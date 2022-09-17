Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Albert Einstein 28, Walt Whitman 26
Archbishop Spalding 41, Gonzaga College, D.C. 21
Arundel 32, Old Mill 6
Atholton 37, Centennial 7
Baltimore Poly 50, Edmondson-Westside 0
Bel Air 42, North Harford 0
Berlin-Brothersvalley, Pa. 41, Clear Spring 0
Bishop O’Connell, Va. 16, John Carroll 13
Bohemia Manor 28, Havre de Grace 0
Broadneck 44, Bullis 7
Brunswick 27, Boonsboro 7
C. H. Flowers 35, Eleanor Roosevelt 13
Calvert 41, McDonough 0
Calvert Hall College 21, Mt Zion 6
Cambridge/SD 18, James M. Bennett 15
Catoctin 34, Thomas Johnson 7
Catonsville 41, Towson 6
Clarkson, Ontario 10, Pallotti 7
Col. Richardson 44, Washington 0
Concordia Prep 43, Saint Paul’s Boys 18
Crofton 40, Annapolis 0
Damascus 53, John F. Kennedy 0
Dematha 34, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 0
Dunbar 54, Lake Clifton 6
Dundalk 27, Perry Hall 6
Edgewood 36, C. Milton Wright 0
Elkton 22, Aberdeen 6
Fallston 41, Perryville 11
Franklin 54, Dulaney 18
Frederick 72, Wheaton 0
Gilman 20, Boys Latin 10
Glenelg 28, Wilde Lake 21
Good Counsel 52, Mt. St. Joseph’s 13
Gwynn Park 55, Surrattsville 6
Harford Tech 14, Green Street Academy 8
Hereford 21, Owings Mills 0
Howard 7, Reservoir 0
Huntingtown 20, Chopticon 14, OT
Joppatowne 46, North East 21
Kent Island 31, Stephen Decatur 14
Lackey 49, Thomas Stone 7
Landon 34, Maret, D.C. 8
Liberty 42, Manchester Valley 14
Linganore 24, Walkersville 21
Long Reach 21, Mt. Hebron 0
Magruder 31, Rockville 24
Meade 44, Century 3
Mergenthaler 44, Forest Park 0
Milford Mill 42, Overlea 7
Montgomery Blair 45, Northwood 0
Mountain Ridge 41, Allegany 16
Mt. Carmel 54, Brashear, Pa. 0
North Caroline 42, Kent County 6
North Hagerstown 26, Tuscarora 15
North Point 47, Westlake 0
Northern - Cal 34, Great Mills 12
Northern Garrett 50, Mount Union, Pa. 21
Northwest - Mtg 14, Gaithersburg 0
Oakdale 42, Middletown 21
Oakland Mills 43, Hammond 6
Oxon Hill 49, Hyattsville Northwestern 0
Paint Branch 53, Springbrook 15
Parkdale 35, High Point 7
Patapsco 34, Pikesville 0
Patterson Mill 40, Rising Sun 20
Patuxent 49, La Plata 28
Poolesville 30, Watkins Mill 0
Potomac 56, Central 0
Quince Orchard 42, Walter Johnson 0
Reginald Lewis 22, Benjamin Franklin High School 20
River Hill 42, Marriotts Ridge 0
Saint James 43, Williamsport 13
Seaford, Del. 41, Harwood Southern 10
Seneca Valley 56, Richard Montgomery 12
Severna Park 31, North County 24
Sherwood 27, Blake 21
Snow Hill 42, Arcadia, Va. 6
South Carroll 24, Westminster 21
South Hagerstown 32, Smithsburg 20
South River 20, Glen Burnie 14
Sparrows Point 18, Eastern Tech 16
St. Charles 28, Leonardtown 27
St. John’s Catholic Prep 41, Central Maryland Christian 0
Theodore Roosevelt, D.C. 30, Pasadena Chesapeake 16
Trinity, W.Va. 66, Hancock 14
Wicomico 44, Easton 14
Winston Churchill 28, Bethesda 21
Winters Mill 20, Francis Scott Key 0
Wootton 33, Clarksburg 23
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0