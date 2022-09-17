HoYoverse, The Studio Behind The Genshin Impact Video Game, Has Unveiled Five New Banners In Anticipation Of The Game’s Imminent 3.1 Updates

Read full article on original website
Marvelous Games Teases A New Installment In The Series While Announcing The Release Of Rune Factory 3 Special On The Nintendo Switch
A reveal trailer for a special edition of Marvelous Games’ farming role-playing game Rune Factory 3 is among the exciting news announced at the most recent Nintendo Direct. In addition, a new Rune Factory game will be released in the future, as the developer hinted in another teaser. This news will no doubt excite the agricultural RPG community’s ardent players.
An Update Has Increased The Performance Of Outer Wilds On The PS5 And Xbox Series X, Allowing Gamers To Experience The Game At More Excellent Frame Rates And Fidelity
Outer Wilds has existed for a while, but a new PS5 and Xbox Series X update improved its performance on the next-generation systems. With the release of this update, both new and seasoned gamers on various gaming systems have an unknown reason to check out the game. Outer Wilds captured...
A Gamer Of The Video Game Minecraft Discovers A Technique To Make Doom Run On A Sizable Screen Inside The Game By Using Just The Vanilla Version Of The Title
A user has released a video of the classic Doom running in Mojang’s open-world sandbox game, demonstrating that almost anything can be done in Minecraft. The fact that there’s always something new to learn in this game accounts for how many players keep returning to the blocky universe. Despite being released in 2011 or 2009, if one includes the game’s very early iterations, millions of individuals worldwide are constantly coming up with new things to make.
Ty 4, Which Will Give The Ty The Tasmanian Tiger Series Yet Another Remaster, Will Reportedly Be Launched On The Nintendo Switch
According to Krome Studios, Ty the Tasmanian Tiger 4 will triumphantly return on the Nintendo Switch. The boomerang-throwing marsupial mascot’s fans have recently been treated well with remastered versions of older Ty games. Soon, they’ll be able to add the fourth mainstream title to that list with a polished re-release dubbed Ty the Tasmanian Tiger 4: Bush Rescue Returns.
New Horizons, A Game By An Animal Crossing Enthusiast, Features A Battle Arena That Users May Use, And They Frequently Host Open Fight Nights
An entire functional fighting arena was made by an Animal Crossing: New Horizons player in their game. Fans can now build whatever they want in Animal Crossing as a place to experiment with their ideas. Since the Happy Home Builder edition was published, many unique rooms have been made, but none quite compare to this, such as a superlab from Animal Crossing meets Breaking Bad or an exact Taco Bell imitation.
Mirage, The Upcoming Assassin’s Creed Video Game By Ubisoft, Stars Basim
Ubisoft‘s Assassin’s Creed Mirage, featuring Valhalla buddy Basim, will be released the following year. Mirage, which was revealed today at Ubisoft’s showcase honoring the 15-year anniversary of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, is a game that takes place in Baghdad 20 years prior to the events of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. As a result, the main character Basim is a street thief searching the marketplaces and alleyways rather than the renowned assassin we know him as in Valhalla.
The Director Of The Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Confirms That Every Game Will Include One Important Feature During Tokyo Game Show
Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection is putting the entire Battle Network series on PC, PS4, and Switch, and it’s also adding online capabilities to every game in the series. Capcom announced this collection at a Mini Direct this summer. It includes every game in the Battle Network series: Battle Network, Battle Network 2, Battle Network 3 Blue and White, Battle Network 4 Blue Moon and Red Sun, Battle Network 5 Team Colonel and Team Protoman, and Battle Network 6 Cybeast Gregar and Falzar.
The Elden Ring Board Game Is Finally Here
The critically acclaimed and commercially successful computer game Elden Ring is getting the tabletop treatment courtesy of Steamforged Games. In a recent announcement, Steamforged stated that they will be publishing a board game adaptation of Elden Ring and that they would use a Kickstarter campaign to help fund the construction of the new game.
MultiVersus Dataminer Demonstrates A Work-In-Progress Shop
With the release of new characters, MultiVersus is able to feel more content full every few weeks, but there are still some aspects that are lacking, such as the anticipated classic mode and the leaked guilds. The shop is the largest omission, though, and it has been greyed out on the interface ever since the game reached open beta.
According To The Game’s Release, Over Thirty Additional Disney Series Characters Have Been Added To LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition
The introduction of a new Galactic Edition of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga in November is significant, but even more so is the inclusion of 30 unique playable Star Wars characters, such as Cassian Andor from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Reva from Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Captain Rex from Star Wars: The Clone Wars.
Developers Of Assassin’s Creed Are Investigating How To Reintroduce Multiplayer
At the latest Ubisoft Forward, Ubisoft described how a team of developers has been investigating how to bring multiplayer back to the Assassin’s Creed series. This will reportedly take the shape of a focal point for anything Assassin’s Creed-related. Project Infinity is the current name of the aforementioned program.
The Incredible New Storyline For Tekken 8 Has Now Been Officially Announced
The upcoming Tekken 8 video game has been confirmed, and a fresh trailer demonstrates how incredible it will look. The Tekken series is a cornerstone of the fighting game genre and is widely regarded as one of the most popular fighting game franchises available. It made its debut in the...
A Player Of Animal Crossing: New Horizons Reenacts An Event From One Of The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom’s Trailers
A player in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons community recreated a scenario from one of the teasers for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Nintendo‘s desert island life sim has proven to be a varied way for gamers to express themselves, as well as a terrific way to pay respect to other properties.
In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta Testing, A PlayStation Player Shared A Video In Which He Was Blown Apart With The Most Unlikely Of Explosives
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been available for beta testing for a few days now, and players are already piling up incredible kills and killstreaks. A gamer recently shared an incredible frag clip from the Modern Warfare 2 beta, which astonished many. There were no warnings before the disaster struck this gamer in what appeared to be a rather unremarkable camping area overlooking a residential neighborhood.
Kratos’ Powerful Leviathan Axe From The Two Most Recent God Of War Video Games Has Been Transformed Into A Gorgeous Lightsaber Hilt By A Devoted Fan
God of War‘s Leviathan Axe is already a formidable and beautiful weapon. Still, one fan has taken things further by redesigning it to resemble a Star Wars lightsaber hilt. The identical Dwarven brothers built the mighty axe that fashioned the God of War equivalent of Thor’s Mjölnir and held the power of ice.
Gamers of Splatoon 2 bid the game farewell as its sequel arrives
Splatoon 3 has officially been released, and for some people, it’s a bittersweet day. Many people returned to the world of Splatoon 2 on Friday as the timer for the launch of the third installment wound down. Before Splatoon 3’s debut, many players logged back into its forerunner to...
Genshin Impact Leaks Reveal More About Dendro Archon Nahida, One Of The Most Anticipated New Characters
New Genshin Impact leaks give additional details on one of the game’s most prominent characters, the Dendro Archon Nahida. Currently, Nahida is the primary non-player character in the Archon quest that takes place in the new Sumeru region. Nahida will join the roster in one of the forthcoming Genshin...
Many Fans Will Be Thrilled By Assassin’s Creed Codename Red
And with that, feudal Japan is the next stop for Assassin’s Creed. The Animus has struck it rich after years of internet speculating, yearning fan supposition, melancholy rumors, and unfortunate “leaks” from people who were plainly no more in the loop than any of the rest of us.
Fall Guys Season 2 Has Just Been Revealed As A Trip Into Space Called Satellite Scramble, In Which The Beans Team Up With Franchises Like Star Trek, Alien, And The Digital Character Hatsune Miku
A new cinematic trailer for Satellite Scramble has been released, revealing new features of the popular battle royale game, such as a new season pass with outfits and rounds around space. The Blunderdome inhabitants will venture outside of their planet for the first time, taking on new difficulties as they...
Players Of The Upcoming Major Assassin’s Creed Game Will Embark On A Brand-New Open-World Adventure In Federal Japan
According to information shared during today’s Ubisoft Forward September Livestream, the upcoming mainline Assassin’s Creed game will finally transport players to feudal Japan. The long-running Assassin’s Creed series has been set in several places and eras over the years, from the British Isles of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla from a year ago to the Middle East during the Third Crusade. Along the way, players have assumed the roles of various Assassins, each of whom has a unique motivation for joining this band of warriors in their combat with the evil Templars, which spans the past, present, and future.
