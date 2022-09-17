The new business serves as an epicenter for laborers to connect with those needing short-term jobs performed quickly and safely. There are thousands of people who need labor jobs performed right now in the Greater Pensacola area. Whether they are in need of yard work, cleaning, furniture assembly, moving and hauling large items, handyman jobs, mounting and installing, or any other skilled labor gig in the Pensacola area- you can rest assured that there are hundreds of posts on Craigslist, Facebook or other forums by which people are desperately seeking skilled experts to perform these tasks. Unfortunately, there are also a long stream of customer inconveniences and questions that go hand-in-hand with so many of these platforms. For example, how can someone secure payment, make sure the laborer is legit, and how can users trust that they are not getting scammed? How can local people connect with other local people in a safe, affordable way to ensure that things such as yard work, household repairs, or moving services are actually within reach for those who may not have a ton of resources?

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO