Nevadan accused of 1972 Hawaii killing fighting extradition
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A former deputy Nevada attorney general accused of a 1972 killing in Honolulu told a Reno judge Wednesday he wants to fight extradition to Hawaii because he believes his constitutional rights were violated when he was arrested last week. Tudor Chirila, 77, said he was...
Ex-Maui official, businessman plead guilty for Hawaii bribes
HONOLULU (AP) — A former Maui County official and the Honolulu businessman who paid him $2 million in bribes in exchange for more than $19 million in wastewater contracts each pleaded guilty Monday in one of the largest bribery cases ever prosecuted in Hawaii. Stewart Olani Stant, who was...
Hawaii man hits $19,000 jackpot on slot machine at Fremont Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KITV4) -- A Hawaii man won a 5-figure jackpot over on the 9th Island. Ralph N. of Hawaii took home over $19,000 from the Fremont Hotel and Casino in Downtown Vegas.
Hawaii residents want to see more Maile Amber Alerts after Mikella Debina abduction
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Mikella Debina’s abduction case sparked headlines on the Big Island as well as prompted a Maile Amber Alert under Hawaii's Amber Alert System. Many residents believe because Debina’s rescuers were notified of her kidnapping, they were able to step in to help. Now, they want to see more alerts sent out when children go missing.
No tsunami threat to Hawaii following massive 7.6M earthquake in Mexico | UPDATE
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii after a massive 7.6 magnitude earthquake rocked the Pacific coast of Mexico. The National Weather Service Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued the “all clear” just before 9:10 a.m.
Gov. Ige declares fourth disaster relief period for Axis deer crisis in Maui County
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii Gov. David Ige declared a new disaster relief period due to the Axis deer overpopulation crisis in Maui County. “The emergency relief period has been declared to enable the state and county to continue taking measures to reduce and control axis deer populations and to implement management strategies,” Ige wrote in a press release on the new proclamation.
Gov. Ige halts work on new Aloha Stadium construction efforts
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Proposals for replacing Aloha Stadium are on hold as Hawaii Gov. David Ige apparently wants to take plans for a new stadium and entertainment district in a different direction. The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism is taking over the project from the Department of Accounting...
Hawaii is the most expensive state in the country to buy a home, study finds
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- News that's not really news to anyone: Hawaii is the most expensive state in the U.S. to buy a home. According to a new study by Homebuyer.com, Hawaii ranks the highest nationally for housing prices: with the average house going for over $615,000, and the median household income at $99,800.
UH Manoa's Ka Leo of Hawaii celebrates 100 years -- launching local journalists' careers
Ka Leo of Hawaii celebrates 100 years of being the newspaper on the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus. The paper has also been the training ground for many local journalists. Ka Leo O Hawaii celebrates 100 years of journalism at U.H. Manoa. Ka Leo o Hawaii celebrates 100 years...
Momentum building for legalization of recreational marijuana in Hawaii
There's a huge push underway to allow the recreational use of marijuana, even though the drug is still illegal under federal law. A group of state leaders, dispensaries and patients are crafting a plan to establish a system for the Legislature to consider next session.
Gubernatorial candidate Josh Green will issue executive order protecting abortion rights if elected
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Lt. Governor Josh Green released a statement promising to protect abortion rights in the state of Hawaii if he is elected Governor in November. "If elected governor, Green will immediately issue an executive order to protect women in Hawaii from laws in states like Texas that restrict access to reproductive care and procedures, including abortions," he said in a press release.
Affordable connectivity program helping Hawaii households gain digital equity
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) is providing financial relief so Hawaii residents are able to work remotely, take online classes, and receive telehealth without worrying about internet bills. ACP is offering up to $30 off an internet service bill and a $75 discount for households on the...
Bissell Pet Foundation holding massive adoption event with humane societies in Maui, Kauai
To start the month of October, you can help the humane society on Maui and Kauai clear their shelters by giving a forever home to pets in their care for a reduced fee. Bissell Pet Foundation holding massive adoption event in partnership with humane societies in Maui, Kauai. To start...
Find the answers to your FAFSA & Financial Aid Questions with Hawaii P-20
Whether you’ve decided about college or are still unsure, it’s important to apply for FAFSA either way. Hawaii P-20 is helping students find a way to pay for college, and between their free webinars and financial aid counselors, there is an endless amount of help available. Frank Green...
Starbucks opening another location in Central Oahu
WAIPIO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Starbucks Coffee is opening a new location in Waipio in Central Oahu. The Seattle-based coffee giant filed building permits this week with the City and County of Honolulu to build a new restaurant as part of the Koa Ridge master-planned community.
Governor Ige declares 4th emergency proclamation over food insecurity to continue SNAP benefits
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Governor David Ige has signed a fourth emergency proclamation to allow the continuation of SNAP, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, emergency allotments. The disaster emergency relief, in line with COVID emergency relief, will be extended through November 18, 2022.
Maui police searching for missing mom and 4-year-old son
The Maui Police Department are seeking help locating a missing mom and her son. Michaela Gomez, 33, and Kanawai Texeira, 4, were reported missing on Monday, September, 19.
Ruinous Hurricane Fiona reaches Category 4 as it moves north, leaving disaster-stricken areas on slow road to recovery
With Category 4 Hurricane Fiona poised to sideswipe Bermuda later this week, people in the storm's deadly wake still faced days without basic utilities Wednesday -- including much of Puerto Rico, where most were left without power and running water. Only about 395,000 of Puerto Rico's 1.5 million utility customers...
