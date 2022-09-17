Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Wife of Hall of Famer Passes Away at 95
Joan Hodges, the widow of Dodgers Hall of Famer Gil Hodges, passed away on Saturday night after a long illness, MLB announced on Monday. She was 10 days shy of her 96th birthday. Joan and Gil Hodges were married in 1948 and spent over 23 years together before Gil’s untimely...
How the Dodgers Were Cheated Out of Being One of Baseball’s Greatest Dynasties
The Dodgers have been the best team in baseball over the last decade. Since 2013, the Dodgers lead the league with 921 wins across their 1,502 games. The Yankees are in second with 847. They’ve also won the NL West in all but one of those seasons — they fell just short last year when they tied a franchise-record with 106 wins.
Dodgers News: Giants Slammed Online for Selling LA Merch at Oracle Park in SF
The Dodgers swept the Giants over the weekend, finishing the season series 15-4 against their arch-rivals and making it more likely that San Francisco, which broke the L.A.’s streak of eight straight division titles last year with a remarkable 107-win season, will finish 2022 below .500. But losing three...
Dodgers Scoreboard Reveals Wild Joey Gallo Story Involving a Hall Of Famer’s Daughter
Most people go through life without ever throwing a no-hitter or taking Greg Maddux’s daughter, Paige, to the prom. Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo isn’t most people, though, so he did both. On the same day. On April 14, 2012, Gallo went up against highly ranked Gloucester Catholic in...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Reveals His Pick for Position Player MVP
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts knows how special it is to have three players of the caliber of Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, and Freddie Freeman at the top of his lineup. Betts and Freeman are former MVPs, and all three have won the World Series before coming to the Dodgers. But...
Dodgers News: Julio Urias Owns Padres Trolls, Dustin May’s Injury Scare, Gonsolin Update And More
Another great weekend and great week of Los Angeles Dodgers baseball! The club went 5-1 over this last week as it put a bow on the second to last road trip of the regular season. Along the way, LA celebrated its 9th NL West division title of the last 10...
Dodgers vs Diamondbacks: Latest Betting Odds, Predictions and Picks for September 19
Since losing three straight games from August 31 to September 2, the Dodgers have gone 11-3, clinched the NL West, topped 100 wins for the fourth time in the last five full seasons, and swept the Giants again to finish their season series at 15-4. Now the DBacks come to...
Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered for Philadelphia, which snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue Jays, who lead the AL wild-card standings. Bryson Stott led off the 10th with a sacrifice bunt to move pinch-runner Yairo Muñoz to third. Adam Cimber (10-6) then hit Jean Segura before walking Dalton Guthrie on four pitches to load the bases.
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Did Not Expect Trayce Thompson to be Around This Long
The revolving door of the MLB only furthers the greatness of the longevity some players are fortunate to have. Players can get bounced around the minor leagues and may never see the biggest stage or while there they only end around the average length of MLB careers at 2.7 years (via The Princeton Review).
Dodgers vs Diamondbacks: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for September 20 – Game 2
If you didn’t get your daily fix of the Dodgers during their wild, come-from-behind 6-5 victory over the Diamondbacks this afternoon, then I have some good news for you:. The Dodgers are getting set for game three of the unusual five-game series against their divisional foe. The Boys in Blue are a dominant 13-3 against the D-Backs this year, and a perfect 6-0 when they face them at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers News: Blake Treinen Gets a Bit of a Bad Update
The best-laid plans of mice and baseball managers often go awry. On Monday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the plan was for reliever Blake Treinen to be activated from the injured list on Thursday. “If Blake comes out of [his sim game] well, which I assume he had, a Thursday...
Dodgers News: Two Rookies Will Piggyback Game One of Doubleheader
The Dodgers and Diamondbacks play a scheduled day/night doubleheader on Tuesday, a result of having the first week of the season rescheduled due to the owners’ lockout that delayed the start of the season. When teams are scheduled for a doubleheader, each team is allowed to add an extra...
Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Activated as Roster Shuffles Ahead of Doubleheader
The Dodgers made a slew of roster moves to their pitching staff ahead of their scheduled doubleheader against the Diamondbacks. All-Star SP Tyler Anderson was activated off the Paternity List, after his wife gave birth to their new son, Tucker. He’s scheduled to start the second game of the doubleheader.
Dodgers Highlights: Another Kershaw Gem + Another Kelly Pounding = Another L.A. Win
The Dodgers beat the Diamondbacks, 5-2, on Monday night to clinch a first-round bye in the National League playoffs. Clayton Kershaw allowed just one run in six innings, while the Dodgers scored five runs off Merrill Kelly in six innings. It was Kelly’s fifth start against the Dodgers this season and his fifth loss. He’s 12-2 with a 2.38 ERA against the rest of the league.
Dodgers Highlights: LA Does Just Enough To Sweep Arch Rival Giants
Your Los Angeles Dodgers have swept the San Francisco Giants in their season series finale. They pull out the win in extras 4-3. Overall, the Dodgers take 15 of the 19 meetings in the 2022 season. After a season where the Dodgers and the Giants battled neck and neck for the division crown, Dodgers dominate the NL west with ease in 2022, specifically the Giants.
Dodgers Sweep in SF, Pitching Talk, Latest on Gonsolin, Justin Turner Love and More | Blue Heaven Podcast
The Dodgers get it done against the Giants and the guys have some key takeaways from the series. The biggest takeaway is that the starting pitching looks just about as postseason ready as it can get… and Tony Gonsolin is still coming back. We bring back our favorite “Excuse...
Dodgers News: Frequent L.A. Reliever Expresses Desire to Allow Pujols’ 700th Homer
Among the 14 pitchers currently on the Dodgers roster, their 11th-most used reliever is not a reliever at all, but Hanser Alberto, a utility bench player. On Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN, Alberto was miked up with the broadcast booth, and he was (as always) a pure delight. Interspersed between the conversation with Karl Ravech, David Cone, and Eduardo Perez, Alberto even did some play-by-play en español.
Dodgers Fans Will Hear a Familiar Voice on the Call this Postseason
Only two teams have clinched a playoff bid but months ago, a familiar voice had already clinched his ticket to the World Series. It was announced in April that Joe Davis would take Joe Buck’s place as the voice of postseason baseball. To Fox Sports, Davis was an easy choice but to Davis, this was a dream come true.
Dodgers News: Historic Item Used by Jackie Robinson Set to Sell for Record Price
Remember last weekend? You were sitting on your yacht with your significant other, sipping the margaritas made by your full-time yacht bartender as your personal pedicurist worked on your feet and your personal masseuse worked on your shoulders. Remember? You were talking about how the one thing missing from your Dodgers room back at the house — no, not the house in Vail, silly; the one in the hills above Los Angeles — was Jackie Robinson’s backup glove from his last two seasons in the big leagues.
Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin Takes Next Step in Return to Roster
Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin has been on the injured list for the last three weeks, and manager Dave Roberts said over the weekend it’s unlikely Gonsolin will be built up enough for a full starting role in October. But while his postseason role is up in the air, Gonsolin is continuing to progress towards a return to the active roster.
