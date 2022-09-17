Read full article on original website
Weagle Watch: Williams records multiple sacks
Although Auburn lost its game this past weekend, several of its 2023 commits helped lead their high school teams to victory last week. Here's how several of the future Tigers did in their respective games. Ashley Williams Jr., 2023 Edge (Zachary) Williams has been the backfield a good bit this...
Scouting video: Senior NC State commit Javonte Vereen
HAVELOCK — Havelock (N.C.) High was the place to be Friday night, but New Bern (N.C.) High stole the show. New Bern High and Florida State senior defensive line commit Keith Sampson Jr. and its option offensive attack dominated in a 27-0 victory. NC State defensive line coach Charley Wiles and tight ends coach Todd Goebbel were both in attendance to see Sampson and NC State senior H-back commit Javonte Vereen.
2026 introduction: Kayden Allen already holds a Georgia offer
NORCROSS, Ga. – It’s easy to forget Kayden Allen is yet to play his first game of high school basketball. At 6-foot-5, 185 pounds, the freshman guard has the look of a much older prospect. He’s also starting to have the recruitment of one. Georgia has already made things official with a scholarship offer and a handful of other major programs are also watching him closely.
Gavin Griffiths anxiously locked in for his official visit to Rutgers
Many programs try and many programs fail to land the top guy on their recruiting board. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights became an exception this year, when they landed 2023 Rivals150 four-star Gavin Gr...
