ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
Voice of America

UK Eases Pressure on Business by Halving Energy Bills This Winter

LONDON — Britain pledged on Wednesday to cap wholesale electricity and gas costs for businesses at less than half the market rate from next month, helping relieve the pressure of soaring energy costs but adding to the government's fast-rising spending. Wholesale prices for electricity will be capped at about...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Voice of America

Al Gore Sees World at Positive Tipping Point for Climate Action

The world is at a "positive tipping point" in the fight against climate change as surging oil and gas costs spur governments to decarbonize faster, former U.S. Vice President and co-founder of Generation Investment Management Al Gore told Reuters. He pointed to the Inflation Reduction Act signed in August, a...
ENVIRONMENT
Voice of America

South African Clothing Retailers Reducing Reliance on Chinese Imports

Johannesburg, South Africa — The South African flag is increasingly decorating labels on garments at major retail chains across the country. It’s an effort to bolster the country’s clothing and textile sector. More than half of the textiles sold by South African retailers are imported from abroad,...
APPAREL
Voice of America

Australia and European Union Resume Free Trade Talks

Sydney, Australia — Australia and the European Union (EU) have resumed free trade talks in the Australian capital, Canberra. Negotiations over an trade agreement between Australia and the European Union began in 2017. Progress has not always been easy. There was dismay over Australia’s shelving of a lucrative submarine...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Oil Drilling#Hydrogen#Business Industry#Linus Business#Hdf Energy#Reuters#Shell#Namibian
Voice of America

Ethiopia Rejects UN Report Warning of Crimes Against Humanity in Tigray

Ethiopia on Tuesday rejected a report by U.N. investigators that accused Addis Ababa of possible ongoing crimes against humanity in its war-torn Tigray region, including using starvation as a weapon. The Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia said it had found evidence of widespread violations by all sides since...
AFRICA
Voice of America

Japan Increases Aid to Africa as China's Influence Continues

Japan is the latest country to try to increase its involvement with Africa. The effort comes as China continues to grow its influence on the continent. Many top leaders from around the world have made visits to Africa this year. They include Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and several European diplomats. Experts see the visits by Western leaders as an attempt to oppose China’s power in Africa. They also see them as an attempt to oppose Russia’s influence on the continent.
WORLD
Voice of America

Kenya App Allows Users to Help Track Rare Mammals

Nairobi, kenya — Kenya's wildlife authorities have launched a free mobile phone app that allows users to track sightings of rare mammals to help authorities protect them. The Mammal Atlas Kenya, or Makenya, allows any user who spots a wild mammal to identify it and log the location. Kenya...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy