Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Atrisco Heritage 59, West Mesa 54

Capital 17, Albuquerque Academy 0

Clayton 58, Menaul 12

Cleveland 61, Artesia 33

Deming 51, Belen 20

Denver City, Texas 39, Lovington 16

EP Riverside, Texas 35, Alamogordo 21

Eldorado 28, Clovis 27

Espanola Valley 38, Gallup 6

Farwell, Texas 48, Texico 0

Highland 48, Del Norte 0

Hobbs 30, Rio Rancho 20

Hope Christian 35, Grants 7

Ignacio, Colo. 54, Navajo Prep 18

La Cueva 49, Los Lunas 17

Laguna-Acoma 32, Wingate 30

Logan 56, Mesilla Valley Christian 6

Lordsburg 46, Melrose 32

Los Alamos 42, Pojoaque 0

Loving 49, Mescalero Apache 0

Mountainair 51, Chesterton 0

Newcomb 20, Crownpoint 16

Raton 37, Escalante 6

Roswell 47, Carlsbad 6

Ruidoso 36, Cobre 20

Santa Teresa 28, Valencia 22, OT

Volcano Vista 33, Sandia 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

