Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
AC/GE 26, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 16
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 39, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 12
Adrian 35, Sleepy Eye 8
Adrian/Ellsworth 35, Sleepy Eye 8
Aitkin 28, Two Harbors 14
Andover 46, Rogers 21
Apple Valley 24, Bloomington Jefferson 23
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 28, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 8
BOLD 30, Browerville/Eagle Valley 8
Barnesville 43, Pelican Rapids 0
Becker 14, Chisago Lakes 13
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 58, Benson 6
Bethlehem Academy 28, Randolph 27
Bigfork 14, Ely 6
Blooming Prairie 53, United South Central 20
Braham 60, Barnum 44
Brainerd 34, Sartell-St. Stephen 14
Brandon-Evansville 38, Sebeka 0
Buffalo 28, Delano 26
Burnsville 28, Anoka 24
Caledonia 21, Dover-Eyota 0
Cambridge-Isanti 31, St. Cloud Tech 0
Canby 18, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 15
Centennial 3, Totino-Grace 0
Champlin Park 28, Blaine 20
Chanhassen 28, Spring Lake Park 14
Chaska 28, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 7
Chatfield 69, St. Charles 0
Cherry 62, Cook County 0
Chisholm 35, Mille Lacs Co-op 0
Clearbrook-Gonvick 36, Cass Lake-Bena 6
Concordia Academy 46, Breck 14
Crookston 41, Hawley 18
Dassel-Cokato 28, Annandale 14
Dawson-Boyd 52, Yellow Medicine East 26
Detroit Lakes 28, Thief River Falls 14
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 35, Perham 20
Duluth Denfeld 25, Rock Ridge 6
Duluth East 28, Hermantown 14
East Grand Forks 34, Park Rapids 7
Eden Prairie 21, Lakeville South 6
Eden Valley-Watkins 36, Holdingford 7
Elk River 41, Coon Rapids 14
Esko 56, Proctor 0
Fairmont 41, Jordan 20
Fertile-Beltrami 58, Park Christian 6
Fillmore Central 50, Hayfield 7
Forest Lake 28, Osseo 19
Frazee 34, Breckenridge 12
Fridley 32, St. Anthony 14
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 36, Cleveland 6
Goodhue 42, Lewiston-Altura 0
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 29, Win-E-Mac 12
Grand Meadow 34, Houston 14
Grand Rapids 27, Cloquet 14
Hancock 62, Rothsay 12
Hills-Beaver Creek 42, Heron Lake-Okabena 14
Hinckley-Finlayson 33, East Central 20
Irondale 33, Tartan 13
Jackson County Central 34, Blue Earth Area 26
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 25, New Richland-H-E-G 12
Kasson-Mantorville 59, Mankato East 15
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 14, Upsala/Swanville 8
Kimball 40, Maple Lake 6
Kingsland 48, Southland 7
Kittson County Central 14, Northern Freeze 0
La Crescent 28, Lake City 7
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 40, LeSueur-Henderson 21
Lakeview 67, MACCRAY 28
Lanesboro 58, LeRoy-Ostrander 26
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 31, Medford 14
Litchfield 27, Glencoe-Silver Lake 20
Mankato West 38, Owatonna 7
Maple Grove 41, Minnetonka 27
Maple River 32, Redwood Valley 13
Marshall 56, New Ulm 0
Martin County West 13, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 6
Melrose 32, Minnewaska 14
Mesabi East 29, International Falls 6
Milaca 50, Foley 14
Minneapolis Henry 17, Minneapolis Edison 14
Minneapolis North 56, North St. Paul 0
Minneapolis Washburn 23, Bloomington Kennedy 20
Minneota 48, Lac qui Parle Valley 0
Moorhead 35, Bemidji 27
Moose Lake/Willow River 48, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 14
Mound Westonka 51, Park Center 13
Mountain Lake Area 18, Edgerton 14
NCEUH 42, Laporte 0
Nevis 19, Blackduck 14
New London-Spicer 56, Holy Family Catholic 8
New Prague 28, Austin 17
New Ulm 29, St. James Area 28
New York Mills 19, Wadena-Deer Creek 14
North Branch 22, Mora 16
Ortonville 40, Bertha-Hewitt 14
Osakis 42, Staples-Motley 0
Otter Tail Central 50, Underwood 6
Paynesville 22, Sauk Centre 14
Pequot Lakes 34, Fergus Falls 7
Pierz 35, Montevideo 21
Pine City 26, Hibbing 20
Pine River-Backus 30, Menahga 22
Pipestone 56, Sibley East 7
Polk County West 22, Fosston 8
Princeton 34, Little Falls 0
Prior Lake 24, Edina 9
Providence Academy 49, Academy Force 6
Red Lake County 34, Lake Park-Audubon 6
Red Wing 22, Albert Lea 12
Renville County West 19, Red Rock Central 13, OT
Richfield 41, Minneapolis Southwest 23
Rochester Lourdes 34, Pine Island 0
Rochester Mayo 49, Rochester Century 18
Rockford 28, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 20
Rocori 52, St. Cloud Apollo 0
Rosemount 28, Lakeville North 7
Royalton 22, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 6
Rush City 34, Crosby-Ironton 6
Rushford-Peterson 19, Kenyon-Wanamingo 14
SMB-Wolfpack 44, DeLaSalle 0
Sauk Rapids-Rice 31, Alexandria 17
Shakopee 35, Farmington 0
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 32, Madelia 8
Spectrum 49, Columbia Heights 13
Spring Grove 56, Mabel-Canton 14
Springfield 42, Wabasso 0
St. Agnes 21, St. Croix Lutheran 7
St. Francis 21, Monticello 7
St. Michael-Albertville 28, Wayzata 21
St. Paul Highland Park 39, St. Paul Johnson 6
St. Peter 27, Worthington 0
St. Thomas Academy 34, Cretin-Derham Hall 0
Stillwater 42, Roseville 7
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 25, Murray County Central 8
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 48, Nicollet 16
Two Rivers 20, St. Louis Park 15
Verndale 50, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 8
Waconia 31, Orono 14
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 20, Stephen-Argyle 8
Waseca 49, Tri-City United 7
Watertown-Mayer 28, Albany 7
Wauzeka-Steuben, Wis. 49, Tri-City United 7
West Central/Ashby 35, Pillager 13
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 64, Hillcrest Lutheran 13
White Bear Lake 20, Mounds View 14
Willmar 50, Big Lake 16
Winona 21, Byron 20, OT
Winona Cotter 35, Wabasha-Kellogg 12
Zimmerman 42, St. Cloud Cathedral 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0