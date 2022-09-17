Read full article on original website
Related
everythinglubbock.com
Clovis PD attempting to locate 2 people with information on Wednesday homicide
CLOVIS, N.M. — The Clovis Police Department identified two people of interest in the homicide of Joe Suniga that occurred early Wednesday morning. In a release, Clovis PD asked for Aaron Garcia, 37, and Victor Corral, 33, to meet with CPD in relation to the homicide. Officers responded to...
Clovis police arrest suspect in overnight homicide
CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department are investigating an overnight homicide. Police say they received a call around 3 a.m. Wednesday from the Plains Regional Medical Center about a man who had been brought in with gunshot wounds. The man, identified as 48-year-old Joe Suniga died from his injuries. Police say they identified 33-year-old […]
KFDA
Man pleads guilty for murder on November 2019 shooting in Clovis
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A man has pleaded guilty for second-degree murder for the November 2019 deadly shooting. According to the Eastern New Mexico News, 29-year-old Johnny Rae Vigil has signed a plea agreement for second-degree murder for the death of a man during November 2019 shooting. The jury will...
KFDA
Clovis police investigating deadly shooting near Missouri Street
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police are investigating a deadly shooting after a hospital called dispatch about a man who was brought-in and later died from a gunshot wound. According to officials, on Wednesday, September 21,at around 3:06 a.m., Clovis Police Department Dispatch received a 911 call from Plains Regional Medical Center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFDA
Clovis police looking for 2 persons of interest after deadly shooting near Missouri Street
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police are looking for two people who are suspected to have knowledge of the shooting resulting a person dead near Missouri Street. According to officials, 37-year-old Aaron Garcia and 33-year-old Victor Corral are asked to report to the Clovis Police Department. According to officials, on...
abc7amarillo.com
Police investigating murder after man brought to ER with multiple gunshot wounds
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KVII) — Clovis police are investigating a murder after a man was brought to emergency room with multiple gunshot wounds. Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to Plains Regional Medical Center. The hospital said Joe Suniga, 48, was brought to the ER with gunshot wounds...
muleshoejournal.com
1 Muleshoe man dead, 2 teens injured in Sunday afternoon crash
One man died and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon just east of Muleshoe. A preliminary report from the Texas Department of Public Safety notes a Chevrolet Silverado driven by 28-year-old Joshua Michael Mendoza of Muleshoe was traveling east on Highway 70 when it crossed the westbound lane and collided with a Honda Civic driven by Apolinario Raymundo, 44, of Muleshoe.
KCBD
After nearly losing leg, Plainview senior makes full recovery
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Taylee Watson was a senior at Plainview High School in 2021, when a frightening incident with a show steer nearly ended her stock show career and much more. Now, she is thankful for a full recovery after treatment at University Medical Center and love from a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox34.com
Muleshoe man dies in Sunday evening rollover
LAMB CO., Texas (KCBD) - A Muleshoe man died after another vehicle crashed into his, causing a rollover. Just before 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, 44-year-old Apolinario Raymundo was driving west on US 70 about seven miles east of Muleshoe, according to a DPS report. Raymundo had two 19-year-old passengers in his car, Domingo Ramos and Joslyn Naomi Rodriguez. A Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 28-year-old Joshua Mendoza, was traveling east and suddenly crossed into oncoming traffic.
everythinglubbock.com
One killed, 2 injured in crash near Muleshoe
MULESHOE, Texas — One person was killed and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on US 70 just east of Muleshoe on Sunday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash occurred around 5:25 p.m. 7 miles east of Muleshoe in Lamb County. DPS said...
KFDA
Public invited to share thoughts, concerns during Clovis community meeting
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Clovis city leaders are hosting a community meeting tomorrow evening. A press release said the community meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the St. John Baptist Church, located at 1214 Gila Street. The public is invited to attend the meeting and share their thoughts,...
$1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket won near Amarillo
Scratching seems to be the move in the month of September with the Texas lottery after several top prizes have been claimed over the first 15 days of the month.
Comments / 0