Read full article on original website
Related
thepulsepensacola.com
UWF announces major gift to enhance, name Center for Leadership
The University of West Florida announced today a $2.5 million gift from the Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz law firm to name the UWF Center for Leadership and enhance its initiatives. The gift will support the Center for Leadership’s mission to develop effective leaders with a sense of personal authenticity...
thepulsepensacola.com
Laborhutt.com, Based in Pensacola, Helps the Community Connect Laborers to Gigs
The new business serves as an epicenter for laborers to connect with those needing short-term jobs performed quickly and safely. There are thousands of people who need labor jobs performed right now in the Greater Pensacola area. Whether they are in need of yard work, cleaning, furniture assembly, moving and hauling large items, handyman jobs, mounting and installing, or any other skilled labor gig in the Pensacola area- you can rest assured that there are hundreds of posts on Craigslist, Facebook or other forums by which people are desperately seeking skilled experts to perform these tasks. Unfortunately, there are also a long stream of customer inconveniences and questions that go hand-in-hand with so many of these platforms. For example, how can someone secure payment, make sure the laborer is legit, and how can users trust that they are not getting scammed? How can local people connect with other local people in a safe, affordable way to ensure that things such as yard work, household repairs, or moving services are actually within reach for those who may not have a ton of resources?
Escambia Co. school board votes to not discuss termination of superintendent
The Escambia County School Board voted 3-2 Tuesday night to remove an item from the agenda about the termination of Superintendent Tim Smith's contract.
WPMI
Prichard Housing Authority to hold counseling event on home ownership
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — On October 1, 2022, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm, The Housing Authority of the City of Prichard, and our Homeownership Community Partner experts, will be hosting a Housing Counseling Day and Open House. The event will be held at The William Bill Clark Family...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
utv44.com
Robertsdale woman concerned about vape-related drug use after school suspends grandson
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Robertsdale woman is raising concerns about vape-related drug use in schools after she claims another student gave her grandson something that caused him to hallucinate. Melinda Hastings said her grandson was suspended, and has faced punishment at home, but she feels not enough is...
Father finds video of Baker High School student hurling slurs at son, says school never reached out to him
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A father in Mobile is looking for answers after his son was seen in a viral Facebook video getting racially targeted by another student at Baker High School. Brandon Baker is the father of the child seen in the viral video. He said he and his son first found out about […]
atmorenews.com
ECHS Homecoming King and Queen
The Escambia County High School homecoming court was presented Friday evening, September 16, during the homecoming game halftime. Darron Nichols was named Homecoming King, and Amelia Wilson was crowned Homecoming Queen.
Baldwin County Fair kicks off with some new additions
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 71st annual Baldwin County Fair has kicked off and there are new things in store for the fair this year including over 20 rides and games, fried foods and now this year, Bengal tigers. Sonny Hankins has been the fair organizer for so many years that he said he doesn’t […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Blueprint Brokers $42M Sale of 210-Bed Southern Oaks Care Center in Pensacola, Florida
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the sale of Southern Oaks Care Center, a 210-bed skilled nursing facility in Pensacola. Southern Oaks had rebounded to pre-pandemic occupancy of 91 percent with over $4 million in annualized trailing EBITDAR, generating a 21 percent operating margin. An...
WALA-TV FOX10
71st Baldwin County Fair opens Tuesday.
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Fair opens Tuesday with many rides and attractions for the whole family to enjoy. For more information on ticket prices and when the fair opens you can go to the fair’s website at:. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving...
Daphne passes medical marijuana resolution
UPDATE (7:24 p.m.): The Daphne City council approved the medical marijuana resolution. DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Daphne is taking a big step Monday night as the state of Alabama closes in on the October application deadline for business owners wanting to sell medical marijuana. The City of Loxley and the City of […]
getthecoast.com
‘Aqua Alert’ launches in Okaloosa to aid in the search for missing or endangered boaters and kayakers
On Wednesday morning, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Destin held a joint press conference to debut the new Aqua Alert notification system. Aqua Alert is missing boater public alert notification system that was developed to aid in the search for missing/endangered boaters and kayakers. It...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man arrested for unfinished, illegal home repair in Okaloosa Co.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies arrested Robert Allen Brezeale, 44, Wednesday for larceny. Brezeale is accused of running out on an Okaloosa County home repair job in 2021 and operating without a license. The victim told OCSO Brezeale agreed to do a home repair job in Dec. 2021 for $45,685.72. The homeowner paid half […]
utv44.com
MCSO promotes first Black woman and first woman to Captain
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Breaking glass ceilings. The Mobile County Sheriff's Office has named Terri Hall the first Black woman and the first woman to be promoted to Captain. Hall was promoted during a ceremony last week. She says she's humbled and proud to be the first. "My name...
WEAR
Crestview woman fears she could lose home after receiving multiple citations from city
CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- A Crestview woman is battling city hall over code enforcement citations at a home she's had for 20 years and fears she could lose. But WEAR News has learned, she's not alone. Carol hardy works a job and is an elderly caretaker. She started learning some new...
Mobile, Lucedale men indicted for role in human smuggling network
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A pair of Gulf Coast men face charges in a Texas federal court for allegedly taking part in what the Department of Justice calls a “prolific human smuggling network.” The indictment, unsealed last week, says Lloyd Bexley, 51, of Lucedale and Jeremy Dickens, 45, of Mobile, helped facilitate transportation of hundreds […]
CAPTURED: Fugitive of the Week: Timothy Felder
UPDATE (3:33 p.m.): US Marshals said they received tips about Timothy Felder after this story was published. Felder is now in custody. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information […]
navarrenewspaper.com
Apparent drowning in Gulf today
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the apparent drowning of a Texas visitor today in Destin . The 81-year old victim was seen entering the water behind Sandprint Circle shortly before 11am and was located approximately 10 minutes later floating face down. The man was pulled from the...
Milton homeowner shoots suspicious person in backyard: Police
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Milton Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that took place on Sept. 18. According to officials, officers were sent to the 5500 block of Dogwood Drive, near Park Avenue northwest, after they received reports about a suspicious person. Officers said a man was confronted […]
Weeklong auction held for former Mobile movie theater, auctioneers warn of mold
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The old Hollywood Theaters 18 building is being auctioned off in an online bid that ends Friday, Sept. 23. In addition to selling the former movie theater, items inside it are also being sold off. Buyers are warned that mold was found inside the entire building, which may cause “breathing issues […]
Comments / 0