JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Legislators passed three bills Wednesday cutting income taxes and providing agricultural tax credits. The Missouri Senate voted today on a tax break bill, which was passed with a vote of 24 to 4 in its favor. Current law provides for reductions to the top rate of income tax to an eventual rate of 4.8% over a period of years. In this bill, three additional potential reductions into the top rate of tax to an eventual rate of 4.5%. Also included in this act is an authorization of a one time tax credit for the 2021 tax year. The tax credit will be $325 dollars for taxpayers filing single, married filing separately, or head of household with an adjusted gross income of $150,000 or less. A credit of $650 will be given to for taxpayers filing married filing jointly and with a Missouri adjusted gross income of less than $300,000. The bill would cut the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.95% in 2023. Most Missourian's pay the top income tax rate. Income taxes could gradually fall to as low as 4.5% if the state meets revenue growth benchmarks tied to inflation. The measure also eliminates the lowest tax bracket, meaning earners who bring in less than about $1,000 a year would no longer have to pay state income taxes.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO