Reno, NV

Nevadan accused of 1972 Hawaii killing fighting extradition

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A former deputy Nevada attorney general accused of a 1972 killing in Honolulu told a Reno judge Wednesday he wants to fight extradition to Hawaii because he believes his constitutional rights were violated when he was arrested last week. Tudor Chirila, 77, said he was...
Ex-Maui official, businessman plead guilty for Hawaii bribes

HONOLULU (AP) — A former Maui County official and the Honolulu businessman who paid him $2 million in bribes in exchange for more than $19 million in wastewater contracts each pleaded guilty Monday in one of the largest bribery cases ever prosecuted in Hawaii. Stewart Olani Stant, who was...
Hawaii residents want to see more Maile Amber Alerts after Mikella Debina abduction

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Mikella Debina’s abduction case sparked headlines on the Big Island as well as prompted a Maile Amber Alert under Hawaii's Amber Alert System. Many residents believe because Debina’s rescuers were notified of her kidnapping, they were able to step in to help. Now, they want to see more alerts sent out when children go missing.
Gov. Ige declares fourth disaster relief period for Axis deer crisis in Maui County

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii Gov. David Ige declared a new disaster relief period due to the Axis deer overpopulation crisis in Maui County. “The emergency relief period has been declared to enable the state and county to continue taking measures to reduce and control axis deer populations and to implement management strategies,” Ige wrote in a press release on the new proclamation.
Gov. Ige halts work on new Aloha Stadium construction efforts

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Proposals for replacing Aloha Stadium are on hold as Hawaii Gov. David Ige apparently wants to take plans for a new stadium and entertainment district in a different direction. The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism is taking over the project from the Department of Accounting...
Gubernatorial candidate Josh Green will issue executive order protecting abortion rights if elected

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Lt. Governor Josh Green released a statement promising to protect abortion rights in the state of Hawaii if he is elected Governor in November. "If elected governor, Green will immediately issue an executive order to protect women in Hawaii from laws in states like Texas that restrict access to reproductive care and procedures, including abortions," he said in a press release.
Affordable connectivity program helping Hawaii households gain digital equity

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) is providing financial relief so Hawaii residents are able to work remotely, take online classes, and receive telehealth without worrying about internet bills. ACP is offering up to $30 off an internet service bill and a $75 discount for households on the...
Starbucks opening another location in Central Oahu

WAIPIO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Starbucks Coffee is opening a new location in Waipio in Central Oahu. The Seattle-based coffee giant filed building permits this week with the City and County of Honolulu to build a new restaurant as part of the Koa Ridge master-planned community.
