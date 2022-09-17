Justice Department asks appeals court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago classified documents fight

Read full article on original website
Trump news – live: Trump blames banks for tax scandal and says he can declassify papers by thinking about it
New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing Donald Trump and the Trump Organization for engaging in “numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation” in preparing annual financial statements between 2011 and 2021.The lawsuit says the fraud was approved at the highest levels of the company, including by Mr Trump himself as well as his children Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump. The fraud and misrepresentation also grossly inflated Mr Trump’s personal net worth by billions of dollars.The former presiden’s legal drama continued on Wednesday, as a federal appeals court held the Department of Justice can use the...
Ex-Prosecutor: Looks Like Trump Ran 'Fraud Business With A Sideline In Real Estate'
A former state prosecutor said there "really isn’t a whole lot of room" for Trump to wiggle his way out of the New York civil suit against him.
Alex Jones lashes out at Sandy Hook judge
Alex Jones calls the judge in the Sandy Hook defamation case a “tyrant” for ordering him to enter a guilty plea. Jones is expected to be called to the stand as the judge and jury determine how much he owes for spreading the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax. CNN’s Jean Casarez has the story.
Ukraine, Russia swap nearly 300 prisoners, including two Americans
Russia and Ukraine conducted a surprise prisoner swap on Wednesday involving nearly 300 people, officials said.
