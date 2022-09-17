Once upon a time, jetting out of Denver International Airport on the first flight of the day was a breeze — but now, travelers who get up early may face strong headwinds. Sunday, September 18, offered a prime example. The date wasn't part of a holiday weekend, yet by 5:30 a.m., traffic on Peña Boulevard, the roadway leading to DIA, was stop-and-go for miles simply because of heavy volume. And inside the terminal, the security line was so long that it looped into the baggage area. The queue moved steadily, but progress was slow, with one passenger reporting grumbling and complaints from many frustrated fellow travelers as their takeoff times grew closer. Between 45 minutes and an hour passed before she was given the all-clear, and she made it to her gate shortly before boarding — happy to have beaten the deadline but still dizzied by the clusterfuck of it all.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO