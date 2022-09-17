Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Aberdeen 25, Centralia 6
Adna 56, White Swan 6
Anacortes 21, Archbishop Murphy 2
Arlington 21, Mount Vernon 6
Auburn 28, Auburn Mountainview 7
Bainbridge 45, Sequim 22
Bellevue 54, Liberty 13
Black Hills 34, Rochester 14
Bonners Ferry, Idaho 14, Connell 6
Burlington-Edison 24, Lakewood 6
Cascade (Everett) 33, Inglemoor 14
Cascade (Leavenworth) 56, Brewster 20
Cashmere 47, College Place 6
Castle Rock 28, Elma 18
Central Valley 17, Cheney 0
Chelan 54, Cle Elum/Roslyn 16
Chewelah 26, Reardan 0
Chiawana 42, Pasco 6
Clarkston 52, East Valley (Spokane) 7
Columbia (Burbank) 35, Kittitas 13
Coupeville 30, Sultan 13
Curlew 46, Pateros 28
Curtis 42, Bethel 0
Cusick 40, Selkirk 20
Darrington 66, Concrete 42
Davenport 21, Asotin 0
Dayton/Waitsburg 28, Highland 20
DeSales 44, Sunnyside Christian 20
East Valley (Yakima) 48, Heritage 7
Eastmont 56, Wenatchee 24
Eastside Catholic 48, Blanchet 14
Edmonds-Woodway 44, Lynnwood 21
Emerald Ridge 28, Sumner 18
Enumclaw 41, Washington 7
Everett 31, Jackson 7
Evergreen (Vancouver) 42, Kentlake 9
Fort Vancouver 29, Stevenson 27
Franklin 23, Chief Sealth 0
Freeman 40, Rogers (Spokane) 7
Friday Harbor 52, La Conner 0
Garfield 48, Seattle Prep 7
Goldendale 20, Onalaska 0
Gonzaga Prep 35, Ferris 6
Graham-Kapowsin 28, Olympia 17
Hermiston, Ore. 37, Walla Walla 19
Hoquiam 21, La Salle 14
Ingraham 35, Nathan Hale 20
Kamiakin 28, Southridge 2
Kennewick 54, Sunnyside 20
Kentridge 47, Decatur 14
Kingston 34, North Mason 19
Kiona-Benton 29, Warden 8
Lake Stevens 63, Federal Way 21
Lake Washington 35, Newport-Bellevue 7
Liberty (Spangle) 47, Colfax 6
Liberty Bell 50, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 0
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 48, Tri-Cities Prep 7
Lynden 41, Squalicum 13
Mark Morris 33, Columbia River 31
Marysville-Pilchuck 37, Marysville-Getchell 14
Meridian 50, King’s Way Christian School 13
Monroe 44, Kamiak 14
Montesano 56, Columbia (White Salmon) 0
Moses Lake 47, Eisenhower 13
Mount Si 38, North Creek 28
Mountain View 62, Union 35
Mountlake Terrace 26, Shorewood 3
Mt. Rainier 13, Tahoma 6
Mt. Spokane 38, Lewis and Clark 16
Naches Valley 28, Wahluke 0
Napavine 63, Rainier 0
Naselle 60, Sound Christian 8
Neah Bay 68, Lummi 6
Nooksack Valley 25, King’s 23
Northwest Christian (Lacey) 39, Clallam Bay 27
O’Dea 22, Rainier Beach 0
Odessa def. Springdale, forfeit
Okanogan 47, Omak 6
Olympic 40, Bremerton 13
Othello 14, Ephrata 13
Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 45, Wahkiakum 6
Peninsula 39, Gig Harbor 30
Post Falls, Idaho 41, University 0
Prairie 42, Battle Ground 14
Quincy 34, Tonasket 14
Raymond 53, Ilwaco 8
Redmond 29, Mercer Island 21
Renton 28, Lindbergh 20
Richland 21, Hanford 14
Ridgefield 26, Hockinson 21
Royal 42, Zillah 0
Sedro-Woolley def. Sehome, forfeit
Seton Catholic 46, Life Christian Academy 15
Shadle Park 28, West Valley (Spokane) 14
Skyline 21, Eastlake 7
Snohomish 37, Shorecrest 14
South Whidbey 54, East Jefferson Co-op 24
Spanaway Lake 20, Mount Tahoma 14
St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 44, Tekoa/Rosalia 14
Stanwood 38, Oak Harbor 14
Timberline 21, River Ridge 18
Todd Beamer 29, Kent Meridian 27
Toledo 67, Toutle Lake 14
Toppenish 48, Mount Baker 31
Touchet 28, Garfield-Palouse 20
Tumwater 38, Kelso 19
Vashon Island 17, Blaine 6
W. F. West 48, Shelton 6
Wellpinit 54, Inchelium 14
West Seattle 41, Cleveland 0
West Valley (Yakima) 27, Davis 7
Woodinville 21, Issaquah 8
Yelm 58, Central Kitsap 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Morton/White Pass vs. Forks, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
