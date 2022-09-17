Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Andale 58, El Dorado 19
Anderson County 30, Santa Fe Trail 24
Andover 20, Goddard 13
Ashland 50, Cheylin 28
Atchison 72, KC Harmon 0
Atchison County 48, Oskaloosa 0
Attica/Argonia 32, Pratt Skyline 0
Augusta 30, Mulvane 28
Axtell 58, Clifton-Clyde 12
BV Northwest 48, Blue Valley 24
BV Randolph 46, Wakefield 28
BV West 48, BV Southwest 7
Basehor-Linwood 51, KC Turner 6
Baxter Springs 12, Afton, Okla. 6
Beloit 52, Republic County 8
Bishop Miege 52, St. James Academy 14
Bonner Springs 31, KC Washington 12
Bucklin 66, Sublette 28
Burlingame 56, Hartford 6
Cair Paravel 60, Marais des Cygnes Valley 8
Caney Valley 44, Eureka 8
Canton-Galva 58, Solomon 6
Central Heights 48, Southeast 0
Centralia 48, Onaga 6
Centre 53, Altoona-Midway 6
Chanute 41, Tonganoxie 17
Chaparral 40, Conway Springs 15
Chapman 22, Marysville 9
Chase County 48, Goessel 0
Cheney 55, Douglass 7
Cherryvale 56, Bluestem 6
Circle 22, Winfield 12
Clay Center 58, Abilene 14
Clearwater 34, Rose Hill 10
Coffeyville 34, Columbus 19
Colby 40, Cimarron 9
Council Grove 69, Northern Heights 0
Cunningham 65, Chase 13
DeSoto 63, Topeka West 20
Deerfield 32, Golden Plains 24
Derby 45, Wichita Bishop Carroll 38
Dighton 30, Quinter 26
Dodge City 3, Wichita South 0
Doniphan West 68, Maranatha Academy 48
Ellinwood 42, Stanton County 0
Ellsworth 52, Salina Sacred Heart 0
Eudora 37, Spring Hill 3
Fort Scott 21, Independence 20
Fredonia 38, Erie 0
Frontenac 12, KC Bishop Ward 10
Garden City 49, Wichita West 0
Garden Plain 42, Medicine Lodge 0
Gardner-Edgerton 36, Olathe West 19
Girard 41, Galena 20
Great Bend 31, Buhler 6
Greeley County 46, Rolla 0
Haven 49, Nickerson 12
Hays-TMP-Marian 27, Plainville 13
Hesston 28, Hillsboro 18
Highland Park 63, KC Sumner 36
Hill City 48, Thunder Ridge 22
Hodgeman County 18, Spearville 16
Hoisington 56, Lyons 6
Holcomb 28, Ulysses 17
Holton 49, Hiawatha 7
Hugoton 63, Guymon, Okla. 14
Humboldt 44, Neodesha 0
Hutchinson 35, Maize South 21
Hutchinson Trinity 21, Marion 8
Inman 54, Remington 14
Jackson Heights 49, Pleasant Ridge 20
Jayhawk Linn 28, Uniontown 8
Junction City 30, McPherson 15
KC Wyandotte 25, KC Schlagle 10
Kingman 64, Wichita Trinity 6
La Crosse 57, Central Plains 12
Lakeside 48, Logan/Palco 0
Lansing 34, Leavenworth 28
Lawrence 45, SM East 14
Lebo 30, Madison/Hamilton 26
Liberal 27, Topeka 0
Louisburg 41, Baldwin 13
Lyndon 50, Frankfort 0
Macksville 38, Kinsley 22
Maize 49, Newton 0
Manhattan 31, Hays 21
Maur Hill - Mount Academy def. McLouth, forfeit
Meade 51, Satanta 6
Mill Valley 51, SM Northwest 0
Minneola 75, South Gray 32
Moscow 53, Triplains-Brewster 19
Nemaha Central 46, Perry-Lecompton 13
Norton 56, Oakley 15
Norwich 68, Pretty Prairie 18
Olathe South 35, Olathe Northwest 7
Olpe 20, Osage City 12
Osborne 54, Hanover 8
Oxford 58, Cedar Vale/Dexter 28
Paola 21, Ottawa 20
Parsons 40, Iola 14
Pittsburg 28, Labette County 20
Pleasanton 46, Belle Plaine 33
Prairie View 38, Osawatomie 0
Pratt 40, Halstead 7
Quapaw, Okla. 41, Northeast-Arma 12
Rock Creek 45, Riley County 21
Royal Valley 31, Riverside 20
SM South 27, SM West 21
Salina Central 56, Emporia 24
Shawnee Heights 14, Topeka Seaman 7
Silver Lake 43, St. Mary’s 16
Smith Center 35, Russell 14
Smoky Valley 46, Larned 12
South Barber 68, Fairfield 0
Southeast Saline 51, Minneapolis 0
Southern Coffey 62, Chetopa 14
Southwestern Hts. 40, Syracuse 6
St. Francis 26, Oberlin-Decatur 8
St. John 28, Otis-Bison 6
St. Paul 66, Yates Center 18
St. Thomas Aquinas 42, BV North 14
Stafford 28, Hutchinson Central Christian 22
Sterling 26, Sedgwick 20
Sylvan-Lucas 34, Bennington 30
Tescott 70, Pawnee Heights 26
Topeka Hayden 55, Rossville 34
Trego 58, Stockton 0
Troy 55, Valley Heights 6
Valley Center 7, Goddard-Eisenhower 6
Valley Falls 34, Horton 20
Victoria 58, Ness City 8
Wabaunsee 24, Jefferson North 8
Wamego 46, Concordia 0
Washburn Rural 37, KC Piper 10
Washington County 46, Linn 0
Waverly 48, Southern Cloud 0
Wellsville 25, Burlington 7
West Elk 28, Burden Central 6
West Franklin 31, Mission Valley 14
Wetmore 46, Peabody-Burns 6
Wichita Campus 56, Salina South 41
Wichita Collegiate 48, Wellington 14
Wichita County 56, Hoxie 28
Wichita East 68, Wichita Southeast 15
Wichita Heights 20, Wichita North 0
Wichita Independent 26, Moundridge 18
Wichita Northwest 41, Kapaun Mount Carmel 14
Wilson 50, Wheatland-Grinnell 34
