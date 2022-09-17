ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

UWF announces major gift to enhance, name Center for Leadership

The University of West Florida announced today a $2.5 million gift from the Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz law firm to name the UWF Center for Leadership and enhance its initiatives. The gift will support the Center for Leadership’s mission to develop effective leaders with a sense of personal authenticity...
PENSACOLA, FL
Laborhutt.com, Based in Pensacola, Helps the Community Connect Laborers to Gigs

The new business serves as an epicenter for laborers to connect with those needing short-term jobs performed quickly and safely. There are thousands of people who need labor jobs performed right now in the Greater Pensacola area. Whether they are in need of yard work, cleaning, furniture assembly, moving and hauling large items, handyman jobs, mounting and installing, or any other skilled labor gig in the Pensacola area- you can rest assured that there are hundreds of posts on Craigslist, Facebook or other forums by which people are desperately seeking skilled experts to perform these tasks. Unfortunately, there are also a long stream of customer inconveniences and questions that go hand-in-hand with so many of these platforms. For example, how can someone secure payment, make sure the laborer is legit, and how can users trust that they are not getting scammed? How can local people connect with other local people in a safe, affordable way to ensure that things such as yard work, household repairs, or moving services are actually within reach for those who may not have a ton of resources?
ECHS Homecoming King and Queen

The Escambia County High School homecoming court was presented Friday evening, September 16, during the homecoming game halftime. Darron Nichols was named Homecoming King, and Amelia Wilson was crowned Homecoming Queen.
Baldwin County Fair kicks off with some new additions

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 71st annual Baldwin County Fair has kicked off and there are new things in store for the fair this year including over 20 rides and games, fried foods and now this year, Bengal tigers. Sonny Hankins has been the fair organizer for so many years that he said he doesn’t […]
71st Baldwin County Fair opens Tuesday.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Fair opens Tuesday with many rides and attractions for the whole family to enjoy. For more information on ticket prices and when the fair opens you can go to the fair’s website at:. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving...
Daphne passes medical marijuana resolution

UPDATE (7:24 p.m.): The Daphne City council approved the medical marijuana resolution. DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Daphne is taking a big step Monday night as the state of Alabama closes in on the October application deadline for business owners wanting to sell medical marijuana. The City of Loxley and the City of […]
Education
MCSO promotes first Black woman and first woman to Captain

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Breaking glass ceilings. The Mobile County Sheriff's Office has named Terri Hall the first Black woman and the first woman to be promoted to Captain. Hall was promoted during a ceremony last week. She says she's humbled and proud to be the first. "My name...
Mobile, Lucedale men indicted for role in human smuggling network

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A pair of Gulf Coast men face charges in a Texas federal court for allegedly taking part in what the Department of Justice calls a “prolific human smuggling network.” The indictment, unsealed last week, says Lloyd Bexley, 51, of Lucedale and Jeremy Dickens, 45, of Mobile, helped facilitate transportation of hundreds […]
CAPTURED: Fugitive of the Week: Timothy Felder

UPDATE (3:33 p.m.): US Marshals said they received tips about Timothy Felder after this story was published. Felder is now in custody. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information […]
Apparent drowning in Gulf today

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the apparent drowning of a Texas visitor today in Destin . The 81-year old victim was seen entering the water behind Sandprint Circle shortly before 11am and was located approximately 10 minutes later floating face down. The man was pulled from the...
Milton homeowner shoots suspicious person in backyard: Police

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Milton Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that took place on Sept. 18. According to officials, officers were sent to the 5500 block of Dogwood Drive, near Park Avenue northwest, after they received reports about a suspicious person. Officers said a man was confronted […]
MILTON, FL

