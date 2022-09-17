Read full article on original website
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 42-year-old Kansas man who admitted providing illegal private autopsy services has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison. Shawn Parcells was sentenced Monday to five years and nine months for one count of wire fraud. Parcells pleaded guilty in May. As part of the plea agreement, nine other wire fraud charges were dropped. Federal prosecutors said Parcells persuaded a client to pay him $5,000 for an autopsy, which he was not qualified to perform. Prosecutors say Parcells collected more than $1.1 million from more than 350 clients for autopsies, many of which he didn’t perform. Parcells in 2014 assisted a privately hired pathologist in an autopsy of Michael Brown, the unarmed Black 18-year-old from Ferguson, Missouri, who was fatally shot by a white police officer.
VALENCIA COUNTY, New Mexico (KOAT) — Valencia County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference surrounding details of Karla Aguilera’s, 37, death Monday. Her husband, Rosalio Aguilera-Gamboa, 50, and Maria Guadalupe Nevarez Aguilera, 50, are currently in Finney County Jail in Garden City, Kansas. “We need to tie...
HARTVILLE, Mo. (AP) — It’s not every day that a small hamlet in the Missouri Ozarks is in the middle of everything. But that was the case for tiny Wright County, Missouri, on Wednesday as dignitaries from the nation’s capital unveiled a marker designating a spot in the county as the center of population in the U.S. Officials from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Census Bureau debuted the red granite marker in Hartville, Missouri. Hartville is the county seat and it’s located 14.6 miles from the actual spot. The nation’s population center is calculated every 10 years after the once-a-decade census.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A doctor from Washington D.C. pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to Medicare and Medicaid fraud involving more than 2,000 patients in Missouri whom he never met. The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City said 36-year-old Oluwatobi Alabi Yerokun pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to make false statements related to health care. Prosecutors said Yerokun worked with a telemedicine provider to certify products and genetic tests that were not medically necessary for Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries in Missouri. Yerokun had no doctor-patient relationship with any of the patients. Prosecutors say the scheme cost Medicare and Medicaid millions of dollars.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Legislators passed three bills Wednesday cutting income taxes and providing agricultural tax credits. The Missouri Senate voted today on a tax break bill, which was passed with a vote of 24 to 4 in its favor. Current law provides for reductions to the top rate of income tax to an eventual rate of 4.8% over a period of years. In this bill, three additional potential reductions into the top rate of tax to an eventual rate of 4.5%. Also included in this act is an authorization of a one time tax credit for the 2021 tax year. The tax credit will be $325 dollars for taxpayers filing single, married filing separately, or head of household with an adjusted gross income of $150,000 or less. A credit of $650 will be given to for taxpayers filing married filing jointly and with a Missouri adjusted gross income of less than $300,000. The bill would cut the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.95% in 2023. Most Missourian's pay the top income tax rate. Income taxes could gradually fall to as low as 4.5% if the state meets revenue growth benchmarks tied to inflation. The measure also eliminates the lowest tax bracket, meaning earners who bring in less than about $1,000 a year would no longer have to pay state income taxes.
