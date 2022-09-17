ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Associated Press

Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered for Philadelphia, which snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue Jays, who lead the AL wild-card standings. Bryson Stott led off the 10th with a sacrifice bunt to move pinch-runner Yairo Muñoz to third. Adam Cimber (10-6) then hit Jean Segura before walking Dalton Guthrie on four pitches to load the bases.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Nolan Arenado
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for September 20 – Game 2

If you didn’t get your daily fix of the Dodgers during their wild, come-from-behind 6-5 victory over the Diamondbacks this afternoon, then I have some good news for you:. The Dodgers are getting set for game three of the unusual five-game series against their divisional foe. The Boys in Blue are a dominant 13-3 against the D-Backs this year, and a perfect 6-0 when they face them at Dodger Stadium.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Highlights: Another Kershaw Gem + Another Kelly Pounding = Another L.A. Win

The Dodgers beat the Diamondbacks, 5-2, on Monday night to clinch a first-round bye in the National League playoffs. Clayton Kershaw allowed just one run in six innings, while the Dodgers scored five runs off Merrill Kelly in six innings. It was Kelly’s fifth start against the Dodgers this season and his fifth loss. He’s 12-2 with a 2.38 ERA against the rest of the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Highlights: LA Does Just Enough To Sweep Arch Rival Giants

Your Los Angeles Dodgers have swept the San Francisco Giants in their season series finale. They pull out the win in extras 4-3. Overall, the Dodgers take 15 of the 19 meetings in the 2022 season. After a season where the Dodgers and the Giants battled neck and neck for the division crown, Dodgers dominate the NL west with ease in 2022, specifically the Giants.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Frequent L.A. Reliever Expresses Desire to Allow Pujols’ 700th Homer

Among the 14 pitchers currently on the Dodgers roster, their 11th-most used reliever is not a reliever at all, but Hanser Alberto, a utility bench player. On Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN, Alberto was miked up with the broadcast booth, and he was (as always) a pure delight. Interspersed between the conversation with Karl Ravech, David Cone, and Eduardo Perez, Alberto even did some play-by-play en español.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Historic Item Used by Jackie Robinson Set to Sell for Record Price

Remember last weekend? You were sitting on your yacht with your significant other, sipping the margaritas made by your full-time yacht bartender as your personal pedicurist worked on your feet and your personal masseuse worked on your shoulders. Remember? You were talking about how the one thing missing from your Dodgers room back at the house — no, not the house in Vail, silly; the one in the hills above Los Angeles — was Jackie Robinson’s backup glove from his last two seasons in the big leagues.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

 https://www.DodgersNation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy