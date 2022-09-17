HoYoverse, The Studio Behind The Genshin Impact Video Game, Has Unveiled Five New Banners In Anticipation Of The Game’s Imminent 3.1 Updates

A user has released a video of the classic Doom running in Mojang’s open-world sandbox game, demonstrating that almost anything can be done in Minecraft. The fact that there’s always something new to learn in this game accounts for how many players keep returning to the blocky universe. Despite being released in 2011 or 2009, if one includes the game’s very early iterations, millions of individuals worldwide are constantly coming up with new things to make.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO