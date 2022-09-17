ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bailey County, TX

KRQE News 13

Clovis police arrest suspect in overnight homicide

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department are investigating an overnight homicide. Police say they received a call around 3 a.m. Wednesday from the Plains Regional Medical Center about a man who had been brought in with gunshot wounds. The man, identified as 48-year-old Joe Suniga died from his injuries. Police say they identified 33-year-old […]
CLOVIS, NM
KFDA

Man pleads guilty for murder on November 2019 shooting in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A man has pleaded guilty for second-degree murder for the November 2019 deadly shooting. According to the Eastern New Mexico News, 29-year-old Johnny Rae Vigil has signed a plea agreement for second-degree murder for the death of a man during November 2019 shooting. The jury will...
CLOVIS, NM
KFDA

Clovis police investigating deadly shooting near Missouri Street

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police are investigating a deadly shooting after a hospital called dispatch about a man who was brought-in and later died from a gunshot wound. According to officials, on Wednesday, September 21,at around 3:06 a.m., Clovis Police Department Dispatch received a 911 call from Plains Regional Medical Center.
CLOVIS, NM
muleshoejournal.com

1 Muleshoe man dead, 2 teens injured in Sunday afternoon crash

One man died and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon just east of Muleshoe. A preliminary report from the Texas Department of Public Safety notes a Chevrolet Silverado driven by 28-year-old Joshua Michael Mendoza of Muleshoe was traveling east on Highway 70 when it crossed the westbound lane and collided with a Honda Civic driven by Apolinario Raymundo, 44, of Muleshoe.
MULESHOE, TX
KCBD

After nearly losing leg, Plainview senior makes full recovery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Taylee Watson was a senior at Plainview High School in 2021, when a frightening incident with a show steer nearly ended her stock show career and much more. Now, she is thankful for a full recovery after treatment at University Medical Center and love from a...
PLAINVIEW, TX
fox34.com

Muleshoe man dies in Sunday evening rollover

LAMB CO., Texas (KCBD) - A Muleshoe man died after another vehicle crashed into his, causing a rollover. Just before 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, 44-year-old Apolinario Raymundo was driving west on US 70 about seven miles east of Muleshoe, according to a DPS report. Raymundo had two 19-year-old passengers in his car, Domingo Ramos and Joslyn Naomi Rodriguez. A Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 28-year-old Joshua Mendoza, was traveling east and suddenly crossed into oncoming traffic.
MULESHOE, TX
everythinglubbock.com

One killed, 2 injured in crash near Muleshoe

MULESHOE, Texas — One person was killed and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on US 70 just east of Muleshoe on Sunday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash occurred around 5:25 p.m. 7 miles east of Muleshoe in Lamb County. DPS said...
MULESHOE, TX

