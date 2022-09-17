Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Atrisco Heritage 59, West Mesa 54
Capital 17, Albuquerque Academy 0
Clayton 58, Menaul 12
Cleveland 61, Artesia 33
Deming 51, Belen 20
Denver City, Texas 39, Lovington 16
EP Riverside, Texas 35, Alamogordo 21
Eldorado 28, Clovis 27
Espanola Valley 38, Gallup 6
Farwell, Texas 48, Texico 0
Highland 48, Del Norte 0
Hobbs 30, Rio Rancho 20
Hope Christian 35, Grants 7
Ignacio, Colo. 54, Navajo Prep 18
La Cueva 49, Los Lunas 17
Laguna-Acoma 32, Wingate 30
Logan 56, Mesilla Valley Christian 6
Lordsburg 46, Melrose 32
Los Alamos 42, Pojoaque 0
Loving 49, Mescalero Apache 0
Mountainair 51, Chesterton 0
Newcomb 20, Crownpoint 16
Raton 37, Escalante 6
Roswell 47, Carlsbad 6
Ruidoso 36, Cobre 20
Santa Teresa 28, Valencia 22, OT
Volcano Vista 33, Sandia 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
