The Associated Press

Snell brilliant for 7, Padres beat Pujols, Cardinals 1-0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Blake Snell held St. Louis hitless until Albert Pujols beat the shift for a single with two outs in the seventh inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL Central-leading Cardinals 1-0 on Wednesday night. Snell (8-9) allowed two hits in seven innings on 117 pitches and struck out 13 to tie his career high. The left-hander’s brilliant effort carried the Padres to their fifth straight win and extended the rotation’s scoreless streak to 27 2/3 innings. The Padres have shut out the Cardinals in the first two games of the three-game series, keeping Pujols at 698 career homers. San Diego stayed 1 1/2 games ahead of Philadelphia for the NL’s second wild-card spot.
The Associated Press

Torrens homers but Mariners stumble to A's again, lose 2-1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Luis Torrens homered for one of four hits by the stumbling Seattle Mariners as they were shut down again by the last-place Oakland Athletics, losing 2-1 on Wednesday night. Torrens connected in the eighth for Seattle’s lone bright spot after he had been called up earlier in the day. The Mariners are in the third and final AL wild-card position, four games in front of Baltimore. Seattle manager Scott Servais spoke to his team Wednesday after being limited to one hit a night earlier about not trying to do too much and playing at the same level that has made Seattle so successful this year. “You just have to stick to your standard,” he said. ”We’re in a dip right now.”
