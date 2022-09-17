ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

AC/GE 26, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 16

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 39, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 12

Adrian 35, Sleepy Eye 8

Adrian/Ellsworth 35, Sleepy Eye 8

Aitkin 28, Two Harbors 14

Andover 46, Rogers 21

Apple Valley 24, Bloomington Jefferson 23

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 28, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 8

BOLD 30, Browerville/Eagle Valley 8

Barnesville 43, Pelican Rapids 0

Becker 14, Chisago Lakes 13

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 58, Benson 6

Bethlehem Academy 28, Randolph 27

Bigfork 14, Ely 6

Blooming Prairie 53, United South Central 20

Braham 60, Barnum 44

Brainerd 34, Sartell-St. Stephen 14

Brandon-Evansville 38, Sebeka 0

Buffalo 28, Delano 26

Burnsville 28, Anoka 24

Caledonia 21, Dover-Eyota 0

Cambridge-Isanti 31, St. Cloud Tech 0

Canby 18, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 15

Centennial 3, Totino-Grace 0

Champlin Park 28, Blaine 20

Chanhassen 28, Spring Lake Park 14

Chaska 28, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 7

Chatfield 69, St. Charles 0

Cherry 62, Cook County 0

Chisholm 35, Mille Lacs Co-op 0

Clearbrook-Gonvick 36, Cass Lake-Bena 6

Concordia Academy 46, Breck 14

Crookston 41, Hawley 18

Dassel-Cokato 28, Annandale 14

Dawson-Boyd 52, Yellow Medicine East 26

Detroit Lakes 28, Thief River Falls 14

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 35, Perham 20

Duluth Denfeld 25, Rock Ridge 6

Duluth East 28, Hermantown 14

East Grand Forks 34, Park Rapids 7

Eden Prairie 21, Lakeville South 6

Eden Valley-Watkins 36, Holdingford 7

Elk River 41, Coon Rapids 14

Esko 56, Proctor 0

Fairmont 41, Jordan 20

Fertile-Beltrami 58, Park Christian 6

Fillmore Central 50, Hayfield 7

Forest Lake 28, Osseo 19

Frazee 34, Breckenridge 12

Fridley 32, St. Anthony 14

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 36, Cleveland 6

Goodhue 42, Lewiston-Altura 0

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 29, Win-E-Mac 12

Grand Meadow 34, Houston 14

Grand Rapids 27, Cloquet 14

Hancock 62, Rothsay 12

Hills-Beaver Creek 42, Heron Lake-Okabena 14

Hinckley-Finlayson 33, East Central 20

Irondale 33, Tartan 13

Jackson County Central 34, Blue Earth Area 26

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 25, New Richland-H-E-G 12

Kasson-Mantorville 59, Mankato East 15

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 14, Upsala/Swanville 8

Kimball 40, Maple Lake 6

Kingsland 48, Southland 7

Kittson County Central 14, Northern Freeze 0

La Crescent 28, Lake City 7

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 40, LeSueur-Henderson 21

Lakeview 67, MACCRAY 28

Lanesboro 58, LeRoy-Ostrander 26

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 31, Medford 14

Litchfield 27, Glencoe-Silver Lake 20

Mankato West 38, Owatonna 7

Maple Grove 41, Minnetonka 27

Maple River 32, Redwood Valley 13

Marshall 56, New Ulm 0

Martin County West 13, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 6

Melrose 32, Minnewaska 14

Mesabi East 29, International Falls 6

Milaca 50, Foley 14

Minneapolis Henry 17, Minneapolis Edison 14

Minneapolis North 56, North St. Paul 0

Minneapolis Washburn 23, Bloomington Kennedy 20

Minneota 48, Lac qui Parle Valley 0

Moorhead 35, Bemidji 27

Moose Lake/Willow River 48, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 14

Mound Westonka 51, Park Center 13

Mountain Lake Area 18, Edgerton 14

NCEUH 42, Laporte 0

Nevis 19, Blackduck 14

New London-Spicer 56, Holy Family Catholic 8

New Prague 28, Austin 17

New Ulm 29, St. James Area 28

New York Mills 19, Wadena-Deer Creek 14

North Branch 22, Mora 16

Ortonville 40, Bertha-Hewitt 14

Osakis 42, Staples-Motley 0

Otter Tail Central 50, Underwood 6

Paynesville 22, Sauk Centre 14

Pequot Lakes 34, Fergus Falls 7

Pierz 35, Montevideo 21

Pine City 26, Hibbing 20

Pine River-Backus 30, Menahga 22

Pipestone 56, Sibley East 7

Polk County West 22, Fosston 8

Princeton 34, Little Falls 0

Prior Lake 24, Edina 9

Providence Academy 49, Academy Force 6

Red Lake County 34, Lake Park-Audubon 6

Red Wing 22, Albert Lea 12

Renville County West 19, Red Rock Central 13, OT

Richfield 41, Minneapolis Southwest 23

Rochester Lourdes 34, Pine Island 0

Rochester Mayo 49, Rochester Century 18

Rockford 28, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 20

Rocori 52, St. Cloud Apollo 0

Rosemount 28, Lakeville North 7

Royalton 22, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 6

Rush City 34, Crosby-Ironton 6

Rushford-Peterson 19, Kenyon-Wanamingo 14

SMB-Wolfpack 44, DeLaSalle 0

Sauk Rapids-Rice 31, Alexandria 17

Shakopee 35, Farmington 0

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 32, Madelia 8

Spectrum 49, Columbia Heights 13

Spring Grove 56, Mabel-Canton 14

Springfield 42, Wabasso 0

St. Agnes 21, St. Croix Lutheran 7

St. Francis 21, Monticello 7

St. Michael-Albertville 28, Wayzata 21

St. Paul Highland Park 39, St. Paul Johnson 6

St. Peter 27, Worthington 0

St. Thomas Academy 34, Cretin-Derham Hall 0

Stillwater 42, Roseville 7

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 25, Murray County Central 8

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 48, Nicollet 16

Two Rivers 20, St. Louis Park 15

Verndale 50, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 8

Waconia 31, Orono 14

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 20, Stephen-Argyle 8

Waseca 49, Tri-City United 7

Watertown-Mayer 28, Albany 7

Wauzeka-Steuben, Wis. 49, Tri-City United 7

West Central/Ashby 35, Pillager 13

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 64, Hillcrest Lutheran 13

White Bear Lake 20, Mounds View 14

Willmar 50, Big Lake 16

Winona 21, Byron 20, OT

Winona Cotter 35, Wabasha-Kellogg 12

Zimmerman 42, St. Cloud Cathedral 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Lake#Lake Park#Spring Lake#Cass Lake#Rock Ridge#Ac#Walker Hackensack Akeley#Chisago Lakes#Benson 6#United South Central#Sartell St#St Cloud Tech#Totino Grace#Breck 14 Crookston#Yellow Medicine East#Duluth#Coon#Esko
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
525K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy