Health Spotlight: Benefits of walking to school, smoking weed while pregnant & fingernails predict disease

Therapist: sadness, anxiety could be caused by climate change
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Even subtle changes in the weather caused by climate change could affect your mood. “People have this sense of something dreadful, something looming, something coming, but maybe it feels far enough out they think more about their children,” licensed clinical social worker, Veronica Needler said.
Indiana hospital sees surge in pediatric cases of rare respiratory illness
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Eskenazi Health is seeing a surge in pediatric cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). News 8 spoke with Dr. Chris Ross, emergency room physician at Eskenazi, about the virus, why the number of cases is increasing, and how the hospital is managing the situation. Dr. Mary...
Too much technology use may lead to early puberty
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, kids between eight and 12 spend between four and six hours using or watching screens per day. Evidence shows too much technology use is tied to childhood obesity, sleep problems and depression. And now scientists say...
Program coordinator talks about 2 in 3 parents saying kids are insecure about looks
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to a new poll, 2 out of 3 parents say their child is struggling with self-image, and some are being treated unkindly because of it. Scientists at the University of Michigan surveyed over 1,600 moms and dads with at least one child from ages 8-18 in April. Thirty-two percent said their kids are self-conscious about acne, 31% with their weight, and 27% with their hair. Insecurities over teeth, height and facial features were also reported.
Counseling
Research studies show that prolonged isolation of individuals leads to depression and anxiety. The anxiety and depression increase exponentially as people enter the senior age group. To combat the epidemic of depression and anxiety among seniors, in May of 2021, the Shepherd’s Center of Hamilton County launched a Counseling Program with the goals of decreasing symptoms from mental health issues, improve quality of life, and decrease isolation.
Indiana reports 3,905 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths in previous week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data. The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
14-year-old likely to get second chance with loophole in Indiana gun law
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– The case of “M.H.” a 14-year-old who was caught by Elkhart police with a handgun after trespassing, is likely to get a second chance in the Indiana Supreme Court due to a loophole in the law. “If it’s wrong for an adult to do it,...
Eagle Creek Apiary offers locally sourced honey, variety of honey-based products
This father-daughter duo is teaching us all about honey!. Jeff and Amelia Cripe from Eagle Creek Apiary joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to give us a taste of their many flavors of local honey, share why raw local honey is important for the human system and allergy purposes and more. Here’s more from them:
Indiana gets $67 million to help victims of crimes
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana is getting $67 million through the federal Victims of Crime Act to help fund various social services in the state over the next two years. Devon McDonald, the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, executive director, said, “The program is designed to help the overall health and wellbeing of crime victims across the state.”
Catholic youth group postpones controversial anti-gay event
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — North Deanery Youth Ministries postponed a talk that aimed to discuss same sex attraction after an outrage from LGBTQ rights groups about a Catholic church event they say is like conversion therapy. The talk was scheduled for Oct. 13. Catholic speaker and author Kim Zember, planned...
Grow Indiana Together pushes for cannabis legalization as Indiana lawmakers consider issue
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana lawmakers will meet Tuesday at the Statehouse for a summer study committee meeting on the legalization of cannabis. The study committee will hear testimony from Hoosiers both for and against legalization, including cannabis legalization advocate Justin Swanson from Grow Indiana Together. Grow Indiana Together is...
11-year-old Anderson girl hit by vehicle while waiting for school bus
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — An 11-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle while waiting for her school bus Wednesday morning, the Anderson Police Department says. The child was hit by a Chevrolet truck at around 8 a.m. while she waited near a bus stop at the intersection of 30th and Fountain Streets, according to a statement by police.
Funeral details confirmed for Richmond officer Seara Burton
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Richmond Police Department shared funeral details for K-9 Officer Seara Burton. Police say the viewing will be held Sept. 25 from 2-7 p.m. at the Richmond City building located at 50 North 5th Street. They say the funeral will be held Sept. 26 at 11 a.m. in the Tiernan Center at Richmond High school at 380 Hub Etchison Parkway.
Hendricks County highway worker dies when stepping behind moving excavator
COATESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Hendricks County Highway Department worker was killed Wednesday morning when he was struck by a ditch excavator at a work site, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. David Appleby, 61, of Clayton, died in the accident. He’d worked for the highway...
Indy Jazz Fest presents free ‘Music of the Caribbean’ show this weekend
In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, you can experience the powerful sounds of the Caribbean, right here in Indianapolis. On Saturday, September 24 from 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Indy Jazz Fest presents Music of the Caribbean is happening at the Indianapolis Public Library Central Branch (40 East Saint Clair St. Indianapolis, IN).
JPMorgan Chase, Circle City Broadcasting, Ivy Tech Indianapolis, and DuJuan and Tina McCoy Foundation create Multicultural Media Producing Program
INDIANAPOLIS – September 21, 2022 – DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23) today announced that JPMorgan Chase, Circle City Broadcasting, Ivy Tech Community College Indianapolis, and the DuJuan and Tina McCoy Foundation will create a one-year degree program for news and media producers.
ISP: Kokomo man sideswipes car on I-69 while driving drunk on I-69
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Kokomo man was arrested Monday after sideswiping a car on the side of the road, according to state police. Just after 5 p.m. Monday, Indiana State Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred on I-69 near the Washington exit in Daviess County.
Suspect in custody after search for armed person hiding in Bloomington sewers
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A man who police believed was armed with a rifle was apprehended Tuesday in Bloomington. Bloomington police say the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Eli Swartzentruber, was safely removed from a storm drain beneath Kirkwood Avenue. Swartzentruber was checked out at a hospital and transported to...
Trial begins for final suspect in death of pastor’s pregnant wife
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A bench trial is underway in Marion County for Larry Jo Taylor, Jr., the final of three defendants in the murder of Amanda Blackburn in 2015. Blackburn was shot and killed during a home invasion on Nov. 10, 2015. She was the pregnant wife of Indianapolis pastor, Davey Blackburn.
Family raises funds for Safe Haven Baby Box in honor of woman who died from COVID-19
In today's “Finding Faith with Randy Ollis,” he’s calling attention to a special cause. A family is raising funds to have a Safe Haven Baby Box placed in Greenfield in honor of Trisha Dillman, who tragically died due to COVID complications earlier this year.
