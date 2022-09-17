ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

MotorBiscuit

GTO: What Does It Stand For?

The Pontiac GTO has been called many things like "the Goat." Still, its a special chapter in the American muscle car and its epic moniker deserves explanation. The post GTO: What Does It Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark?

Dodge loves interesting monikers, from the wild and crazy supercharged Hellcat powerplant to the Apache 6.4L engine. However, not all of Dodge’s engines are massive and powerful; little cars like the Dodge Dart and Chrysler 200 demanded a smaller powerplant. Enter the Tigershark, the Dodge and Chrysler antithesis of the fire-breathing Hellcat.  What is a … The post What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
TheStreet

Ford Recalls Nearly 500,000 Vehicles in Two Actions

Ford Motor (F) on Sept. 1 was contending with a pair of recalls relating to fire risks and rear-view camera troubles. The vehicle maker is recalling 198,000 model year 2015-2017 Expeditions and Navigators due to a risk of interior fire originating at the blower motor located behind the glove box.
CARS
Top Speed

The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines

Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
CARS
Motorious

1962 C1 Corvette Parked In Same Spot Since 1970

Classic cars like this one deserve to be restored to their former glory. Nearly 70 years ago, the 1962 Chevrolet Corvette struck a chord in the hearts of automotive enthusiasts across the nation for myriad reasons. Some liked the car because of its good looks, while others loved how it seemed to dominate European cars with its superior performance. This particular one was very good at the latter option with a dedicated car enthusiast and military veteran behind the wheel. Before parking the car and settling down with his family, the previous owner drove this sports car and kept it in great shape. Unfortunately, it's been abandoned for about 52 years, which obviously puts a damper on the quality.
CARS
NewsBreak
Cars
Motor1.com

Alpina B8 Gran Coupe Hits 203 MPH Top Speed On Autobahn With Ease

The 2022 Alpina B8 Gran Coupe might not have those coveted M badges, but it’s no slouch. It’s packing plenty of power and other upgrades that make it a formidable performance machine different from its BMW siblings. A new AutoTop NL video showcases that power by taking the sedan to the German Autobahn for a high-speed blast down the road.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Lawn Care or Last Rights? LS-Swapped Murray Riding Mower

When they say "LS Swap The World!" they really aren't talking figuratively. Nope, they quite literally want to swap every motorized whatever on the planet, and nowhere is that more evident than at the Holley LS Fest. Of course, they have just about any type of LS-swapped vehicle at the event, but what about lawn mowers?
CARS
Motorious

Fastest Factory Pontiac Takes On ‘Cuda

Can Pontiac’s swan song take on the classic Mopar?. The G8 GXP was one of those cars that made enthusiasts around the globe draw their attention where others might not even expect. With four doors, only slightly aggressive design, and an unsuspecting base model, the G8 wasn't really thought of much in its day. However, nowadays we can clearly see that it may very well have been the fastest production vehicle to ever roll off the Pontiac factory floor. If you need an example of that, here's a race that showcases the greatness of theGXP package as the car is pinned up against another incredibly fast classic muscle car.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Meet The Most Aerodynamic Car Ever Built

0.175. That just sounds like a few numbers to most of us. To the folks a Lightyear, it's a very important, very small number. As of now, that figure represents the lowest drag coefficient a car has ever achieved. More specifically, it's a record that now belongs to Lightyear. For reference, the previous record was 0.200, held by the Mercedes EQS.
CARS
electrek.co

Wallke H6 review: The fastest, most massive folding electric bike I’ve ever tested

Generally speaking, folding electric bikes are usually on the smaller and lighter end of the spectrum. They tend to prioritize compactness over performance, which makes sense for a folder. At least that was until the Wallke H6 came around and flipped the script, saying “Screw your compactness. We’re a crazy fast e-bike that just happens to fold in half!”
BICYCLES
freightwaves.com

The Log Book: Driver receives renovated rig, hopes for more trucker salutes

The Log Book is a weekly rundown of human-interest stories related to the transportation industry. This week: A Georgia driver fighting for more women in the industry receives a renovated cab from Transfix and a safety nonprofit teaches pedestrians and drivers about the dangers of trespassing onto train tracks. Real...
SNELLVILLE, GA

