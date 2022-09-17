ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thepulsepensacola.com

Capstone Building Corp. Begins Construction on $61.31 Million Luxury Apartment and Townhome Development in Pensacola, Florida

Capstone Building Corp., a premier general contractor based in Birmingham, Alabama, recently announced a new $61.31 million luxury apartment and townhome project in Pensacola, Florida, with developer The Dawson Company. Evolve Townhomes and Lofts will encompass 318 units containing 362,700 square feet. This project will feature 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, 3-bedroom and...
PENSACOLA, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

Laborhutt.com, Based in Pensacola, Helps the Community Connect Laborers to Gigs

The new business serves as an epicenter for laborers to connect with those needing short-term jobs performed quickly and safely. There are thousands of people who need labor jobs performed right now in the Greater Pensacola area. Whether they are in need of yard work, cleaning, furniture assembly, moving and hauling large items, handyman jobs, mounting and installing, or any other skilled labor gig in the Pensacola area- you can rest assured that there are hundreds of posts on Craigslist, Facebook or other forums by which people are desperately seeking skilled experts to perform these tasks. Unfortunately, there are also a long stream of customer inconveniences and questions that go hand-in-hand with so many of these platforms. For example, how can someone secure payment, make sure the laborer is legit, and how can users trust that they are not getting scammed? How can local people connect with other local people in a safe, affordable way to ensure that things such as yard work, household repairs, or moving services are actually within reach for those who may not have a ton of resources?
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Pensacola, FL
Health
Local
Florida Health
thepulsepensacola.com

UWF announces major gift to enhance, name Center for Leadership

The University of West Florida announced today a $2.5 million gift from the Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz law firm to name the UWF Center for Leadership and enhance its initiatives. The gift will support the Center for Leadership’s mission to develop effective leaders with a sense of personal authenticity...
PENSACOLA, FL
WRBL News 3

Baptist Hospital responds to Pensacola councilwoman allegations

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After Pensacola councilwoman Jennifer Brahier said hospitals dropped the ball on homelessness, one out of three hospitals WKRG News 5 reached out to has responded. Brahier told WKRG News 5 she has been taking care of her daughter’s friend who suffered a stroke, is non-verbal, can’t move half of her body, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
Brewton Standard

Sonic Drive-In going up in a flash

The view along Douglas Avenue may be a little different today as workers set what will be Sonic Drive-In. Dave Hartzog, director of operations for Quality Drive-In LLC, said the addition of the building in Brewton will be unique for the company. “This new build will be unique for our...
BREWTON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neurologist#Continuum#Medical Services#General Health#Ascension Sacred Heart#Vascular#N Ninth Ave
WKRG News 5

High chance of tropical development in the Caribbean this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A tropical is slowly becoming better organized and is bound for the Caribbean. As of Tuesday afternoon, this system has a 70% chance of development of the next 2 days and an 90% chance of development over the next 5 days. Gradual development is forecast during the next several days as […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile, Lucedale men indicted for role in human smuggling network

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A pair of Gulf Coast men face charges in a Texas federal court for allegedly taking part in what the Department of Justice calls a “prolific human smuggling network.” The indictment, unsealed last week, says Lloyd Bexley, 51, of Lucedale and Jeremy Dickens, 45, of Mobile, helped facilitate transportation of hundreds […]
MOBILE, AL
thepulsepensacola.com

Mayor-Elect D.C. Reeves Announces City of Pensacola Mayoral Transition Team

Mayor-Elect D.C. Reeves and Transition Team Chairman Capt. Tim “Lucky” Kinsella, USN (Ret.) are pleased to announce the members of the City of Pensacola Mayoral Transition Team, which will help Mayor-Elect Reeves establish city priorities and develop a strategic vision for Pensacola’s future. The Transition Team will...
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Health Services
WKRG News 5

Texas man drowns in Destin: Okaloosa Co. Deputies

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating an “apparent drowning,” after a man was seen “floating face down,” and later died in Destin Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. An 81-year-old from Texas was seen entering the water behind Sandprint Circle just before 11 a.m. […]
DESTIN, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Shelby Myers welcomes baby

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Congratulations are in order for FOX10 News Anchor Shelby Myers who welcomed her first child earlier this month. Shelby called in for a phone interview for FOX10 News at 4pm to share the good news. Her son, Johnathan “Baker” Brownell, was born at 9:44 p.m. Friday, September...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Destin-Fort Walton Beach airport opens $11.4M Allegiant terminal

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Once deemed the fastest growing airport in the nation, Destin-Fort Walton Beach (VPS) officially opened a dedicated Allegiant Air terminal in the newly constructed C concourse. The $11.4 million project has been underway since 2019. Monday, County Commissioners and city leaders in Okaloosa County joined for the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “We are […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Daphne passes medical marijuana resolution

UPDATE (7:24 p.m.): The Daphne City council approved the medical marijuana resolution. DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Daphne is taking a big step Monday night as the state of Alabama closes in on the October application deadline for business owners wanting to sell medical marijuana. The City of Loxley and the City of […]
DAPHNE, AL
navarrenewspaper.com

Apparent drowning in Gulf today

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the apparent drowning of a Texas visitor today in Destin . The 81-year old victim was seen entering the water behind Sandprint Circle shortly before 11am and was located approximately 10 minutes later floating face down. The man was pulled from the...
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Orange Beach woman hit, killed by teenage driver identified

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Orange Beach Police Department have released the identity of the woman who was hit and killed crossing the street Monday night. Kathleen Sullivan, 55, was hit and killed while crossing Canal Road at 10:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19. Police said the person driving the car that hit […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy