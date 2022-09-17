Read full article on original website
Related
Two Central Texas School Districts To Change Football Game Safety Protocols
Texas high school football is a huge part of the state. There's nothing better than going to game under the lights on a Friday. However, there's one thing everyone can agree on, regardless of whatever team you're cheering for. Safety is a top priority for both spectators and players. Recently,...
US105
Temple, TX
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0