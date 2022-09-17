Read full article on original website
University of West Florida gets 2.5 million dollar gift from local law firm
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The University of West Florida received a 2.5 million dollar gift from the Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis and Overholtz Law Firm. The gift will name the University’s Center for Leadership and create two new programs. One being an executive masters program, scheduled to launch September 2023, and the other leadership development seminars […]
thepulsepensacola.com
Capstone Building Corp. Begins Construction on $61.31 Million Luxury Apartment and Townhome Development in Pensacola, Florida
Capstone Building Corp., a premier general contractor based in Birmingham, Alabama, recently announced a new $61.31 million luxury apartment and townhome project in Pensacola, Florida, with developer The Dawson Company. Evolve Townhomes and Lofts will encompass 318 units containing 362,700 square feet. This project will feature 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, 3-bedroom and...
thepulsepensacola.com
Laborhutt.com, Based in Pensacola, Helps the Community Connect Laborers to Gigs
The new business serves as an epicenter for laborers to connect with those needing short-term jobs performed quickly and safely. There are thousands of people who need labor jobs performed right now in the Greater Pensacola area. Whether they are in need of yard work, cleaning, furniture assembly, moving and hauling large items, handyman jobs, mounting and installing, or any other skilled labor gig in the Pensacola area- you can rest assured that there are hundreds of posts on Craigslist, Facebook or other forums by which people are desperately seeking skilled experts to perform these tasks. Unfortunately, there are also a long stream of customer inconveniences and questions that go hand-in-hand with so many of these platforms. For example, how can someone secure payment, make sure the laborer is legit, and how can users trust that they are not getting scammed? How can local people connect with other local people in a safe, affordable way to ensure that things such as yard work, household repairs, or moving services are actually within reach for those who may not have a ton of resources?
Medical helicopter lands at Destin Elementary, flies child to Pensacola for treatment
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — An injured child was airlifted to Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola for emergency treatment Sunday night. The medical helicopter from Niceville landed at Destin Elementary school just before midnight. Destin Fire Rescue called the Okaloosa MedFlight team in along with EMS on scene. Crews chose the elementary school football field off Kelly […]
Okaloosa Co. addresses report of migrant flights stopping in Crestview
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Two flights from Texas carrying migrants from the border made a pit stop in Crestview, Fla. While the Okaloosa County government is not in control of operations at Bob Sikes Aiport, they released information for the public following national interest. “We understand there is interest in this subject resulting in many […]
thepulsepensacola.com
UWF announces major gift to enhance, name Center for Leadership
The University of West Florida announced today a $2.5 million gift from the Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz law firm to name the UWF Center for Leadership and enhance its initiatives. The gift will support the Center for Leadership’s mission to develop effective leaders with a sense of personal authenticity...
Baptist Hospital responds to Pensacola councilwoman allegations
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After Pensacola councilwoman Jennifer Brahier said hospitals dropped the ball on homelessness, one out of three hospitals WKRG News 5 reached out to has responded. Brahier told WKRG News 5 she has been taking care of her daughter’s friend who suffered a stroke, is non-verbal, can’t move half of her body, […]
Brewton Standard
Sonic Drive-In going up in a flash
The view along Douglas Avenue may be a little different today as workers set what will be Sonic Drive-In. Dave Hartzog, director of operations for Quality Drive-In LLC, said the addition of the building in Brewton will be unique for the company. “This new build will be unique for our...
High chance of tropical development in the Caribbean this week
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A tropical is slowly becoming better organized and is bound for the Caribbean. As of Tuesday afternoon, this system has a 70% chance of development of the next 2 days and an 90% chance of development over the next 5 days. Gradual development is forecast during the next several days as […]
niceville.com
Okaloosa man is Lionfish King: Isaac Jones wins first place in Lionfish Challenge
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — An Okaloosa County man has won the recreational division of the 2022 Lionfish Challenge, and another Okaloosa resident won second place in the commercial division, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has announced. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), Isaac...
Mobile, Lucedale men indicted for role in human smuggling network
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A pair of Gulf Coast men face charges in a Texas federal court for allegedly taking part in what the Department of Justice calls a “prolific human smuggling network.” The indictment, unsealed last week, says Lloyd Bexley, 51, of Lucedale and Jeremy Dickens, 45, of Mobile, helped facilitate transportation of hundreds […]
thepulsepensacola.com
Mayor-Elect D.C. Reeves Announces City of Pensacola Mayoral Transition Team
Mayor-Elect D.C. Reeves and Transition Team Chairman Capt. Tim “Lucky” Kinsella, USN (Ret.) are pleased to announce the members of the City of Pensacola Mayoral Transition Team, which will help Mayor-Elect Reeves establish city priorities and develop a strategic vision for Pensacola’s future. The Transition Team will...
Texas man drowns in Destin: Okaloosa Co. Deputies
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating an “apparent drowning,” after a man was seen “floating face down,” and later died in Destin Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. An 81-year-old from Texas was seen entering the water behind Sandprint Circle just before 11 a.m. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Shelby Myers welcomes baby
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Congratulations are in order for FOX10 News Anchor Shelby Myers who welcomed her first child earlier this month. Shelby called in for a phone interview for FOX10 News at 4pm to share the good news. Her son, Johnathan “Baker” Brownell, was born at 9:44 p.m. Friday, September...
Destin-Fort Walton Beach airport opens $11.4M Allegiant terminal
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Once deemed the fastest growing airport in the nation, Destin-Fort Walton Beach (VPS) officially opened a dedicated Allegiant Air terminal in the newly constructed C concourse. The $11.4 million project has been underway since 2019. Monday, County Commissioners and city leaders in Okaloosa County joined for the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “We are […]
Daphne passes medical marijuana resolution
UPDATE (7:24 p.m.): The Daphne City council approved the medical marijuana resolution. DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Daphne is taking a big step Monday night as the state of Alabama closes in on the October application deadline for business owners wanting to sell medical marijuana. The City of Loxley and the City of […]
Man arrested for unfinished, illegal home repair in Okaloosa Co.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies arrested Robert Allen Brezeale, 44, Wednesday for larceny. Brezeale is accused of running out on an Okaloosa County home repair job in 2021 and operating without a license. The victim told OCSO Brezeale agreed to do a home repair job in Dec. 2021 for $45,685.72. The homeowner paid half […]
navarrenewspaper.com
Apparent drowning in Gulf today
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the apparent drowning of a Texas visitor today in Destin . The 81-year old victim was seen entering the water behind Sandprint Circle shortly before 11am and was located approximately 10 minutes later floating face down. The man was pulled from the...
Crash involving school bus carrying 50 children, no injuries: FHP
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a sedan crashed into a school bus Monday afternoon. Florida troopers were called to the crash, which happened Monday, Sept. 19 at the four-way stop of North 61st Ave. and Flaxman Street in Escambia County. The sedan drove past the stop sign, hitting […]
Orange Beach woman hit, killed by teenage driver identified
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Orange Beach Police Department have released the identity of the woman who was hit and killed crossing the street Monday night. Kathleen Sullivan, 55, was hit and killed while crossing Canal Road at 10:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19. Police said the person driving the car that hit […]
