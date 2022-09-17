HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Mikella Debina’s abduction case sparked headlines on the Big Island as well as prompted a Maile Amber Alert under Hawaii's Amber Alert System. Many residents believe because Debina’s rescuers were notified of her kidnapping, they were able to step in to help. Now, they want to see more alerts sent out when children go missing.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO