Voice of America
UK Eases Pressure on Business by Halving Energy Bills This Winter
LONDON — Britain pledged on Wednesday to cap wholesale electricity and gas costs for businesses at less than half the market rate from next month, helping relieve the pressure of soaring energy costs but adding to the government's fast-rising spending. Wholesale prices for electricity will be capped at about...
Voice of America
Al Gore Sees World at Positive Tipping Point for Climate Action
The world is at a "positive tipping point" in the fight against climate change as surging oil and gas costs spur governments to decarbonize faster, former U.S. Vice President and co-founder of Generation Investment Management Al Gore told Reuters. He pointed to the Inflation Reduction Act signed in August, a...
Voice of America
South African Clothing Retailers Reducing Reliance on Chinese Imports
Johannesburg, South Africa — The South African flag is increasingly decorating labels on garments at major retail chains across the country. It’s an effort to bolster the country’s clothing and textile sector. More than half of the textiles sold by South African retailers are imported from abroad,...
Voice of America
Australia and European Union Resume Free Trade Talks
Sydney, Australia — Australia and the European Union (EU) have resumed free trade talks in the Australian capital, Canberra. Negotiations over an trade agreement between Australia and the European Union began in 2017. Progress has not always been easy. There was dismay over Australia’s shelving of a lucrative submarine...
Voice of America
Ethiopia Rejects UN Report Warning of Crimes Against Humanity in Tigray
Ethiopia on Tuesday rejected a report by U.N. investigators that accused Addis Ababa of possible ongoing crimes against humanity in its war-torn Tigray region, including using starvation as a weapon. The Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia said it had found evidence of widespread violations by all sides since...
Voice of America
Japan Increases Aid to Africa as China's Influence Continues
Japan is the latest country to try to increase its involvement with Africa. The effort comes as China continues to grow its influence on the continent. Many top leaders from around the world have made visits to Africa this year. They include Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and several European diplomats. Experts see the visits by Western leaders as an attempt to oppose China’s power in Africa. They also see them as an attempt to oppose Russia’s influence on the continent.
Voice of America
Kenya App Allows Users to Help Track Rare Mammals
Nairobi, kenya — Kenya's wildlife authorities have launched a free mobile phone app that allows users to track sightings of rare mammals to help authorities protect them. The Mammal Atlas Kenya, or Makenya, allows any user who spots a wild mammal to identify it and log the location. Kenya...
