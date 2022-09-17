ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muleshoe, TX

CONGRATULATIONS TO THE COLORING CONTEST WINNERS

The Clovis Action Team, the group leading the Clovis community branding initiative, today announced the top three winners of the Founder’s Day Coloring Contest:. Each winner will receive a Clovis swag prize bag and their artwork will be publicly displayed at various locations throughout town. The City of Clovis will recognize the winners during the City Commission meeting on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 5:15 p.m. Additionally, starting Tuesday, Sept. 20, limited edition postcards featuring the top three winners will be available for purchase at the Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce (105 E Grand Ave). The coloring contest and Clovis Founder’s Day serve as a fun way to increase Clovis pride for adults and kids of all ages. Clovis Founder’s Day will be held annually on May 1, and the Clovis Action Team plans to add more events and activities in future years.
CLOVIS, NM
Muleshoe man dies in Sunday evening rollover

LAMB CO., Texas (KCBD) - A Muleshoe man died after another vehicle crashed into his, causing a rollover. Just before 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, 44-year-old Apolinario Raymundo was driving west on US 70 about seven miles east of Muleshoe, according to a DPS report. Raymundo had two 19-year-old passengers in his car, Domingo Ramos and Joslyn Naomi Rodriguez. A Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 28-year-old Joshua Mendoza, was traveling east and suddenly crossed into oncoming traffic.
MULESHOE, TX
1 Muleshoe man dead, 2 teens injured in Sunday afternoon crash

One man died and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon just east of Muleshoe. A preliminary report from the Texas Department of Public Safety notes a Chevrolet Silverado driven by 28-year-old Joshua Michael Mendoza of Muleshoe was traveling east on Highway 70 when it crossed the westbound lane and collided with a Honda Civic driven by Apolinario Raymundo, 44, of Muleshoe.
MULESHOE, TX
Clovis police arrest suspect in overnight homicide

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department are investigating an overnight homicide. Police say they received a call around 3 a.m. Wednesday from the Plains Regional Medical Center about a man who had been brought in with gunshot wounds. The man, identified as 48-year-old Joe Suniga died from his injuries. Police say they identified 33-year-old […]
CLOVIS, NM
Man pleads guilty for murder on November 2019 shooting in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A man has pleaded guilty for second-degree murder for the November 2019 deadly shooting. According to the Eastern New Mexico News, 29-year-old Johnny Rae Vigil has signed a plea agreement for second-degree murder for the death of a man during November 2019 shooting. The jury will...
CLOVIS, NM
