KCBD
After nearly losing leg, Plainview senior makes full recovery
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Taylee Watson was a senior at Plainview High School in 2021, when a frightening incident with a show steer nearly ended her stock show career and much more. Now, she is thankful for a full recovery after treatment at University Medical Center and love from a...
KFDA
Public invited to share thoughts, concerns during Clovis community meeting
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Clovis city leaders are hosting a community meeting tomorrow evening. A press release said the community meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the St. John Baptist Church, located at 1214 Gila Street. The public is invited to attend the meeting and share their thoughts,...
fox34.com
Power restored to 6,263 customers after crane hits transmission line
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Xcel has cleared a crane from a transmission line at North I-27 and Loop 289 and repaired the transmission line to restore power to thousands of residents in Shallowater, Abernathy, New Deal, and north Lubbock. Other areas were also affected. The crane contacted the transmission line...
yournewsnm.com
CONGRATULATIONS TO THE COLORING CONTEST WINNERS
The Clovis Action Team, the group leading the Clovis community branding initiative, today announced the top three winners of the Founder’s Day Coloring Contest:. Each winner will receive a Clovis swag prize bag and their artwork will be publicly displayed at various locations throughout town. The City of Clovis will recognize the winners during the City Commission meeting on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 5:15 p.m. Additionally, starting Tuesday, Sept. 20, limited edition postcards featuring the top three winners will be available for purchase at the Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce (105 E Grand Ave). The coloring contest and Clovis Founder’s Day serve as a fun way to increase Clovis pride for adults and kids of all ages. Clovis Founder’s Day will be held annually on May 1, and the Clovis Action Team plans to add more events and activities in future years.
everythinglubbock.com
One killed, 2 injured in crash near Muleshoe
MULESHOE, Texas — One person was killed and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on US 70 just east of Muleshoe on Sunday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash occurred around 5:25 p.m. 7 miles east of Muleshoe in Lamb County. DPS said...
fox34.com
Suspect airlifted to Lubbock hospital after stabbing in Hereford, victim to Amarillo
LUBBOCK and HEREFORD, Texas – Police in Hereford provided details on a stabbing Thursday in the 700 block of South Avenue K. “Officers discovered a male victim with multiple stab wounds to the head, back and leg,” police said. He was airlifted to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo with serious injuries. Officers found someone identified […]
1 person arrested in connection to Clovis homicide
UPDATE: (7:59p.m.) The Clovis Police Department reports that one person has been arrested in connection with a Clovis homicide. According to police, Victor Corral was arrested after police received information that he was at a home in the 300 block of East 12th St. The department said that SWAT was deployed to assist the Major […]
Roosevelt County gives info on Tuesday inmate death
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Roosevelt County provided information on a reported unattended death at the Roosevelt County Detention Center earlier this week. According to a news release from Roosevelt County, Arnold Candelaria was found unresponsive in the Roosevelt County Detention Center just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials said life-saving measures conducted […]
abc7amarillo.com
Police investigating murder after man brought to ER with multiple gunshot wounds
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KVII) — Clovis police are investigating a murder after a man was brought to emergency room with multiple gunshot wounds. Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to Plains Regional Medical Center. The hospital said Joe Suniga, 48, was brought to the ER with gunshot wounds...
KFDA
Man pleads guilty for murder on November 2019 shooting in Clovis
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A man has pleaded guilty for second-degree murder for the November 2019 deadly shooting. According to the Eastern New Mexico News, 29-year-old Johnny Rae Vigil has signed a plea agreement for second-degree murder for the death of a man during November 2019 shooting. The jury will...
‘A nightmare for everyone’ Teen arrested for intoxication manslaughter in fiery Plainview crash
She told officers she was driving back from a quinceañera where she had been drinking.
