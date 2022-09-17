Read full article on original website
Titusville Herald
Wednesday's Scores
Champlin Park def. Centennial, 25-15, 25-22, 25-14 Maranatha Christian def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-7, 25-14, 25-12 Minnetonka def. Hopkins, 25-22, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20 St. Paul Johnson def. St. Paul Harding, 25-15, 17-25, 25-20, 25-7 Waconia def. St. Louis Park, 25-14, 25-16, 25-16 Wayzata def. St. Michael-Albertville, 25-10, 25-21, 25-17 Some...
Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll
Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:. Others receiving votes: Naperville Neuqua Valley 22, Lyons 17, Naperville North 11, South Elgin 11, Plainfield North 6, Chicago (Marist) 5. Class 7A. SchoolW-LPtsPrv. 1. Chicago Mt. Carmel...
