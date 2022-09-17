Seven Years Ago, I Married Into The Military — Here's Everything I Wish I'd Known Sooner
Hi there! I’m Raylyn. Along with being a mom to two young kids and a longtime teacher , I'm also a military spouse to my husband of seven years. We met about halfway through his Coast Guard career and are now at our third station together. Military life has been quite a journey — and not one that I could have predicted I would be a part of when I was younger.
I'm the first in my family to marry into the military, and to be honest, there was a lot I wasn't prepared for. It's a very specific lifestyle — equal parts impossibly demanding and deeply rewarding.
My friends outside of the service often look at my life and go, “I have no idea how you do it.” And they're right — it’s a difficult* life to choose. But I also feel like it's an often-misunderstood one. It's easy to look at solider-coming-home videos and feel a sense of connection, but there's still a lot of misunderstanding out there about military life. By writing this, I'm hoping to peel back the veil to reveal some of the aspects of military family life that don’t get talked about as much.
All that said, let's get to it. Attention!Broad City
And before we kick off: Clearly, no two experiences are the same, and each branch, rank, and job is going to demand different things from a service member and their family. I certainly can’t speak for everyone, but these are some of the experiences for both myself and many of the families I’ve gotten to know over the years.
1. Let's start with the obvious: You have to move constantly — sometimes with zero notice — and someone else is in charge of calling those shots.ABC
After college, I moved across the country solo by my own volition. After getting married, I moved because of military orders — and both instances of moving feel completely different.
Moving somewhere you’ve planned has a sense of control; moving somewhere you never wanted to live because someone told you to is scary. Sure, there is some element of choice in many instances — for example, our family gets a “dream sheet” where we can list our preferred stations or locations — but there’s no guarantee and sometimes no notice.
There are also stories of families getting denied preferred locations thanks to a family member receiving mental health services or medical concerns. It’s pretty scary knowing that doing the right thing and seeking support for your mental health can negatively impact your spouse’s career and your family's plans .
Yes, you get the hang of it, but a recent survey put moving as more stressful than a divorce or having children, with 45% responding that it was the most stressful event in their lives. Now imagine doing that every one to four years.
2. You find yourself taking risks that may seem absurd to others simply out of necessity — and the 'expectations vs. reality' of it all is a constant struggle.ABC Network
Picture this: Your kids are in school, there’s a global pandemic, your partner is on deployment, and you get orders to a new station 2,000 miles away . Are you going to tour — or even see — the area ahead of time? Maybe! Some people can. Many cannot.
On our last house hunting process, we found our place over Zoom. We worked with a realtor, had no knowledge of the area, and just jumped in — hoping we would eventually like the neighborhood. Why not military housing, you ask? Not every station has it.
Many people have the idea that military members have free housing, and that’s just not the case. Not every station has housing, the BAH (Basic Allowance for Housing) doesn’t often cover the average rent in the area, and when you DO get to a station with housing, it’s first come, first served — and you have very little say in the matter.
Housing is extremely stressful — and a BAH too low to cover rent or a mortgage means you’re forking out money out of a very low income to cover the rest. Stations are also dropping Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) at an alarming rate. Why does that matter? Check out the base pay of enlisted personnel.
3. Beyond the housing game-of-chance, you're met with more extreme uncertainty once you arrive in a new place.
4. Even if you find a place you love, you may start feeling restless after a few years.RCA Records
While it's been really fun living in places I never thought I would, when you’re given an exact time that you’ll be at a station, it just becomes natural to start counting down until the end. You can be in an area and not want to leave — but a few years in, you just start to feel a little restless.
For someone who wants to see the country or world, it’s awesome. For a homebody who wants to be near extended family, the moving can be rough .
5. You find yourself saying “OK” a lot — because there is very little choice or control you actually have.E!
“Hey, I was put on a deployment that leaves in a week.” “OK.”
“Looks like I’m heading in for disaster relief. I’m running home to grab a few things, and I don’t know when I’ll be back.” “OK.”
“Hey. I know we were penciled in for Hawaii, but now we’re heading to Alaska.” “Wait, what?! OK.”
As a military spouse, you just learn to shrug and carry on, because there’s literally nothing you can do about it. Military spouses have to be adaptable, able to be on their own, and strong. As a result of changing schedules and sudden deployments, military spouses tend to be on their own a lot. All that to say? If you know a military spouse, check in on them.
6. Often, it’s your career that gets put on the back burner.Into Action
As mentioned, I'm a longtime teacher , and I've been lucky enough to have that skill move with me — via the ability to teach remotely — even as I've changed physical locations.
But that doesn’t change the fact that military spouses are the most underemployed group in the nation, with a whopping 63% of us underemployed . According to the National Commission of State Legislatures , “Military spouses faced a 22% unemployment rate and a 26% wage gap compared to their civilian counterparts before COVID-19." Military spouses face an unemployment rate roughly five times more than the national rate.
Many cite childcare as one of the biggest issues, and it’s tough out there – especially for families with young children . There are subsidies available for those who work full time, but those who work part time don’t qualify, so we have to spend our already depressed wages for the opportunity to work. Last year, for example, a full third of my income went to an eight-hour per week babysitter – and she was a steal for our area.
Why does the burden of childcare often fall on the spouse? Military members often have unpredictable work hours and rotating shifts that include days, nights, weekends, and 24-hour shifts. Many spouses don’t have consistency for childcare or regular work hours we can commit to.
Further, anyone with a keen eye can spot a military spouse on a resume, which becomes a liability for many companies. Since it’s extremely hard to get a job you’re qualified for, so many will take any job just to get by — some leaving advanced degrees, law practices, and teaching careers behind.
7. Your spouse doing the job that they have trained for can often mean you worrying if they will come home.
8. Making friends is really, really hard.Bravo
I get it. Making friends is hard anywhere. But here’s the thing: Every few years you’re taken to a place that is often quite different than whatever place you were in previously — and making friends becomes an entire lesson in understanding and adapting to those differences . (Not to mention trying to insert yourself into established friend groups with locals who have been there for years.)
Making friends in the service can also be a challenge because there are an entire group of people who have no support systems. Trying to get together when there are no babysitters and not enough income to hire one is challenging. All of that combined with how hard it is to make friends after high school makes it one of the hardest parts of being a military spouse.
When you do find someone, though, the friendships are so special . It’s awesome when you find someone who understands your life and is in a similar spot. There are various spouse social organizations and clubs, and while it takes effort, just jumping in can be so helpful. When you are all together and all away from family, each station has a special feel of chosen family, even if it's difficult to get together. We all look out for one another, and I love those relationships.
9. Your kids may need a lot of community support, but it’s often not there.
10. You get experiences no one outside of the military will ever get, and it’s amazing.
11. The camaraderie on bases is incredibly special.Paramount Pictures
I absolutely love how invested everyone on base is in making sure our kids are seen and taken care of. I love the willingness to check in on each other and drop everything to help a family who needs a last-minute sitter. I also love the willingness that near-strangers have to be emergency contacts for another kid on base. Since we often don’t get much community support, families on base work so hard to create special memories for our kids and each other.
One amazing example was in 2019 when the government shut down and the only service to not receive payment was the Coast Guard. Many military families live paycheck to paycheck and found themselves without pay for multiple pay cycles. The spouse community rallied and created food pantries at many stations and collected community food donations and grocery gift cards . Although using Coast Guard families as leverage for a shutdown was horrible, the camaraderie and support from the community were impressive to witness.
12. Sometimes it’s a tough life — but the bonds, the experiences, and the challenges are frequent and worth it.NBC
Watching fireworks from a military base, Santa coming to a Christmas party on a helicopter, the excitement of cheering friends on as they move, and the bigger excitement of someone joining you at your station – these are all incredible memories and experiences I get to keep.
I also do not regret the strength I’ve developed over the past few years, as well as the independence. While I may be ready for some stability in my own life, the experiences have been incredible, and I know very few spouses who are completely miserable. There’s a built-in optimism from years of needing it that’s a helpful skill all around. The military was an awesome career choice for my husband, and I’ve been glad to support him through it.
