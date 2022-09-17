The Clovis Action Team, the group leading the Clovis community branding initiative, today announced the top three winners of the Founder’s Day Coloring Contest:. Each winner will receive a Clovis swag prize bag and their artwork will be publicly displayed at various locations throughout town. The City of Clovis will recognize the winners during the City Commission meeting on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 5:15 p.m. Additionally, starting Tuesday, Sept. 20, limited edition postcards featuring the top three winners will be available for purchase at the Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce (105 E Grand Ave). The coloring contest and Clovis Founder’s Day serve as a fun way to increase Clovis pride for adults and kids of all ages. Clovis Founder’s Day will be held annually on May 1, and the Clovis Action Team plans to add more events and activities in future years.

CLOVIS, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO