ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: Gun control hits a wall in Colorado

Gun-control measures enacted in Boulder County have been placed on hold by the federal courts; left in doubt by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, and, as reported in The Gazette last week, stymied even more amid further court developments here in Colorado. All of which should prompt advocates of...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years

Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Corona Virus... Nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Weather record set 127 years ago falls in Colorado

According to the National Weather Service, a temperature record that was initially set in 1895 fell in Colorado on September 20. The temperature hit 90 degrees at Denver International Airport for the 10th time of the month, passing a previous record of nine 90-degree-plus days during the month of September. The former nine-day record was initially set in 1895, tied in 2005, 2017, and 2018.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Greeley, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Greeley, CO
Government
9NEWS

Cold front arrives in Colorado: How much rain could we get?

DENVER — After days, weeks and months of hot weather, Colorado finally gets a taste of cooler weather, a day before the official start of autumn. A cold front that moved into Colorado early Wednesday will bring showers, storms and cooler temperatures. Scattered storms are expected to arrive Wednesday...
COLORADO STATE
9News

Pentatonix bringing Christmas tour to Colorado

DENVER — A cappella fans, rejoice!. Three-time Grammy Award-winning a cappella group Pentatonix have announced a Ball Arena concert on Sunday, Nov. 20. The "Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular! 2022 Tour" will visit 22 cities, kicking off Nov. 17 in Oakland. Girl Named Tom, Season 21 winners of "The Voice,"...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Population Change#Population Growth#Census#Personal Income#Washington D C
wfft.com

3 killed in Colorado midair collision identified

DENVER (AP) — Three people killed after two planes collided near Denver were identified Monday as the investigation into what went wrong continued. The Boulder County coroner's office said the victims from Saturday’s crash of a Cessna 172 and a Sonex Xenos — a light, homebuilt aircraft — were Daniel Wilmoth, 22, Samuel Fisher, 23, and Henry Butler, 69.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Westword

DIA's Early-Morning Craziness: WTF?

Once upon a time, jetting out of Denver International Airport on the first flight of the day was a breeze — but now, travelers who get up early may face strong headwinds. Sunday, September 18, offered a prime example. The date wasn't part of a holiday weekend, yet by 5:30 a.m., traffic on Peña Boulevard, the roadway leading to DIA, was stop-and-go for miles simply because of heavy volume. And inside the terminal, the security line was so long that it looped into the baggage area. The queue moved steadily, but progress was slow, with one passenger reporting grumbling and complaints from many frustrated fellow travelers as their takeoff times grew closer. Between 45 minutes and an hour passed before she was given the all-clear, and she made it to her gate shortly before boarding — happy to have beaten the deadline but still dizzied by the clusterfuck of it all.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Westword

Reader: I Loved Colorado, Until I Didn't

According to recent studies, a large percentage of transplants to the state of late are rich — or as they might prefer, "comfortable." But a new analysis by United Van Lines shows that influx of well-heeled transplants and the skyrocketing high cost of living is also inspiring residents to leave Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
hbsdealer.com

Top three major merchandise moves from Denver

Toro, DeWalt and other highlights from the True Value Reunion. True Value company emphasized “assortment penetration,” during its recently concluded Fall Reunion 2022 in Denver. The Chicago-based distributor’s merchandising efforts led to the unveiling of 24 new assortments. The company also unveiled some specific deals with some...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado officials: DPS violated rights of Black students with disabilities

The Colorado Department of Education found Denver Public Schools has been violating the rights of Black students with disabilities.The Johnson family still remembers every moment of the day their third grader, with autism, was handcuffed. Their son Terrance, who is now an adult, remembers it, too.  Eleven years ago, Terrance Johnson was assigned to an affective needs center program. It's designed for students with emotional disabilities, not students with autism. His bus ride home was 45 minutes long. One afternoon, Terrance started crying "it's too long." He left his seat and kicked the paraprofessional on the bus. The driver turned...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

WATCH: Excavator falls into hole at Denver-area construction site, causes water main break

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - A Denver-area construction site had its own geyser Tuesday morning after an excavator tumbled into a hole and broke a water main. Wadsworth was closed at 40th Avenue for about three hours while the Colorado Department of Transportation assessed whether any erosion had occurred underneath the road. It was later deemed safe and cleared for the open commute.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy