayden, T.J., Trevor and Tara. Private interment will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville. A Celebration of...
Gloria McDaniel
Gloria Jean "Jeanie" McDaniel, 79, of Edwardsville, IL passed away at home surrounded by her family on September 17, 2022, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. She was the daughter of Albert Lee and Delorse Maxine Wilson Berry. Jeanie was born on April 9, 1943 in Detroit, Michigan but grew up in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, a town where she met and married her husband, Robert William McDaniel. Jeanie's hobbies included oil painting, interior design decorating, flower arranging and reading. Her family, friends and hobbies brought her much joy and she will be dearly missed and always remembered.
Carolyn Kopp
Carolyn Sue Kopp, 90, of Glen Carbon and formerly of Granite City and Edwardsville, Illinois passed away at 7:46 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon. She was born November 13, 1931 in Glenallen, Missouri, a daughter of the late Carroll Benjamin and Mildred (McLane)...
Donald Miller
Donald E. Miller, age 76, of Cottage Hills, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Bria of Wood River. He was born September 9, 1945, in Alton, the son of Robert Miller and Dorothy (Mook) Mudd. Donald was in the Army from 1965 to 1967. He was in banking for...
Solar tour is Saturday
Over 100 solar homes, businesses, and non-profits across the state are participating in this weekend’s Illinois Solar Tour, with stops at homes in Troy, Glen Carbon, Belleville, and Caseyville. Hosted by the Illinois Solar Education Association, Saturday’s free tour will feature both in-person and virtual events. Troy, Illinois...
Rhonda J. Russell
Rhonda J. Russell, 58, of Nebo passed away September 19, 2022, at Liberty Village Nursing Home in Pittsfield, IL. She was born on May 12, 1964, to the late Harry and Mary (Means) Presley. Rhonda worked as a cook at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab for many years. She loved horses...
United Way kicks off 2022 fundraising
The United Way of Greater St. Louis’ 2022 Community Campaign, celebrating the organization’s 100-year anniversary of helping the St. Louis region, is officially underway. The annual campaign supports programs and organizations across the region including a number that serve people in the Riverbend. Melissa Erker, Director of Government...
Apprenticeship hub gets $5.8 million grant
The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded Madison County and the St. Louis region workforce innovation areas a four-year,$5.8 million grant to be a part of the Apprenticeship Building America program. Madison County Employment and Training will administer the grant, which aims to register at least 750 new apprentices across the region.
New route for Bethalto Halloween Parade
The annual Bethalto Halloween Parade will take place the evening of October 25th with a new route. The Bethalto Rotary Club organizes the parade, and Rotary member Alan Winslow says they will use a route similar to the Memorial Day Parade but will travel in the opposite direction. He tells...
Wood River seeks grant for turf baseball field
The Wood River City Council is considering applying for a grant that could help bring artificial turf to the infield and other much needed improvements to Dwiggins Field at Sixth Street Park. The plan was introduced to the council by Parks and Recreation Director Jason Woody Monday night as a collaborative effort with East Alton Wood River High School and other grantors.
Merchants Bridge re-opens at St. Louis
The 133-year-old Merchants Bridge celebrated its official grand reopening this past Thursday, following the completion of a landmark $222million project to replace the structure that links Missouri and Illinois near downtown St. Louis. Dating back to the 1890s, the Merchants Bridge serves six Class I railroads and Amtrak as a bridge crossing across the Mississippi River at St. Louis, and replacement of the structure has been the bi-state St. Louis region’s top freight infrastructure priority since 2016.
Roxana Rock and Roll Reunion to benefit Dream Home Charities
Your browser does not support the audio element. There's a big music party coming up on Saturday at Belk Park in Wood River and you're asked to bring a new toy for kids in need. Hear all about it in the link to the show.
BeDell Center receives Rotary donation
The RiverBend East Rotary Club has made a $2,700 donation to the William M. BeDell Achievement and Resource Center in Wood River to upgrade the school sensory room. The money has been used to purchase some larger items to create a calming environment which regulates the emotions of students with severe and profound disabilities.
Volleyball roundup - Monday scores, Tuesday matches
-0- Monday night volleyball. Alton Redbirds (9-8-1) - Alyssa Wisniewski - 9 service points. Reese Plont - 7 kills, Berlynn Clayton - 9 assists. Your browser does not support the audio element. -0- * Roxana def. Marquette, 2-0 --> 25-17, 25-14 Roxana (11-6) - CJ Ross - 19 assists, Lily...
