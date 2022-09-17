Read full article on original website
1 Muleshoe man dead, 2 teens injured in Sunday afternoon crash
One man died and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon just east of Muleshoe. A preliminary report from the Texas Department of Public Safety notes a Chevrolet Silverado driven by 28-year-old Joshua Michael Mendoza of Muleshoe was traveling east on Highway 70 when it crossed the westbound lane and collided with a Honda Civic driven by Apolinario Raymundo, 44, of Muleshoe.
